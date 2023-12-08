2023 Winter Juniors – East: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Friday Finals Heat Sheet

Day 3 Finals Livestream, Courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube:

The third finals session of the 2023 Winter Juniors – East meet is set to be a great one. This morning, Carmel’s Alex Shackell took down the meet record in the 100 butterfly, posting a time of 50.28 to qualify 1st for tonight’s final. Shackell split 49.25 on Carmel’s winning 400 medley relay last night, so the :50-second barrier could be in danger. Shackell will have a tough double tonight, as she also qualified 1st for the 200 freestyle final (1:45.07). She will have less than 20 minutes between those two finals, but managed a similar relay double on night one quite well (21.95 50 fly split/1:42.28 200 free lead-off).

After breaking three national age group records on night two, Thomas Heilman will have the chance to set a fourth in the 100 fly final. He qualified 4th this morning, posting a time of 46.53 to take 2nd in the 17th heat. Jacob Johnson of SSC-MA is the top seed, as he won heat 15 this morning in 46.36. Lucca Battaglini, who won the 50 free yesterday in a swift 19.06, is also one to watch (46.46).

Kyle Peck, who swims for the Stingrays Swim Team in Virginia, is another name to watch for tonight. He qualified for two A-finals, posting times of 47.05 (5th) in the 100 fly and 46.66 (4th) in the 100 back earlier today. He was also 5th in last night’s 50 freestyle final, posting two sub-20 swims on the day.

The 400 IM will open the session tonight, and 500 freestyle champion Kayla Han will swim in lane four of the A-final. Han clocked a time of 4:08.82 earlier today, and owns a best time of 4:06.95 in the event. After a best time in the 500 yesterday, look for Han to challenge her best time in tonight’s final.

GIRLS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Meet Record: 3:57.02, Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:06.95, Kayla Han (2022)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:56.59, Bella Sims (2022)

BOYS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Meet Record: 3:38.65, Carson Foster (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:51.46, Thomas Heilman (2022)

(2022) 15-16 NAG Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:35.27, Carson Foster (2020)

GIRLS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Meet Record: 50.28, Alex Shackell (2023)

(2023) 13-14 NAG Record: 50.64, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 49.51, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 49.24, Claire Curzan (2022)

BOYS 100 BUTTERFLY- FINALS

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:40.63, Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:44.55, Missy Franklin (2010)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:42.03, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.31, Missy Franklin (2014)

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:33.07, Henry McFadden (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.68, Thomas Heilman (2021)

(2021) 15-16 NAG Record: 1:32.46, Thomas Heilman (2023)

(2023) 17-18 NAG Record: 1:32.00, Maximus Williamson (2023)

GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:00.02, Alexis Wenger (2015)

15-16 NAG Record: 58.19, Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 57.29, Lydia Jacoby (2023)

BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 53.06, Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 51.75, Michael Andrew (2015)

17-18 NAG Record: 51.16, Reece Whitley (2018)

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 49.53, Charlotte Crush (2023)

13-14 NAG Record: 50.44, Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 49.53, Charlotte Crush (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan (2023)

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 45.01, Will Modglin (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.44, Daniel Diehl (2020)

15-16 NAG Record: 45.60, Anthony Grimm (2019)

17-18 NAG Record: 44.63, Ryan Murphy (2014)

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS