What Is the Poem, “Fear,” that Caeleb Dressel Posted on His Instagram Page?

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel, after almost a year of silence, has begun to open up again, first with an interview given at the end of the US National Championships, and simultaneously by posting a poem from one of the great American poets, Shel Silverstein.

While Dressel’s Instagram feed has been mostly dedicated to ads and his dog Jane lately, the poem might be a peak into where Dressel is at with his mental health.

The poem, from Silverstein’s seminal 1930 work Where the Sidewalk Ends, describes a boy named Barnabus Browning, who was so afraid of everything that he just sat locked in his room, consumed by his fear. The poem ends with Barnabus Browning crying so much that he filled his locked room with tears, drowning.

The poem’s ending is a metaphor for the anxiety that consumes so many young people in the 2020s. A century earlier, Silverstein recognized the threat of being consumed by fear and that perhaps the obsession with avoiding bad things can be the worst thing of all.

The poem is an appropriate one for Dressel who, probably with the knowledge that he was not going to swim to his usual standards at the US National Championships, raced anyway. He raced prelims, he raced C-Finals, and at the end of the meet, he stood up and did an interview, knowing the kinds of questions he would have to answer.

The responses to the post were a who’s-who of global swimming stars, from Americans like Nick Albiero and Carson Foster, to even international stars like Italian teen Benedetta Pilato.

The message from Dressel at the end of his meet was clear: fear is okay. We are all afraid at times. But fear itself can sometimes be more damaging than the things we are afraid of.

It is only through changing our relationship with fear that we can manage the emotion rather than be overpowered by it. It’s okay to be afraid and go for it anyway. Failure is not an end, but a step in the process of learning.

The full poem Fear, by Shel Silverstein:

Barnabus Browning

Was scared of drowning,

So he never would swim

Or get into a boat

Or take a bath

Or cross a moat.

He just sat day and night

With his door locked tight

And the windows nailed down,

Shaking with fear

That a wave might appear,

And cried so many tears

That they filled up the room

And he drowned.