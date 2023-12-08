2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth day of the 2023 European Short Course Championships will kick off with the heats of six individual events. While it will be the shortest morning session of the meet, it will still feature the women’s 100 backstroke, men’s 200 freestyle, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 200 breaststroke, women’s 200 IM, and the men’s 50 butterfly.

The men’s 200 freestyle will see hometown hero David Popovici swim in the final heat. Popovici broke the Romanian record in the 50 free (21.30) on day one, and comes in as the top seed in this event (1:40.79). The world champion in the long course pool, Matthew Richards of Team GB, will swim next to him in the final heat. Some other names to watch include Maxime Grousset (FRA), Danas Rapsys (LTU), Tom Dean (GBR), and James Guy (GBR). Notably, only two swimmers per country get to advance to the semifinals, so look for Richards, Dean, and Guy to post quick times this morning as they will battle for those two spots.

The women’s 200 IM will feature freestyler turned breaststroker/IMer Charlotte Bonnet. Bonnet won the 100 IM gold medal last night, and enters this event as the 2nd seed (2:06.70). Abbie Wood, who won the 400 IM on the first night of the competition, is entered with the fastest entry time (2:05.49).

The men’s 50 butterfly will be an exciting race to end the session, as co-world record holder Szebasztian Szabo will highlight the field. Noe Ponti, who broke the European record in the 100 fly on day two (48.47) will swim in the penultimate heat. Some other names to watch include 100 fly bronze medalist Jacob Peters, 100 fly silver medalist Maxime Grousset, and Matteo Rivolta.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Minna Atherton (AUS) – 54.89 (2019)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 55.03 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 55.17 (2019)

Top 16:

Medi Harris (GBR) – 57.15 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 57.20 Mary-Ambre Molluh (FRA) – 57.71 Kira Touissant (NED) – 57.83 Pauline Mahieu (FRA) – 57.85 (only two swimmers per country can advance) Analie Pigree (FRA) – 58.05 (only two swimmers per country can advance) Kathleen Dawson (GBR) – 58.21 Hanna Rosvall (SWE) – 58.51 Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 58.75 Lotte Hosper (NED) – 59.03 IV Loeyning (NOR) – 59.07 Lauren Cox (GBR) – 59.08 (only two swimmers per country can advance) Camila Rebelo (POR) – 59.20 Danielle Hill (IRL) – 59.24 Maria Godden (IRL) – 59.39 Dora Molnar (HUN) – 59.41 Janja Segel (SLO) – 59.42 Gabriela Georgieva (BUL) & Lotta Upanne (FIN) – 59.49

Mary-Ambre Moluh of France was victorious in the first heat, touching in a time of 57.71. Hanna Rosvall of Sweden hit the wall in 58.51 to grab 2nd, while Lauren Cox of Great Britain rounded out the top three in 59.08.

Medi Harris, who won gold in the 200 backstroke a night ago, took the win in heat 2 with a time of 57.15. Championship record holder Kira Toussaint touched the wall in 2nd (57.83), and France’s Analia Pigree finished 3rd in 58.05.

Beryl Gastaldello, the top seed in the event, battled with teammate Pauline Mahieu in the final heat. Gastaldello took the heat out in a strong 27.3, and ultimately touched the wall in 57.20. Mahieu finished in 57.85, but will not advance because Mary-Ambre Moluh was faster in heat one.

Kathleen Dawson of Great Britain touched in 58.21 in the final heat, advancing to the semifinals in 7th. World Championships bronze medalist Lauren Cox will not advance to the semifinals, as two of her British teammates posted faster swims this morning.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Paul Beidermann (GER) – 1:39.37 (2009)

European Record: Paul Beidermann (GER) – 1:39.37 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Paul Beidermann (GER) – 1:39.81 (2009)

Top 16:

James Guy (GBR) – 1:41.36 Matt Richards (GBR) – 1:41.63 David Popovici (ROU) – 1:42.39 Jack McMillan (GBR) – 1:42.46 (only two swimmers per country can advance) Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 1:42.58 Thomas Dean (GBR) – 1:42.79 (only two swimmers per country can advance) Roman Fuchs (FRA) – 1:43.73 Antonio Djakovic (SUI) – 1:44.10 Matteo Ciampi (ITA) – 1:44.16 Niko Jankovic (CRO) – 1:44.51 Nandor Nemeth (HUN) – 1:44.57 Dimitrios Markos (GRE) – 1:44.79 Marco De Tullio (ITA) – 1:44.91 Lucas Peters (NED) – 1:45.18 Alexander Trampitsch (AUT) – 1:45.42 Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 1:46.20 Evan Bailey (IRL) – 1:46.65 Mihai Gergely (ROU) – 1:47.17

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: Margaret MacNeil (CAN) – 54.05 (2022)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 54.61 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.00 (2017)

Top 16:

400 IM bronze medalist Ellen Walshe took heat two, winning in 57.59. That undercut her entry time of 57.96, and will

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2:00.16 (2018)

European Record: Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2:00.16 (2018)

SC Euros Record: Marco Koch (GER) – 2:00.53 (2015)

Top 16:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:02.53 (2015)

Top 16:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

Top 16: