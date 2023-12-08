WATCH: France Wins Three Golds On Day 4 of 2023 SC Euros (Race Videos)

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5-10, 2023
- Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
- Short Course Meters (25 meters)
- Prelims 2:30am (ET), Finals 11am (ET)
- Entries Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Results (Microplus Timing)
- Eurovision Sport Livestream
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
The fourth night of the 2023 European Short Course Championships was a great one for France, as they took three of the available seven gold medals.
Their winning performances included the 51.48 women’s 100 freestyle victory by Beryl Gastaldello, the blistering 49.72 by Mewen Tomac in the men’s 100 backstroke, and Anastasiia Kirpichnikova’s record-breaking swim in the women’s 1500 freestyle.
You can read more about France’s performance tonight here.
A sizable British record from Duncan Scott in the 200 IM and Dutch record for Tes Schouten (200 Breast) were among the other highlights of the session. Catch up on all the action that unfolded tonight with these race videos, thanks to Mr. Carter (@NelsonCarterJr) on Twitter and Greta Georgieva (@gretageorgieva9237) on YouTube:
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:49.63 (2012)
- European Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)
- SC Euros Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)
FINAL RESULTS:
- Duncan Scott (GBR), 1:50.98
- Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:53.09
- Danas Rapsys (LTU), 1:53.49
- Joe Litchfield (GBR), 1:53.57
- Andreas Vazaios (GRE), 1:53.64
- Ronny Brannkarr (FIN), 1:55.09
- Vadym Naumenko (UKR), 1:55.59
- Balazs Hollo (HUN), 1:56.84
CE (25M) – 🏊♂️ 200M 4 NAGES
🥇 Duncan Scott 🇬🇧 1:50.98 NR
🥈 Alberto Razzetti 🇮🇹 1:53.09
🥉 Danas Rapsys 🇱🇹 1:53.49 #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation pic.twitter.com/7GQmnmOdX6
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 8, 2023
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Cate Campbell (AUS) – 50.25 (2017)
- European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 50.58 (2017)
- SC Euros Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 50.95 (2017)
FINAL RESULTS:
- Beryl Gastaldello (FRA), 51.48
- Anna Hopkin (GBR), 51.66
- Freya Anderson (GBR), 52.10
- Michelle Coleman (SWE), 52.27
- Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 52.28
- Sofia Morini (ITA), 52.71
- Chiara Tarantino (ITA), 52.80
- Barbora Janickova (CZE), 53.06
CE (25M) – 🏊♀️ 100M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Béryl Gastaldello 🇫🇷 51.48
🥈 Anna Hopkin 🇬🇧 51.66
🥉 Freya Anderson 🇬🇧 52.10 #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation pic.twitter.com/F6sYf69ual
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 8, 2023
MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL
- World Record: Coleman Stewart (USA) – 48.33 (2021)
- European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 48.58 (2020)
- SC Euros Record: Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) / Stanislav Donets (RUS) – 48.97 (2009)
FINAL RESULTS:
- Mewen Tomac (FRA), 49.72
- Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (FRA), 49.96
- Lorenzo Mora (ITA) / Andrei Ungur (ROU), 50.04
- –
- Luke Greenbank (GBR), 50.30
- Ole Braunschweig (GER), 50.40
- Apostolos Christou (GRE), 50.43
- Miroslav Knedla (CZE), 50.57
- Ralf Tribuntsov (EST), 50.81
CE (25M) – 🏊♂️ 100M DOS
🥇 Mewen Tomac 🇫🇷 49.72 RP
🥈 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard 🇫🇷 49.96
🥉 Lorenzo Mora 🇮🇹 50.04
🥉 Andrei Ungur 🇷🇴 50.04 #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation
pic.twitter.com/wDqbN7DCMe
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 8, 2023
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: Minna Atherton (AUS) – 54.89 (2019)
- European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 55.03 (2014)
- SC Euros Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 55.17 (2019)
Finals Qualifiers:
- Medi Harris (GBR), 56.66
- Kathleen Dawson (GBR), 57.17
- Mary-Ambre Moluh (FRA), 57.22
- Kira Toussaint (NED), 57.35
- Danielle Hill (IRL), 57.73
- Margherita Panziera (ITA), 58.04
- Hanna Rosvall (SWE), 58.11
- Camila Rebelo (POR), 58.14
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:14.57 (2009)
- European Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:14.70 (2022)
- SC Euros Record: Rikke Pedersen (DEN) – 2:15.21 (2013)
FINAL RESULTS:
- Tes Schouten (NED), 2:16.09
- Thea Blomsterberg (DEN), 2:19.54
- Kristyna Horska (CZE), 2:19.63
- Clara Rybak-Andersen (DEN), 2:20.09
- Andrea Podmanikova (SVK), 2:20.17
- Francesca Fangio (ITA), 2:21.55
- Eneli Jefimova (EST), 2:21.56
- Nikoleta Trnikova (SVK), 2:22.56
CE (25M) – 🏊♀️ 200M BRASSE
🥇 Tes Schouten 🇳🇱 2:16.09 NR
🥈 Thea Blomsterberg 🇩🇰 2:19.54
🥉 Kristyna Horska 🇨🇿 2:19.63 NR #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation pic.twitter.com/X5VO6EDBUh
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 8, 2023
MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL
- World Record: Tomoru Honda (JPN) – 1:46.85 (2022)
- European Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)
- SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)
FINAL RESULTS:
- Noe Ponti (SUI), 1:49.71
- Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:50.10
- Richard Marton (HUN), 1:52.12
- Ramon Klenz (GER), 1:52.47
- Ondrej Gemov (CZE), 1:52.55
- Kregor Zirk (EST), 1:52.74
- Edward Mildred (GBR), 1:53.53
- Petar Mitsin (BUL), 1:54.02
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL
- World Record: Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 25.25 (2022)
- European Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) / Kira Toussaint (NED) / Maria Kameneva (RUS) – 25.60 (2020 / 2020 / 2022)
- SC Euros Record: Sanja Jovanovic (CRO) – 25.70 (2009)
FINAL RESULTS:
- Kira Toussaint (NED), 25.82
- Louise Hansson (SWE), 26.23
- Analia Pigree (FRA), 26.28
- Danielle Hill (IRL), 26.33
- Tessa Giele (NED), 26.56
- Lora Komoroczy (HUN), 26.59
- Medi Harris (GBR), 26.75
- Kathleen Dawson (GBR), 26.83
CE (25M) – 🏊♀️ 50M DOS
🥇 Kira Toussaint 🇳🇱 25.82
🥈 Louise Hansson 🇸🇪 26.23
🥉 Analia Pigrée 🇫🇷 26.28#LENOtopeni2023 #Natation
pic.twitter.com/QAibzgDXvj
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 8, 2023
WOMEN’S 200 IM – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)
- European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)
- SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:02.53 (2015)
Finals Qualifiers:
- Abbie Wood (GBR), 2:06.02
- Lena Kreundl (AUT), 2:07.42
- Katie Shanahan (GBR), 2:07.43
- Ellen Walshe (IRL), 2:08.50
- Charlotte Bonnet (FRA), 2:08.86
- Lisa Nystrand (SWE), 2:09.05
- Hanna Bergman (SWE), 2:09.39
- Ellie McCartney (IRL), 2:11.72
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:08.24 (2022)
- European Record: Sarah Wellbrock (GER) – 15:18.01 (2019)
- SC Euros Record: Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (RUS) – 15:18.30 (2021)
FINAL RESULTS:
- Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA), 15:20.12
- Simona Quadarella (ITA), 15:37.05
- Ajna Kesely (HUN), 15:51.34
- Alisee Pisane (BEL), 15:55.33
- Nora Fluck (HUN), 16:03.42
- Lara Grangeon de Villele (FRA), 16:09.03
- Lucie Hanquet (BEL), 16:18.76
- Louna Kasvio (FIN), 16:20.97
CE (25M) – 🏊♀️ 1500M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Anastasiia Kirpichnikova 🇫🇷 15:20.12 RF
🥈 Simona Quadarella 🇮🇹 15:37.05
🥉 Ajna Kesely 🇭🇺 15:51.34
6. Lara Grangeon De Villèle 🇫🇷 16:09.03 #LENOtopeni2023 #Natation
pic.twitter.com/BlHtWkiGk3
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) December 8, 2023