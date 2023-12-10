Daniel Wiffen After Breaking Oldest World Record: “(Grant Hackett) Is My Idol Swimmer”

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5-10, 2023
- Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
- Short Course Meters (25 meters)
- Prelims 2:30am (ET), Finals 11am (ET)
- Entries Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Results (Microplus Timing)
- Eurovision Sport Livestream
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS
World Record: Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:23.42 (2008) European Record: Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:25.96 (2022) SC Euros Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:27.94 (2021)
Top 8:
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:20.46 *WORLD RECORD*
- David Aubry (FRA) – 7:30.32
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 7:31.20
- Victor Johansson (SWE) – 7:33.11
- Lucca De Tullio (ITA) – 7:34.08
- Dimitrios Markos (GRE) – 7:36.46
- Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 7:38.26
- Nathan Wiffen (IRL) – 7:39.99
Daniel Wiffen gave a great show to the crowd present in the Otopeni pool where he swam the new World Record of the 800 freestyle. After an epic week for him and for all the Irish sport Wiffen talked to SwimSwam about his races at the SC European Championships. The Irish rising star spoke about his love of sharing his life on Youtube and the emotion of beating a WR who belonged to his idol Grant Hackett.
What’s his LCM PB?
7:39.19 lcm from worlds, comparable with hackett’s
🙌 Great to see, wonderful example to all athletes.