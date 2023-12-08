Anastasiia Kirpichnikova Shatters French Record In 1500 Free With #5 Swim All-Time

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It wasn’t a personal best time, but it was still a record-setting performance for Anastasiia Kirpichnikova in the final of the women’s 1500 freestyle at the 2023 European Short Course Championships.

Kirpichnikova obliterated the field en route to a second consecutive title in a time of 15:20.12, the fifth-fastest swim in history and a new French Record by more than 13 seconds.

Kirpichnikova won the 2021 title in a slightly faster time of 15:18.30, done while she was still representing Russia internationally.

The 23-year-old attained French sporting citizenship in April of this year, and in October, broke the 19-year-old National Record in the 1500 free record by nine seconds in 15:33.42.

With her swim on Friday at SC Euros, she’s now more than 22 seconds under the previous record that had been on the books since 2004, which was held by three-time Olympic medalist Laure Manaudou at 15:42.39.

Kirpichnikova’s swim from 2021 ago made her one of only three women to have broken the 15:20 barrier, a number that climbed to four last year when Katie Ledecky dismantled the world record by nearly 10 seconds in 15:08.24.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 1500 Free (SCM)

Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:08.24 – 2022 World Cup – Toronto Sarah Kohler (GER), 15:18.01 – 2019 German Champs Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (RUS), 15:18.30 – 2021 SC Euros Mireia Belmonte (ESP), 15:19.71 – 2014 Spanish Winter Nationals Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA), 15:20.12 – 2023 SC Euros

Earlier in the meet, Kirpichnikova defended her SC Euro title in the 800 free in a time of 8:08.48, a time she nearly went under during the front half of the 1500 free on Friday (8:09.22).

Her PB stands at 8:04.65 from the 2021 Euros, and the French Record stands at a blistering 8:01.06 from Camille Muffat in 2012.

Kirpichnikova will race the women’s 400 free on Sunday when she’ll have a chance to complete the women’s distance treble at SC Euros for the second straight time.