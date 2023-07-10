Rising British Talent Leah Schlosshan Breaks Euro Juniors Record in 200 IM

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Versatile 18-year-old Leah Schlosshan delivered Great Britain its first gold medal of the European Junior Championships with a 2:12.41 in the women’s 200 IM, in the process erasing the meet record of 2:13.03 that Italy’s Ilaria Cusinato clocked in 2016.

Schlosshan made it back-to-back Euro Junior titles in the event after winning last year in 2:13.49. Her lifetime best is a 2:11.72 from this year’s British Championships, where she became the eighth-fastest British woman ever.

The City of Leeds standout barely missed the British roster for the World Championships later this month with third-place finishes in both the 200 IM (2:11.72) and 400 IM (4:46.40) as well as a 7th-place finish in the 200 free (2:00.36) at British Trials. Schlosshan is also slated to represent Great Britain this summer at the inaugural LEN U23 Championships in Dublin, Ireland.

With a bright future ahead of her, it was surprising to hear a rumor swirl on the latest episode of double Olympic gold medalist Tom Dean‘s podcast that Schlosshan might leave behind swimming to pursue a medical degree. However, she told SwimSwam that’s not true, and that she’s deferring her offer from Nottingham University for a year to focus on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Definitely not giving up swimming any time soon,” Schlosshan said. “Depending on how swimming goes I’ll perhaps delay my medical degree but so far I’ve deferred my offer.”

Although Schlosshan is choosing swimming over her studies for now, Dean’s podcast brought up an interesting discussion about how the American collegiate system makes it easier to do both compared to the U.K.

“None of the national centres for swimming in the U.K. offer medicine — there aren’t many unis that offer elite training options apart from Edinburgh and Sheffield,” Schlosshan told SwimSwam. “I applied for both but unfortunately didn’t get in. American wasn’t really an option for me as I didn’t want to be that far away from home.”

GIRLS 200 IM – FINAL

World Junior Record: 2:06.89, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

European Junior Record: 2:11.03

European Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN0 2015

Championship Record: 2:13.03 Ilaria Cusinato (ITA) 2016

2022 European Junior Champion: Leah Schlosshan (GBR) 2:13.49

PODIUM:

GOLD: Leah Schlosshan (GBR) 2:12.41 *Championships Record

SILVER: Phoebe Cooper (GBR) 2:13.28

BRONZE: Ellie McCartney (IRL) 2:14.31

Teammate Phoebe Cooper made it a 1-2 British punch while Ireland’s Ellie McCartney rounded out the top 3 in 2:14.21.

Cooper has earned two relay medals here so this 2IM represents her first individual medal of Belgrade. The same holds true for McCartney, with the 18-year-old bagging bronze, Ireland’s first medal at these championships.

Earlier this week, Schlosshan missed podium in the 200 free by less than a second with a fourth-place finish in 2:00.18.