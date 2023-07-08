2023 European Junior Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, July 4th – Sunday, July 9th
- Sports and Recreational Center “Milan Gale Muškatirović”, Belgrade, Serbia
- Prelims at 10am local (4am EDT)/Finals at 5pm local (11am EDT)
- LCM (50m)
We’re headed into a heavy night of action in Belgrade, Serbia as day five of the 2023 European Junior Championships brings us five finals and eight semi-final races.
Among the finals is the girls’ 800m freestyle at the end of the session, where Turkey’s Merve Tuncel will try for her third consecutive title in the event. The 18-year-old already claimed gold here in the 1500m free so she’ll carry that momentum against the likes of rising British freestyler Amelie Blocksidge and Germany’s Julia Ackermann.
Denmark’s butterfly ace Casper Puggaard highlights the boys’ semi-finals, taking on the 50m sprint of the discipline. Puggaard hit a morning swim of 24.10 to take the top seed in his quest to double up on the 100m fly event he won last night.
Lana Pudar of Bosnia & Herzegovina is set to be in action across two events this evening, first racing the 200m butterfly final and then the 50m butterfly semi-final.
And, we’re also set for round two of the boys’ 100m back showdown among Great Britain’s Matthew Ward, Czech Republic’s Miroslav Knedla and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zheltyakov.
The trio landed on the 50m backstroke podium already here, with Knedla taking gold, Zheltyakov snagging silver and Ward bagging bronze. We’ll see what they’re able to produce in this evening’s 1back semi-final to set themselves up for a potentially explosive final tomorrow night.
GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Junior Record: 2:04.70, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023
European Junior Record: 2:06.71
- European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2009
Championship Record: 2:08.41, Anastasia Markova (RUS) 2021
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Lana Pudar (BIH) 2:08.92
PODIUM:
- GOLD: Lana Pudar (BIH) 2:06.26 *European Junior Record
- SILVER: Alina Baievych (GER) 2:10.78
- BRONZE: Glenda Abonyi-Toth (HUN) 2:11.61
Right off the bat, we saw a European Junior Record and Championships Record go down, courtesy of 17-year-old Lana Pudar of Bosnia & Herzegovina.
The teen blasted a winning time of 2:06.26, dominating this field the entire race, already leading by a body length immediately after turning at the first wall.
Pudar opened in 1:00.30 and brought it home in 1:06.23 to register the fastest time of her career. Entering this meet, Pudar’s lifetime best rested at the 2:06.81 she hit en route to becoming the 2022 European champion.
Pudar already won the 100m fly event last night, producing a new national record of 56.95 in the process, her first-ever foray under the 57-second barrier.
Pudar collected her first major international medal in the 200 butterfly at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, posting a time of 2:04.88 for a new national record.
BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINAL
- World Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022
- European Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022
- European Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022
- Championship Record: 47.30, David Popovici (ROU) 2021
- 2022 European Junior Champion: David Popovici (ROU) 47.69
Top 8:
- Boldizsar Magda (HUN) 49.53
- Patrick-Sebastian Dinu (ROU) 49.84
- Lorenzo Ballarati (ITA) 49.85
- Rafael Fente Damers (FRA) 49.98
- Davide Passafaro (ITA) 50.22
- Alexandre Chalendar (FRA) 50.30
- Rokas Jazdauskas (LTU) 50.49
- Martin Wrede (GER) 50.53
It was a tight pair of semi-finals in this boys’ 100m freestyle event, with the top 4 finishers all dipping under the 50-second barrier.
Landing lane 4 for tomorrow night’s final was Boldizsar Magda of Hungary. The 18-year-old notched a time of 49.53 to hold a .33 advantage over the next-quickest swimmer Patrick-Sebastian Dinu of Romania.
Dinu hit 49.84 while the 50m freestyle champion here, Lorenzo Ballarati of Italy, rounded out the top 3 performers in 49.85. Frenchman Rafael Fente Damers was the remaining sub-50 second athlete, producing 49.98 as the 4th seed.
Leader Magda has only been in the 49-second zone on one occasion before this competition, owning a previous personal best of 49.68 from this year’s Hungarian Nationals. He clocked a time of 49.89 this morning to score the 2nd seed.
Dinu’s 49.84 result represents his first time under 50 seconds, as his previous PB sat at the 50.05 logged in December of last year.
GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Junior Record: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN) 2016
- European Junior Record: 53.61, Freya Anderson (GBR) 2018
- European Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017
- Championship Record: 53.97, Marrit Steenbergen (NED) 2015
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Nikolett Padar (HUN) 54.69
PODIUM:
- GOLD: Smilte Plytnykaite (LTU) 55.31
- SILVER: Sara Curtis (ITA) 55.35
- BRONZE: Dora Molnar (HUN) 55.56
Lithuania earned its first gold medal of these championships, with Smilte Plytnykaite firing off a time of 55.31 to top this women’s 100m free podium.
Plytnykaite has actually been much quicker already this year, owning a lifetime best and Lithuanian national record of 54.74 from April’s national championships.
The 50m freestyle champion here, Sara Curtis of Italy, was only .04 outside of gold, getting to the wall in 55.35 while versatile Hungarian Dora Molnar punched 55.56 for bronze. Molnar’s bronze is added to the 200m backstroke gold she earned here in Belgrade.
The 2022 European Junior champion in this event, Nikolett Padar of Hungary, was denied repeat gold and instead relegated to 5th place in 55.76.
BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINAL
- World Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018
- European Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018
- European Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022
- Championship Record: 52.91, Ksawery Masiuk (POL) 2022
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk (POL) 52.91
Top 8:
GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINAL
- World Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013
- European Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013
- European Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013
- Championship Record: 1:05.48, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Enli Jevimova (EST) 1:06.50
Top 8:
BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINAL
- World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017
- European Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017
- European Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019
- Championship Record: 59.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Volodymyr Lisovets (UKR), 1:00.96
Top 8:
GIRLS 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINAL
- World Junior Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) 2017
- European Junior Record: 25.66
- European Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014
- Championship Record: 26.14, Daria Klepikova (RUS) 2021
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Lana Pudar (BIH) 26.49
Top 8:
BOYS 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINAL
- World Junior Record: 22.96, Diego Ribeiro (POR) 2022
- European Junior Record: 22.96, Diego Ribeiro (POR) 2022
- European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018
- Championship Record: 23.48, Noe Ponti (SUI) 2019
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Casper Puggaard (DEN) 23.67
Top 8:
GIRLS 200 IM – SEMI-FINAL
- World Junior Record: 2:06.89, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023
- European Junior Record: 2:11.03
- European Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2015
- Championship Record: 2:13.03, Ilaria Cusinato (ITA) 2016
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Leah Schlosshan (GBR) 2:13.49
Top 8:
GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINAL
- World Junior Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (USA) 2019
- European Junior Record: 59.08, Anastasia Shkurdai (BLR) 2020
- European Record: 58.08, Kathleen Dawson (GBR) 2021
- Championship Record: 59.62, Polina Egorova (RUS) 2017
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Dora Molnar (HUN) 1:00.88
Top 8:
BOYS 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Junior Record: 7:43.37, Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 2022
- European Junior Record: 7:43.37, Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 2022
- European Record: 7:39.27, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 2019
- Championship Record: 7:51.20, Yigit Aslan (TUR) 2021
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 7:52.04
PODIUM:
GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Junior Record: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (USA) 2014
- European Junior Record: 8:21.91, Merve Tuncel (TUR) 2021
- European Record: 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington (GBR) 2008
- Championship Record: 8:21.91, Merve Tuncel (TUR) 2021
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Merve Tuncel (TUR) 8:28.32
PODIUM:
BOYS 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Junior Record: 7:08.37, United States (USA) 2019
- European Junior Record: 7:10.95, Hungary (HUN) 2017
- European Record: 6:58.58, Great Britain (GBR) 2021
- Championship Record: 7:15.46, Hungary (HUN) 2017
- 2022 European Junior Champion: Italy (ITA) 7:17.45
PODIUM:
István Derencsény/LEN