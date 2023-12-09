2023 Winter Juniors – East: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Saturday Prelims & Distance Heat Sheet

The final preliminary session of the 2023 Winter Junior Championships (East) will feature the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, and the 200 butterfly. Timed finals of the 1650 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay will take place later today.

Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell is the top seed in both the 100 freestyle (47.44) and 200 butterfly prelims, and she won a similar double during yesterday’s evening session (100 fly/200 free). Shackell has also been apart of three winning Carmel Swim Club relays here in Columbus, as they’ve come away with the 200 free, 800 free, and 400 medley relay titles.

Thomas Heilman of Cavalier Aquatics-Piedmont YMCA is the top seed in the same two events as Shackell, and has entry times of 42.61 and 1:40.86. His entry time in the 200 butterfly represents the current 15-16 NAG record in the event, and also stands as the current meet record.

Charlotte Crush (1:50.95) and Leah Shackley (1:51.27) are the top two entries in the first event of the morning, the 200 backstroke, after going 1-2 in the 100 backstroke last night.

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:48.32, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:50.95, Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:48.30, Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:47.16, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 8 Advancing to the Championship Final:

Charlotte Crush (LAK) – 1:51.74 Leah Shackley (BRY) – 1:53.46 Audrey Derivaux (JW) – 1:53.66 Haley McDonald (LAK) – 1:54.30 Sarah Rodrigues (JAC) – 1:54.83 Kayman Neal (MAC) – 1:55.97 Lillie Nesty (GSC) – 1:56.32 Roos Rottink (MTAC) – 1:56.38

Lucero Mejia Arce of the Bolles School posted a swift 1:57.07 to win heat six. Her time would hold up to rank 15th after coming into the meet seeded 56th.

Ellie Clarke of Carmel recorded a time of 1:56.95 to win heat seven, dropping 2.33 from her entry time. She will earn a second swim, as her time would hold up for 11th fastest this morning.

KC Braeger of Lakeside won the final non-circle seeded heat, clocking 1:56.84 en route to the win. She lowered her entry time of 1:58.68 by 1.84 seconds. Braeger will feature in tonight’s B-final.

The first of the circle-seeded heats featured Audrey Derivaux, the 14-year-old from the Jersey Wahoos. Derivaux, who placed 3rd in the 400 IM with a big best time last night, touched in 1:53.66 for the win. Her outing comes in just 0.10 shy of her 1:53.56 best time from March.

Leah Shackley was victiorious in the penultimate heat, touching in 1:53.46 to overtake Derivaux for the top time with one heat remaining. Shackley, who made two podium appearances last night, has been as quick as 1:50.99 in the event.

Charlotte Crush, who shattered the 15-16 NAG record in the 100 back (49.53) on day two, posted the top time of the morning to win the final heat, Crush stopped the clock in 1:51.74, checking in less than second shy of her 1:50.95 entry time.

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:39.62, Daniel Diehl (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:43.15, Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.88, Maximus Williamson (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:37.35, Ryan Murphy (2014)

Top 8 Advancing to the Championship Final:

16-year-old Baylor Stanton was this morning’s top qualifier in the 200 backstroke, as he made a big drop of 2.57 seconds to secure the top seed. Notably, his time of 1:41.14 is just shy of the 1:40.88 15-16 NAG record, which is held by Maximus Williamson.

David King of Cavalier Aquatics-Piedmont YMCA touched in 1:43.35 to win heat 13, qualifying 2nd into tonight’s championship final. King touched just off his entry time of 1:42.89, but will have another shot to challenge that mark tonight.

Kyle Peck, the Texas commit who took 2nd in last night’s 100 back, will advance through to the A-final with the 4th fastest time of the morning (1:43.81).

Seven of the eight ‘A’ final qualifiers posted a sub-1:44 effort, with 1:44.50 being the time it took to qualify. Johnny Crush, who won the 100 backstroke title last night, will feature in lane 8 tonight.

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 46.29, Abbey Weitzeil (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.67, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 47.23, Claire Curzan (2020)

17-18 NAG Record: 46.09, Simone Manuel (2015)

Top 8 Advancing to the Championship Final:

Jillian Crooks (TAC) – 48.50 Rylee Erisman (LAKR) – 48.62 Lily King (MPAC) – 48.83 Annie Jia (UDAC) – 48.92 Katie Belle Sikes (ECA) – 49.02 Charlotte Crush (LAK) – 49.27 Lila Higgo (BSS) – 49.29 Lily Christianson (IA) – 49.41

The first of the circle-seeded heats was a scorcher, as 16-year-old Lily King ripped through the first 50 in 23.31. She ultimately took the heat win in 48.83 with Charlotte Crush grabbing 2nd (49.27). Crush just qualified 1st for the 200 back final about 15 minutes ago.

Jillian Crooks of the TAC Titans, who broke the 22-second barrier for the first time last night in the 50 free, took the win in heat 13 (48.50). Rylee Erisman, who scared Missy Franklin’s 13-14 200 free NAG a night ago, touched in a swift 48.62. The time by Erisman eclipsed her entry time by exactly one second.

The final heat was won in 48.92, with Annie Jia grabbing the win. Lila Higgo touched in 2nd, posting a time of 49.29 to advance in 7th.

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 43.51, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 41.96, Kaii Winkler (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer (2015)

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 2:06.02, Alex Walsh (2018)

13-14 NAG Record: 2:10.22, Allie Szekely (2012)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:06.45, Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:05.68, Ella Nelson (2020)

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:52.12, Josh Matheny (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.52, Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:52.37, Reece Whitley (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.38, Josh Matheny (2020)

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:51.06, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.29, Tess Howley (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:51.24, Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:50.85, Claire Curzan (2022)

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS