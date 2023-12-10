Carmel Swim Club (Girls & Combined), Bolles (Boys) Win 2023 Winter Juniors East Titles

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- December 6-9, 2023
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Prelims: 9:00 am (EST)/ Finals: 5:00 pm (EST)
- Wednesday finals (relays only): 6:00 pm (EST)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central (USA Swimming)
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Also available on MeetMobile)
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
The Carmel Swim Club in Carmel, Indiana won its third consecutive Winter Junior Championships – East title on Saturday.
Buoyed by a National Age Group effort from National Teamer Alex Shackell, the Carmel Swim Club team scored 788 points – 100.5 more than runners-up SwimMAC Carolina.
Both of those top two teams were led by their girls’ teams. For Carmel, 594 out of those 788 points (75.4%) of their points were scored by the girls, though their boys also contributed to that effort with 194 points for 6th place in their gender category.
Carmel’s girls were 177 points ahead of SwimMAC on the girls’ side, while the Lakeside Swim Team (including another record-breaker Charlotte Crush) finished 3rd. That was a third consecutive girls’ title for Carmel.
On the boys’ side, the Bolles School Sharks won with 340 points – skating a mere 2 points past record-setting swimmer Thomas Heilman and Cavalier Aquatics from Florida.
The Bolles boys also won the summer Junior Nationals Championship over the summer, which is in long course and not divided by region.
Team Standings, by Gender
|Rank
|Girls Team
|Girls Team Score
|Rank
|Boys Team
|
Boys Team Score
|1
|Carmel Swim Club
|594
|1
|Bolles School Sharks
|340
|2
|SwimMAC Carolina
|417
|2
|Cavalier Aquatics-PiedmontYMCA
|338
|3
|Lakeside Swim Team
|297
|3
|Lakeside Swim Team
|293
|4
|Bolles School Sharks
|241
|4
|SwimMAC Carolina
|270.5
|5
|Scarlet Aquatics
|155
|5
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|238.5
|6
|Laker Swim
|148
|6
|Carmel Swim Club
|194
|7
|Tac Titans
|133
|7
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|169
|8
|Mason Manta Rays
|129
|8
|Mason Manta Rays
|150.5
|9
|Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics
|128
|9
|Dynamo Swim Club
|123
|10
|SwimAtlanta
|124
|10
|New Wave Swim Team
|90
|11
|Jersey Wahoos
|81
|11
|Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|86
|12
|Blair Regional YMCA
|70
|12
|Huntsville Swim Association
|82.5
|13
|Dublin Community Swim Team
|62
|13
|Scarlet Aquatics
|82
|14
|Greater Somerset County YMCA S
|59
|14
|Gwinnett Aquatics
|76
|15
|Gator Swim Club
|58
|15
|East Carolina Aquatics
|68
|16
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|55
|16
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|62
|17
|Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
|53
|16
|Stingrays Swim Team
|62
|18
|Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|48
|18
|Baylor Swim Club 6
|61.5
|19
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|45
|19
|Team Suffolk
|56
|20
|Upper Dublin Aquatic Club
|42
|20
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|49
|21
|East Carolina Aquatics
|34
|21
|Oly Swimming
|44
|22
|Mount Pleasant Aqua Club
|32
|22
|Greater Somerset County YMCA S
|37
|23
|Shawmut Aquatic Club
|31
|23
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club
|36
|24
|Club Wolverine
|29
|24
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Cl
|34
|24
|Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club
|29
|25
|SwimAtlanta
|31
|26
|Irish Aquatics
|28
|26
|Central Ohio Aquatics
|30.5
|26
|Crimson Aquatics
|28
|27
|Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club
|29
|28
|Jersey Aquatic Club
|27
|28
|Tac Titans
|28
|28
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|27
|29
|Jersey Wahoos
|26
|30
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|25
|30
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|22
|31
|Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
|23
|31
|Old Dominion Aquatic Club
|21.5
|32
|Unattached
|20
|32
|Shawmut Aquatic Club
|21
|33
|Oly Swimming
|19.5
|32
|Laker Swim
|21
|34
|Monocacy Aquatic Club
|18
|34
|David YMCA Phantoms
|20
|35
|Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club
|17.5
|35
|Phoenix Swimming
|19
|36
|York YMCA
|15
|36
|Boilermaker Aquatics
|18
|36
|All Star Aquatics
|15
|37
|Azura Florida Aquatics
|16
|36
|Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics
|15
|38
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|15
|39
|Eastern Express Swim Team
|14
|38
|McCallie / Gps Aquatics
|15
|39
|Montverde Aquatic Club
|14
|38
|New Albany Aquatic Club
|15
|41
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|13
|41
|Naval Academy Aquatic Club
|13
|41
|Greater Philadelphia Aquatic C
|13
|42
|Birmingham ‘y’ Blue Dolphins
|12.5
|43
|Valparaiso Swim Club
|11
|43
|Life Time Georgia
|12
|44
|Metro Area Life Time
|10
|43
|South Florida Aquatic Club
|12
|44
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|10
|45
|Eagle Swim Team Inc.
|11
|46
|Quest Swimmin
|9
|46
|Mississippi Makos Swim Team
|10
|46
|Poseidon Swimming In
|9
|47
|Greenwood Swimming
|9
|46
|Commonwealth Swimmin
|9
|47
|Unattached
|9
|49
|Aiken-Augusta Swim Leagu
|7
|49
|Manchester Makos Swim Team
|7
|49
|North Carolina Aquatic Clu
|7
|49
|Rapids Area Y Swimmers
|7
|51
|Blazing Barracuda
|6
|51
|Greater Kalamazoo Crocs
|6
|52
|Area Tallahassee Aquatic Clu
|5
|51
|Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breake
|6
|52
|Southwest Stars Swim Clu
|5
|51
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|6
|52
|Southern Tier Aquatics, Inc
|5
|54
|Kentucky Aquatics
|5
|55
|Condors Swim Clu
|4
|54
|Nittany Lion Aquatic Club
|5
|56
|Central Ohio Aquatic
|3
|56
|Lynchburg YMCA Swim Team
|4
|56
|Ohio State Universit
|3
|56
|All Star Aquatics
|4
|58
|Huntsville Swim Associatio
|2
|58
|Bgc-N. Westchester Marlins
|3
|58
|Unattache
|2
|58
|Center Grove Aquatic Club
|3
|58
|Phoenix Aquatic Club USA Ll
|2
|60
|Tennessee Aquatics
|2
|58
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|2
|60
|Mount Pleasant Aqua Club
|2
|58
|Southeastern Swim Club
|2
|62
|Franklin Area Swim Team
|1
|63
|Center Grove Aquatic Club
|1
|62
|Williamsburg Aquatic Club
|1
|63
|Concord Swim Club
|1
|63
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Cl
|1
|63
|Stingrays
|1
|63
|Buckeye Swim Club
|1
|63
|Tampa Bay Aquatic Club
|1
Team Standings, Combined
Note, teams must score in both the boys and girls meets to be scored in the combined standings. This notably impacts Cavalier Aquatics, where the boys would be 5th by themselves but aren’t eligible for the team standings.
|Rank
|Combined Team
|Girls Score
|Boys Score
|Combined Score
|1
|Carmel Swim Club
|594
|194
|788
|2
|SwimMAC Carolina
|417
|270.5
|687.5
|3
|Lakeside Swim Team
|297
|293
|590
|4
|Bolles School Sharks
|241
|340
|581
|5
|Mason Manta Rays
|129
|150.5
|279.5
|6
|Suburban Seahawks Club
|27
|238.5
|265.5
|7
|Scarlet Aquatics
|155
|82
|237
|8
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|55
|169
|224
|9
|Laker Swim
|148
|21
|169
|10
|Tac Titans
|133
|28
|161
|11
|SwimAtlanta
|124
|31
|155
|12
|Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|48
|86
|134
|13
|Jersey Wahoos
|81
|26
|107
|14
|East Carolina Aquatics
|34
|68
|102
|15
|Greater Somerset County YMCA S
|59
|37
|96
|16
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|45
|49
|94
|17
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|25
|62
|87
|18
|Huntsville Swim Association
|2
|82.5
|84.5
|19
|Oly Swimming
|19.5
|44
|63.5
|20
|Shawmut Aquatic Club
|31
|21
|52
|21
|Germantown Academy Aquatic Cl
|1
|34
|35
|22
|Mount Pleasant Aqua Club
|32
|2
|34
|22
|Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club
|5
|29
|34
|24
|Central Ohio Aquatics
|3
|30.5
|33.5
|25
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|7
|22
|29
|26
|All Star Aquatics
|15
|4
|19
|26
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|13
|6
|19
|28
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|2
|15
|17
|29
|Center Grove Aquatic Club
|1
|3
|4