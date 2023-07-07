2023 European Junior Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day four of the 2023 European Junior Championships in Belgrade is set to be underway shortly. Unlike last night’s finals session, which was heavy on semifinals, tonight’s session features eight finals and just two semifinals. There will be finals of the boys 100 fly, boys 200 breast, boys 50 free, girls 200 breast, boys 200 back, girls 200 back, boys 400 IM, and the mixed 4×100 medley relay. Meanwhile, semifinals of the girls 100 free and girls 200 fly will also take place tonight.

The boys 400 IM is set to be a great race tonight, after Ukraine’s Oleksii Hrabarov and Italy’s Emanuele Potenza led the way in 4:24.35 and 4:24.40 respectively in prelims this morning.

Another Ukrainian, Oleksandr Zheltyakov, will be competing in the boys 200 back final tonight. Zheltyakov was absolutely on fire in the event yesterday, roaring to a new Ukrainian Record of 1:56.49 in semifinals last night. He led the field by nearly two seconds, setting himself up well for the gold medal tonight. Keep a close eye on this race, since Zheltyakov also has a shot at the Championship Record of 1:55.83, which is currently held by Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov.

Denmark’s Casper Puggaard led the semifinals of the boys 100 fly by a sizeable margin last night, swimming a 52.70. He was the fastest last night by a bit over a half-second, giving him the edge coming into tonight’s final.

BOYS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (2017)

European Junior Record: 50.62, Kristof Milak (2017)

European Record: 49.68, Kristof Milak (2021)

Championship Record: 51.35, Egor Kuimov (2017)

2022 European Junior Champion: Dnaiel Gracik (Czech Republic), 52.69

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 52.70, Penelope Oleksiak (2016)

European Junior Record: Freya Anderson (2018)

European Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

Championship Record: 53.97, Marrit Steenbergen (2015)

2022 European Junior Champion: Nikolett Padar (Hungary), 54.69

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 2:08.83, Zhihao Dong (2023)

European Junior Record: 2:09.64

European Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov (2019)

Championship Record: 2:10.69, Anton Chupkov (2015)

2022 European Junior Champion: Lucien Vergnes (France), 2:13.02

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINAL

World Junior Record: 2:04.70, Summer McIntosh (2023)

European Junior Record: 2:06.71

European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (2009)

Championship Record: 2:08.41, Anastasia Markova (2021)

2022 European Junior Champion: Lana Pudar (Bosnia and Hezegovina), 2:08.92

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)

European Junior Record: 21.83, Artem Selin (2019)

European Record: 20.94, Frederick Bousquet (2009)

Championship Record: 21.83, Artem Selin (2019)

2022 European Junior Champion: David Popovici (Romania), 22.16

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

European Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

European Record: 2:17.55, Evgeniia Chikunova (2023)

Championship Record: 2:21.07, Evgeniia Chikunova (2019)

2022 European Junior Champion: Eneli Jefimova (Estonia), 2:26.85

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

(2017) European Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

(2017) European Record: 1:53.23, Evgeny Rylov (2021)

Championship Record: 1:55.83, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

(2018) 2022 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk (Poland), 1:56.62

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

European Junior Record: 2:06.62

European Record: 2:04.94, Anastasia Fesikova (2009)

Championship Record: 2:08.97, Polina Egorova (2017)

2022 European Junior Champion: Dora Molnar (Hungary), 2:10.31

BOYS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilya Borodin (2021)

European Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilya Borodin (2021)

European Record: 4:04.28, Leon Marchand (2022)

Championship Record: 4:14.65, Semen Makovich (2013)

2022 European Junior Champion: Michal Piela (Poland), 4:20.50

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:44.84, United States (2019)

European Junior Record: 3:47.99, Russia (2018)

European Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain (2021)

Championship Record: 3:47.99, Russia (2018)

2022 European Junior Champion: France, 3:50.55

