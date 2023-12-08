WATCH: France Wins Three Golds On Day 4 of 2023 SC Euros (Race Videos)

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth night of the 2023 European Short Course Championships was a great one for France, as they took three of the available seven gold medals.

Their winning performances included the 51.48 women’s 100 freestyle victory by Beryl Gastaldello, the blistering 49.72 by Mewen Tomac in the men’s 100 backstroke, and Anastasiia Kirpichnikova’s record-breaking swim in the women’s 1500 freestyle.

You can read more about France’s performance tonight here.

A sizable British record from Duncan Scott in the 200 IM and Dutch record for Tes Schouten (200 Breast) were among the other highlights of the session. Catch up on all the action that unfolded tonight with these race videos, thanks to Mr. Carter (@NelsonCarterJr) on Twitter and Greta Georgieva (@gretageorgieva9237) on YouTube:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:49.63 (2012)

European Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

FINAL RESULTS:

CE (25M) – 🏊‍♂️ 200M 4 NAGES 🥇 Duncan Scott 🇬🇧 1:50.98 NR

🥈 Alberto Razzetti 🇮🇹 1:53.09

🥉 Danas Rapsys 🇱🇹 1:53.49 #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation pic.twitter.com/7GQmnmOdX6 — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 8, 2023

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Cate Campbell (AUS) – 50.25 (2017)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 50.58 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 50.95 (2017)

FINAL RESULTS:

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

World Record: Coleman Stewart (USA) – 48.33 (2021)

European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 48.58 (2020)

SC Euros Record: Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) / Stanislav Donets (RUS) – 48.97 (2009)

FINAL RESULTS:

CE (25M) – 🏊‍♂️ 100M DOS 🥇 Mewen Tomac 🇫🇷 49.72 RP

🥈 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard 🇫🇷 49.96

🥉 Lorenzo Mora 🇮🇹 50.04

🥉 Andrei Ungur 🇷🇴 50.04 #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation

pic.twitter.com/wDqbN7DCMe — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 8, 2023

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: Minna Atherton (AUS) – 54.89 (2019)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 55.03 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 55.17 (2019)

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:14.57 (2009)

European Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:14.70 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Rikke Pedersen (DEN) – 2:15.21 (2013)

FINAL RESULTS:

CE (25M) – 🏊‍♀️ 200M BRASSE 🥇 Tes Schouten 🇳🇱 2:16.09 NR

🥈 Thea Blomsterberg 🇩🇰 2:19.54

🥉 Kristyna Horska 🇨🇿 2:19.63 NR #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation pic.twitter.com/X5VO6EDBUh — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 8, 2023

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

World Record: Tomoru Honda (JPN) – 1:46.85 (2022)

European Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)

SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)

FINAL RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

World Record: Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 25.25 (2022)

European Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) / Kira Toussaint (NED) / Maria Kameneva (RUS) – 25.60 (2020 / 2020 / 2022)

FINAL RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:02.53 (2015)

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:08.24 (2022)

European Record: Sarah Wellbrock (GER) – 15:18.01 (2019)

SC Euros Record: Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (RUS) – 15:18.30 (2021)

FINAL RESULTS: