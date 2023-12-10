2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Combined East/West Results – Day 4

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships

The 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships have wrapped. Below are the combined top results from Day 4.

Saturday’s finals session consisted of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relays.

Girls’ 1650 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 15:26.17, Katie Grimes (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 15:52.84, Claire Weinstein (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 15:15.17, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG Record: 15:13.30, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Combined top 8:

Kayla Han (CSC) – East – 16:00.74 Kate Hurst (SCAR) – East – 16:08.25 Paige Downey (GM) – West – 16:11.21 Lexie Ward (CSC) – East – 16:17.93 Ella Cosgrove (SAC) – West – 16:19.08 Chloe Kim (SCAR) – East – 16:25.35 Bailey Hartman (CROW) – West – 16:27.52 Emma Reiser (SA) – East – 16:31.26

Kayla Han, newly of Carmel Swim Club, led a 1-2 East sweep in the 1650 freestyle with 16:00.74. Paige Downey won the West meet by nearly the same margin as Han’s East victory (half a pool length).

Boys’ 1650 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 14:37.71, Michael Brinegar (2017)

13-14 NAG Record: 15:00.95, Luka Mijatovic (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 14:37.86, Liam Custer (2020)

17-18 NAG Record: 14:34.22, PJ Ransford (2015)

Combined top 8:

Luke Whitlock (FAST) – East – 14:50.37 Max Carlson (LVSC) – West – 14:59.44 Nathan Szobota (NOVA) – East – 14:59.50 Freddy Klein (MAC) – East – 15:02.12 William Mulgrew (SAC) – East – 15:05.90 Kyler Heffner (SA) – East – 15:07.46 Luke Corey (NAAC) – East – 15:07.51 Jones Lambert (LSC) – West – 15:07.75

The East’s Luke Whitlock was the overall boys’ mile winner with 14:50.37. Max Carlson won the West meet out of the afternoon heats, beating the fastest-heat winner, Jones Lambert, by over 8 seconds. The East showed their distance depth with 6 of the 8 top times.

Girls’ 200 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: 1:48.32, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:50.95, Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:48.30, Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:47.16, Regan Smith (2019)

Combined top 8:

Leah Shackley (BRY) – East – 1:50.21 Teagan O’Dell (MVN) – West – 1:51.95 Grace Rabb (AQJT) – West – 1:52.13 Charlotte Crush (LAK) – East – 1:52.67 Audrey Derivaux (JW) – East – 1:52.75 Maggie Wanezek (ESC) – West – 1:54.04 Sarah Rodrigues (JAC) – East – 1:54.81 Lillie Nesty (GSC) – East – 1:55.12

Leah Shackley gave the East another win with a 1:50.21 in the 200 back, beating Teagan O’Dell by 1.7 seconds. Odell just touched out Grace Rabb, giving the West the 2nd and 3rd steps of the combined podium.

Boys’ 200 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: 1:39.62, Daniel Diehl (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:43.15, Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.88, Maximus Williamson (2022)

(2022) 17-18 NAG Record: 1:37.35, Ryan Murphy (2014)

Combined top 8:

Baylor Stanton (GA) – East – 1:41.24 David King (CA-Y) – East – 1:41.69 Brady Johnson (FMC) – West – 1:42.69 Kyle Peck (RAYS-VA) – East – 1:42.71 Gavin Keogh (FAC) – West – 1:43.14 Ethan Ekk (ATAC) – East – 1:43.91 Crash Ackerly (NOVA) – East – 1:43.92 Szymon Mieczkowski (FMC) – West – 1:44.12

Baylor Stanton and David King‘s 1-2 finish, in 1:41.24 and 1:41.59, put the East a full second ahead of the West meet. FMC’s Brady Johnson broke the pool record with his winning 1:42.69.

Girls’ 100 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 46.29, Abbigail Weitzeil (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.67, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 47.23, Claire Curzan (2020)

17-18 NAG Record: 46.09, Simone Manuel (2015)

Combined top 8:

Jillian Crooks (TAC) – East – 47.30 Charlotte Crush (LAK) – East – 47.86 Rylee Erisman (LAKR) – East – 48.32 Leah Hayes (TIDE) – West – 48.35 Teagan O’Dell (MVN) – West – 48.36 Annika Parkhe (PAC) – West – 48.62 Annie Jia (UDAC) – East – 48.77 Ava De Anda (RAA) – West – 48.80

The East swept the podium in the 100 free, with Jillian Crooks and Charlotte Crush both breaking the 48-second barrier. Rylee Erisman beat the West winner, Leah Hayes, by .03 with 48.32.

Boys’ 100 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 43.51, Thomas Heilman (2021)

(2021) 15-16 NAG Record: 41.96, Kaii Winkler (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer (2015)

Combined top 8:

Maximus Williamson (LAC) – West – 41.99 Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – East – 42.00 Devin Dilger (OLY) – East – 42.72 Lucca Battaglini (ECA) – East – 42.88 Marre Gattnar (NBA) – West – 43.06 Evan Croley, Streamline Aquatics – 43.26 Quin Seider, Ojai Heat Waves – 43.28 Spencer Nicholas (NAC) – East – 43.37

In the battle of the future Virginia Cavaliers, Maximus Williamson beat Thomas Heilman by .01 in the 100 free final, giving the West one of only two event titles on Day 4.

Girls’ 200 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: 2:06.02, Alex Walsh (2018)

13-14 NAG Record: 2:10.22, Allie Szekely (2012)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:06.45, Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:05.68, Ella Nelson (2020)

Combined top 8:

Molly Sweeney (CSC) – East – 2:07.49 Addie Robillard (RAYS) – East – 2:08.75 Piper Enge (BC) – West – 2:09.29 Leah Hayes (TIDE) – West – 2:09.68 Raya Mellott (CROW) – West – 2:09.71 Bella Brito (CITI) – West – 2:11.09 Avery Klamfoth (MAC) – East – 2:11.27 Emma Sayers (SAC) – West – 2:11.59

The East crushed the West in the 200 breast, with Molly Sweeney winning the overall title by 1.8 seconds in 2:07.49. The West final was a thriller, though, as Piper Enge came from behind to touch out Leah Hayes and Raya Mellott on the final 50.

Boys’ 200 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: 1:52.12, Josh Matheny (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.52, Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:52.37, Reece Whitley (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.38, Josh Matheny (2020)

Combined top 8:

Jake Eccleston (FAST) – West – 1:52.95 Xavier Ruiz (RAC) – East – 1:54.97 Noah Cakir (TS) – East – 1:55.09 Maximus Williamson (LAC) – West – 1:55.16 Jordan Willis (MAC) – East – 1:55.30 Grayson Nye (TAC) – East – 1:55.31 Norvy Clontz (MSA) – East – 1:56.63 Hudson Schuricht (SAC) – West – 1:56.93

The boys’ 200 breast was the other event in which the West claimed the top spot. And in this case, Jake Eccleston was more than 2 full seconds faster than East winner Xavier Ruiz, 1:52.97 to 1:54.97.

Girls’ 200 Yard Butterfly

Meet Record: 1:51.06, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.29, Tess Howley (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:51.24, Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:50.85, Claire Curzan (2022)

Combined top 8:

Alex Shackell (CSC) – East – 1:50.15 *17-18 NAG* *MEET RECORD* Leah Shackley (BRY) – East – 1:54.07 Bailey Hartman (CROW) – West – 1:55.10 Emily Brown (DCST) – East – 1:55.50 Audrey Derivaux (JW) – East – 1:55.90 Camden Doane (KING) – West – 1:56.23 Kelsey Zhang (PASA) – West – 1:56.47 Carli Cronk (AAAA) – West – 1:57.03

Alex Shackell was in a plane of her own, winning the 200 fly with 1:50.15, setting new meet and 17-18 National Age Group records. But Leah Shackley also put the East a full second ahead of the fastest flyer in the West with 1:54.07 to Bailey Hartman‘s 1:55.10.

Boys’ 200 Yard Butterfly

Combined top 8:

Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – East – 1:40.73 *15-16 NAG* *MEET RECORD* (tie) Drew Hitchcock (BAY) / Jacob Johnson (SSC) – East – 1:43.46 – Cooper Lucas (LAC) – West – 1:44.13 Greg Enoch (CSC) – East – 1:44.56 Aiden Musick (NASA) – West – 1:44.91 Sam Marsteiner (WAVE) – East – 1:45.29 Logan Noguchi (ROSE) – West – 1:45.48

The last event of the meet produced another meet and NAG record as Thomas Heilman cracked a 1:40.73 to win the 200 fly, 2 body lengths ahead of Drew Hitchcock and Jacob Johnson, who came to the wall together at 1:43.46 for 2nd. All three beat the West’s Cooper Lucas, who won with 1:44.13.

Girls’ 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Meet Record: 3:13.15, Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein) (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:21.90, Nation’s Capital Swim Club (Sebring, Spink, Sun, Gemmell) (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:19.17, Virginia Gators (Bray, Kulp, Muzzy, Hamilton) (2017)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:14.80, Santa Margarita High School (Hodges, Salvino, O’Dell, Kozan) (2022)

Combined top 8:

Carmel Swim Club ‘A’ (Shackell, Bowen, Sweeney, Han) – East – 3:15.78 Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’ – West – 3:16.28 Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ (McDonald, Crush, Braeger, Kahler) – East – 3:17.54 Laker Swim ‘A’ (Erisman, Reynolds, Reese, Larweth) – East – 3:17.73 Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ – West – 3:18.55 Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’ – West – 3:18.82 Bolles School Sharks ‘A’ – 3:19.34 TAC Titans ‘A’ – 3:20.24

Carmel Swim Club edged Mission Viejo by half a second to claim the title of fastest 400 free relay, going 3:15.78 to MVN’s 3:16.28.

Boys’ 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Meet Record: 2:54.75 (LAC) Club (M Williamson, R Paulk, M Hatcher, C Lucas) (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:07.45, Cavalier Aquatics (Heilman, Browne, Kidd, Wang) (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:59.57, Rose Bowl Aquatics (Kim, Dalmacio, Larrick, Maurer) (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:55.35, Spartans Aquatic Club (Muhammad, Sacca, Beamon, McGrady) (2021)

Combined top 8:

Cavalier Aquatics-Piedmont YMCA ‘A’ (Heilman, King, Browne, Moore) – East – 2:54.66 (tie) Bolles School Sharks ‘A’ (Tolentino, Lancaster, Sohovich, Kravchenko) / Bolles School Sharks ‘B’ (Whittall, Macht, Destang, Meyers-Labenz) – East – 2:55.85 – FMC Aquatic ‘A’ – West – 2:56.17 Lakeside Swim Team ‘B’ – East – 2:56.34 Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ – West – 2:57.01 Suburban Seahawks Club ‘A’ – East – 2:57.76 Dynamo Swim Club ‘A’ – East – 2:57.89

The East had the three fastest 400 free relays overall, with CA-Y going 2:54.66 to breast the meet record and Bolles School’s A and B relays tying with 2:55.85. FMC won the West meet after Lakeside’s disqualification; their time was 2:56.17.