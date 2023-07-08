2023 European Junior Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re headed into a heavy night of action in Belgrade, Serbia as day five of the 2023 European Junior Championships brings us five finals and eight semi-final races.

Among the finals is the girls’ 800m freestyle at the end of the session, where Turkey’s Merve Tuncel will try for her third consecutive title in the event. The 18-year-old already claimed gold here in the 1500m free so she’ll carry that momentum against the likes of rising British freestyler Amelie Blocksidge and Germany’s Julia Ackermann.

Denmark’s butterfly ace Casper Puggaard highlights the boys’ semi-finals, taking on the 50m sprint of the discipline. Puggaard hit a morning swim of 24.10 to take the top seed in his quest to double up on the 100m fly event he won last night.

Lana Pudar of Bosnia & Herzegovina is set to be in action across two events this evening, first racing the 200m butterfly final and then the 50m butterfly semi-final.

And, we’re also set for round two of the boys’ 100m back showdown among Great Britain’s Matthew Ward, Czech Republic’s Miroslav Knedla and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zheltyakov.

The trio landed on the 50m backstroke podium already here, with Knedla taking gold, Zheltyakov snagging silver and Ward bagging bronze. We’ll see what they’re able to produce in this evening’s 1back semi-final to set themselves up for a potentially explosive final tomorrow night.

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 2:04.70, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

European Junior Record: 2:06.71

European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2009

Championship Record: 2:08.41, Anastasia Markova (RUS) 2021

2022 European Junior Champion: Lana Pudar (BIH) 2:08.92

PODIUM:

GOLD: Lana Pudar (BIH) 2:06.26 *European Junior Record

SILVER: Alina Baievych (GER) 2:10.78

BRONZE: Glenda Abonyi-Toth (HUN) 2:11.61

Right off the bat, we saw a European Junior Record and Championships Record go down, courtesy of 17-year-old Lana Pudar of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The teen blasted a winning time of 2:06.26, dominating this field the entire race, already leading by a body length immediately after turning at the first wall.

Pudar opened in 1:00.30 and brought it home in 1:06.23 to register the fastest time of her career. Entering this meet, Pudar’s lifetime best rested at the 2:06.81 she hit en route to becoming the 2022 European champion.

Pudar already won the 100m fly event last night, producing a new national record of 56.95 in the process, her first-ever foray under the 57-second barrier.

Pudar collected her first major international medal in the 200 butterfly at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, posting a time of 2:04.88 for a new national record.

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022

European Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022

European Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022

Championship Record: 47.30, David Popovici (ROU) 2021

2022 European Junior Champion: David Popovici (ROU) 47.69

Top 8:

Boldizsar Magda (HUN) 49.53 Patrick-Sebastian Dinu (ROU) 49.84 Lorenzo Ballarati (ITA) 49.85 Rafael Fente Damers (FRA) 49.98 Davide Passafaro (ITA) 50.22 Alexandre Chalendar (FRA) 50.30 Rokas Jazdauskas (LTU) 50.49 Martin Wrede (GER) 50.53

It was a tight pair of semi-finals in this boys’ 100m freestyle event, with the top 4 finishers all dipping under the 50-second barrier.

Landing lane 4 for tomorrow night’s final was Boldizsar Magda of Hungary. The 18-year-old notched a time of 49.53 to hold a .33 advantage over the next-quickest swimmer Patrick-Sebastian Dinu of Romania.

Dinu hit 49.84 while the 50m freestyle champion here, Lorenzo Ballarati of Italy, rounded out the top 3 performers in 49.85. Frenchman Rafael Fente Damers was the remaining sub-50 second athlete, producing 49.98 as the 4th seed.

Leader Magda has only been in the 49-second zone on one occasion before this competition, owning a previous personal best of 49.68 from this year’s Hungarian Nationals. He clocked a time of 49.89 this morning to score the 2nd seed.

Dinu’s 49.84 result represents his first time under 50 seconds, as his previous PB sat at the 50.05 logged in December of last year.

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN) 2016

European Junior Record: 53.61, Freya Anderson (GBR) 2018

European Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2017

Championship Record: 53.97, Marrit Steenbergen (NED) 2015

2022 European Junior Champion: Nikolett Padar (HUN) 54.69

PODIUM:

Lithuania earned its first gold medal of these championships, with Smilte Plytnykaite firing off a time of 55.31 to top this women’s 100m free podium.

Plytnykaite has actually been much quicker already this year, owning a lifetime best and Lithuanian national record of 54.74 from April’s national championships.

The 50m freestyle champion here, Sara Curtis of Italy, was only .04 outside of gold, getting to the wall in 55.35 while versatile Hungarian Dora Molnar punched 55.56 for bronze. Molnar’s bronze is added to the 200m backstroke gold she earned here in Belgrade.

The 2022 European Junior champion in this event, Nikolett Padar of Hungary, was denied repeat gold and instead relegated to 5th place in 55.76.

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018

European Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018

European Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022

Championship Record: 52.91, Ksawery Masiuk (POL) 2022

2022 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk (POL) 52.91

Top 8:

GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

European Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

European Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

Championship Record: 1:05.48, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

2022 European Junior Champion: Enli Jevimova (EST) 1:06.50

Top 8:

BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017

European Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017

European Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019

Championship Record: 59.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017

2022 European Junior Champion: Volodymyr Lisovets (UKR), 1:00.96

Top 8:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

GIRLS 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) 2017

European Junior Record: 25.66

European Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014

Championship Record: 26.14, Daria Klepikova (RUS) 2021

2022 European Junior Champion: Lana Pudar (BIH) 26.49

Top 8:

BOYS 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 22.96, Diego Ribeiro (POR) 2022

European Junior Record: 22.96, Diego Ribeiro (POR) 2022

European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018

Championship Record: 23.48, Noe Ponti (SUI) 2019

2022 European Junior Champion: Casper Puggaard (DEN) 23.67

Top 8:

GIRLS 200 IM – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 2:06.89, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

European Junior Record: 2:11.03

European Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2015

Championship Record: 2:13.03, Ilaria Cusinato (ITA) 2016

2022 European Junior Champion: Leah Schlosshan (GBR) 2:13.49

Top 8:

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINAL

World Junior Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (USA) 2019

European Junior Record: 59.08, Anastasia Shkurdai (BLR) 2020

European Record: 58.08, Kathleen Dawson (GBR) 2021

Championship Record: 59.62, Polina Egorova (RUS) 2017

2022 European Junior Champion: Dora Molnar (HUN) 1:00.88

Top 8:

BOYS 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 7:43.37, Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 2022

European Junior Record: 7:43.37, Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 2022

European Record: 7:39.27, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 2019

Championship Record: 7:51.20, Yigit Aslan (TUR) 2021

2022 European Junior Champion: Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 7:52.04

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (USA) 2014

European Junior Record: 8:21.91, Merve Tuncel (TUR) 2021

European Record: 8:14.10, Rebecca Adlington (GBR) 2008

Championship Record: 8:21.91, Merve Tuncel (TUR) 2021

2022 European Junior Champion: Merve Tuncel (TUR) 8:28.32

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

BOYS 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 7:08.37, United States (USA) 2019

European Junior Record: 7:10.95, Hungary (HUN) 2017

European Record: 6:58.58, Great Britain (GBR) 2021

Championship Record: 7:15.46, Hungary (HUN) 2017

2022 European Junior Champion: Italy (ITA) 7:17.45

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

István Derencsény/LEN