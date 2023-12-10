Carmel Swim Club (Girls & Combined), Bolles (Boys) Win 2023 Winter Juniors East Titles

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

The Carmel Swim Club in Carmel, Indiana won its third consecutive Winter Junior Championships – East title on Saturday.

Buoyed by a National Age Group effort from National Teamer Alex Shackell, the Carmel Swim Club team scored 788 points – 100.5 more than runners-up SwimMAC Carolina.

Both of those top two teams were led by their girls’ teams. For Carmel, 594 out of those 788 points (75.4%) of their points were scored by the girls, though their boys also contributed to that effort with 194 points for 6th place in their gender category.

Carmel’s girls were 177 points ahead of SwimMAC on the girls’ side, while the Lakeside Swim Team (including another record-breaker Charlotte Crush) finished 3rd. That was a third consecutive girls’ title for Carmel.

On the boys’ side, the Bolles School Sharks won with 340 points – skating a mere 2 points past record-setting swimmer Thomas Heilman and Cavalier Aquatics from Florida.

The Bolles boys also won the summer Junior Nationals Championship over the summer, which is in long course and not divided by region.

Team Standings, by Gender

Rank Girls Team Girls Team Score Rank Boys Team Boys Team Score 1 Carmel Swim Club 594 1 Bolles School Sharks 340 2 SwimMAC Carolina 417 2 Cavalier Aquatics-PiedmontYMCA 338 3 Lakeside Swim Team 297 3 Lakeside Swim Team 293 4 Bolles School Sharks 241 4 SwimMAC Carolina 270.5 5 Scarlet Aquatics 155 5 Suburban Seahawks Club 238.5 6 Laker Swim 148 6 Carmel Swim Club 194 7 Tac Titans 133 7 Nashville Aquatic Club 169 8 Mason Manta Rays 129 8 Mason Manta Rays 150.5 9 Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics 128 9 Dynamo Swim Club 123 10 SwimAtlanta 124 10 New Wave Swim Team 90 11 Jersey Wahoos 81 11 Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 86 12 Blair Regional YMCA 70 12 Huntsville Swim Association 82.5 13 Dublin Community Swim Team 62 13 Scarlet Aquatics 82 14 Greater Somerset County YMCA S 59 14 Gwinnett Aquatics 76 15 Gator Swim Club 58 15 East Carolina Aquatics 68 16 Nashville Aquatic Club 55 16 Mecklenburg Swim Association 62 17 Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA 53 16 Stingrays Swim Team 62 18 Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 48 18 Baylor Swim Club 6 61.5 19 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 45 19 Team Suffolk 56 20 Upper Dublin Aquatic Club 42 20 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 49 21 East Carolina Aquatics 34 21 Oly Swimming 44 22 Mount Pleasant Aqua Club 32 22 Greater Somerset County YMCA S 37 23 Shawmut Aquatic Club 31 23 Ridgefield Aquatic Club 36 24 Club Wolverine 29 24 Germantown Academy Aquatic Cl 34 24 Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club 29 25 SwimAtlanta 31 26 Irish Aquatics 28 26 Central Ohio Aquatics 30.5 26 Crimson Aquatics 28 27 Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club 29 28 Jersey Aquatic Club 27 28 Tac Titans 28 28 Suburban Seahawks Club 27 29 Jersey Wahoos 26 30 Mecklenburg Swim Association 25 30 North Carolina Aquatic Club 22 31 Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club 23 31 Old Dominion Aquatic Club 21.5 32 Unattached 20 32 Shawmut Aquatic Club 21 33 Oly Swimming 19.5 32 Laker Swim 21 34 Monocacy Aquatic Club 18 34 David YMCA Phantoms 20 35 Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club 17.5 35 Phoenix Swimming 19 36 York YMCA 15 36 Boilermaker Aquatics 18 36 All Star Aquatics 15 37 Azura Florida Aquatics 16 36 Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics 15 38 Marlins Of Raleigh 15 39 Eastern Express Swim Team 14 38 McCallie / Gps Aquatics 15 39 Montverde Aquatic Club 14 38 New Albany Aquatic Club 15 41 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics 13 41 Naval Academy Aquatic Club 13 41 Greater Philadelphia Aquatic C 13 42 Birmingham ‘y’ Blue Dolphins 12.5 43 Valparaiso Swim Club 11 43 Life Time Georgia 12 44 Metro Area Life Time 10 43 South Florida Aquatic Club 12 44 Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club 10 45 Eagle Swim Team Inc. 11 46 Quest Swimmin 9 46 Mississippi Makos Swim Team 10 46 Poseidon Swimming In 9 47 Greenwood Swimming 9 46 Commonwealth Swimmin 9 47 Unattached 9 49 Aiken-Augusta Swim Leagu 7 49 Manchester Makos Swim Team 7 49 North Carolina Aquatic Clu 7 49 Rapids Area Y Swimmers 7 51 Blazing Barracuda 6 51 Greater Kalamazoo Crocs 6 52 Area Tallahassee Aquatic Clu 5 51 Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breake 6 52 Southwest Stars Swim Clu 5 51 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics 6 52 Southern Tier Aquatics, Inc 5 54 Kentucky Aquatics 5 55 Condors Swim Clu 4 54 Nittany Lion Aquatic Club 5 56 Central Ohio Aquatic 3 56 Lynchburg YMCA Swim Team 4 56 Ohio State Universit 3 56 All Star Aquatics 4 58 Huntsville Swim Associatio 2 58 Bgc-N. Westchester Marlins 3 58 Unattache 2 58 Center Grove Aquatic Club 3 58 Phoenix Aquatic Club USA Ll 2 60 Tennessee Aquatics 2 58 Marlins Of Raleigh 2 60 Mount Pleasant Aqua Club 2 58 Southeastern Swim Club 2 62 Franklin Area Swim Team 1 63 Center Grove Aquatic Club 1 62 Williamsburg Aquatic Club 1 63 Concord Swim Club 1 63 Germantown Academy Aquatic Cl 1 63 Stingrays 1 63 Buckeye Swim Club 1 63 Tampa Bay Aquatic Club 1

Team Standings, Combined

Note, teams must score in both the boys and girls meets to be scored in the combined standings. This notably impacts Cavalier Aquatics, where the boys would be 5th by themselves but aren’t eligible for the team standings.