2023 European Junior Championships: Day Six Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve finally arrived on the last day of action at the 2023 European Junior Swimming Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Entering tonight’s competition, the nation of Italy remains atop the overall medal table, with Hungary and Denmark also in the hunt.

Denmark will have three prime individual medal chances in the boys’ and girls’ 50m butterfly events and the boy’s 100m breast. Casper Puggaard and Martine Damborg lead their respective fly fields while Jonas Gaur will tackle the breaststroke race.

The Danish boy’s 4x100m medley relay also put up a top-seeded performance in this morning’s heats to set themselves up for a possible gold in that race as well.

Italy saw two boys claim slots in this evening’s 100m freestyle final, with Lorenzo Ballarati and Davide Passafaro ready to rumble. Christian Bacico is also the top seed in the 100m back to give Italy a solid shot at the top prize there.

Also set to race is 17-year-old fly phenom Lana Pudar of Bosnia & Herzegovina. The teen who fired off a new European Junior Record in the 200m fly last night and a new national record in the 100m fly the night before will try to complete the trifecta with a gold in the 50m fly sprint this evening.

Turkey’s Merve Tuncel will attempt to pull off a triple three-peat, gunning for girls’ 400m free gold to add to her earlier 800m and 1500m free victories. The 18-year-old was the title winner across all 3 events at both the 2021 and the 2022 editions of these championships.

The boy’s 400m free will represent another showdown between Bulgarian ace Petar Mitsin and his rival Vlad-Stefan Stancu of Romania. The pair dueled in the 800m free last night, with Mitsin winding up on top. Therefore, Stancu will try to exact his revenge in this shorter distance to cap off the individual events of the evening.

GIRLS 200 IM – FINAL

World Junior Record: 2:06.89, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

European Junior Record: 2:11.03

European Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN0 2015

Championship Record: 2:13.03 Ilaria Cusinato (ITA) 2016

2022 European Junior Champion: Leah Schlosshan (GBR) 2:13.49

PODIUM:

GOLD: Leah Schlosshan (GBR) 2:12.41 *Championships Record

SILVER: Phoebe Cooper (GBR) 2:13.28

BRONZE: Ellie McCartney (IRL) 2:14.31

Great Britain captured its first gold medal of these championships, courtesy of Leah Schlosshan in the girls’ 200m IM.

18-year-old Schlosshan produced a time of 2:12.41 to take the top prize, establishing a new meet record in the process. Her time overtook the longstanding meet mark of 2:13.03 Italy’s Ilaria Cusinato put on the books at the 2016 European Junior Championships.

Schlosshan successfully defended her title from last year where the Brit became the champion in a time of 2:13.49 while her lifetime best rests at the 2:11.72 she logged at this year’s British Championships. That rendered her GBR’s 8th-fastest woman in history.

Teammate Phoebe Cooper made it a 1-2 British punch while Ireland’s Ellie McCartney rounded out the top 3 in 2:14.21.

Cooper has earned two relay medals here so this 2IM represents her first individual medal of Belgrade. The same holds true for McCartney, with the 18-year-old bagging bronze, Ireland’s first medal at these championships.

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (USA) 2019

European Junior Record: 59.08, Anastasia Shkurdai (BLR) 2020

European Record: 58.08, Kathleen Dawson (GBR) 2021

Championship Record: 59.62, Polina Egorova (RUS) 2017

2022 European Junior Champion: Dora Molnar (HUN) 1:00.88

PODIUM:

GOLD: Lora Fanni Komoroczy (HUN) 1:01.10

SILVER: Daria-Mariuca Silisteanu (ROU) 1:01.24

BRONZE: Giada Gorlier (ITA) 1:01.36

As was the case with last night’s semi-final, tonight’s medal-contending girls’ 100m backstroke race was extremely tight from wall to wall.

Ultimately, Hungary’s Lori Fanni Komoroczy touched first, posting a time of 1:01.10. That was enough to hold off Daria-Mariuca Silisteanu of Romania who was next in 1:01.24. Italy’s Giada Gorlier also landed on the podium in 1:01.36 for bronze.

Komoroczy’s effort checks in as a big-time personal best, overtaking her previous PB of 1:01.77 from last year’s Hungarian Youth Championships.

Komoroczy’s medal helped deflect the fact that last year’s champion in this event and 200m back gold medalist this year, Hungarian teammate Dora Molnar, missed out on this 1back final. She finished in 9th place last night.

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018

European Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 2018

European Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 2022

Championship Record: 52.91, Ksawery Masiuk (POL) 2022

2022 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk (POL) 52.91

PODIUM:

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zheltyakov powered his way to the wall first in this extremely close race among the top 3 finishers.

Zheltyakov clocked a mark of 54.18, scorching his 3rd-seeded time of 54.92 produced out of last night’s semi-final. His time also beat out the 54.26 he logged last year to earn runner-up status behind champion Ksawery Masiuk of Poland.

His Ukrainian national record remains at the 53.98 hit at the 2021 European Junior Championships.

Behind Zheltyakov was Italy’s Christian Bacico who punched a result of 54.36 while the 50m back bronze medalist here, Matthew Ward, rounded out the top 3 in 54.61.

Bacico’s silver medal-worthy 54.36 is yet another lifetime best, surpassing his previous PB entering this meet of 55.54 scored at this year’s Italian Nationals. He already lowered that to 54.52 to land lane 4 for this evening.

As for Ward, his 54.61 outing represents the teen’s second-ever foray under the 55-second barrier. He posted 54.96 to take the top seed out of the heats before producing 55.01 last night. His time this evening now renders him Great Britain’s 20th-fastest man ever in the event.

GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

European Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

European Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

Championship Record: 1:05.48, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 2013

2022 European Junior Champion: Enli Jevimova (EST) 1:06.50

PODIUM:

16-year-old Eneli Jefimova decisively won this girls’ 100m breaststroke, firing off the sole time of the field under the 1:07 barrier.

The Estonian ace opened in 31.90 and brought it home in 34.91 to capture gold in a final result of 1:06.81. This marks her second consecutive European Junior Championships title in this event after taking gold last year in Romania in a mark of 1:06.50.

Jefimova set a new Estonian record of 1:06.36 just this past April while competing at the Swim Open Stockholm. That performance ranks her 11th in the world on the season.

Sweden’s Olivia Klint Ipsa upgraded to silver in this 1breast, posting 1:07.26 as the runner-up. She’s already claimed bronze in the 50m and 200m breaststroke events.

Her time tonight obliterates her career-best entering this competition, a time of 1:08.48 registered in Athens this past May.

France’s Justine Delmas beat Jefimova to take the 200m breast title earlier in this meet but settled for bronze in this sprint in 1:08.57.

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022

European Junior Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022

European Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) 2022

Championship Record: 47.30, David Popovici (ROU) 2021

2022 European Junior Champion: David Popovici (ROU) 47.69

PODIUM:

GOLD: Boldizsar Magda (HUN) 49.52

SILVER: Davide Passafaro (ITA) 49.63

BRONZE: Rafael Fente Damers (FRA) 49.72

Last night we saw the top 4 finishers get under the 50-second barrier and tonight one additional name was added to make it 5 in total.

Splashing and dashing his way to the wall first was Hungary’s 18-year-old Boldizsar Magda, touching in a gold medal-worthy 49.52.

It was Italy’s Davide Passafaro who was out quicker on the front half, producing a first 50m split of 23.60 to Magda’s 23.84. However, Magda surged in the final meters to relegate Passafaro to silver medalist in a time of 49.63.

Frenchman Rafael Fente Damers clocked a time of 49.72 to bag the bronze.

4th place finisher Lorenzo Ballarati of Italy and 5th place swimmer Patrick-Sebastian Dinu of Romania were the additional racers under 50 seconds in respective efforts of 49.75 and 49.83.

Champion Magda had only been in the 49-second zone on one occasion before this competition, owning a previous personal best of 49.68 from this year’s Hungarian Nationals. He clocked a time of 49.89 this morning to score the 2nd seed.

Passafaro earned bronze in the boys’ 50m freestyle while Damers’ bronze here checks in as his first medal in Belgrade. Damers had only ever been under 50 seconds one time before this meet, carrying a PB of 49.91 from April into these championships.

For the moment, Magda’s gold tips the overall swimming medal total in Hungary’s favor over Italy who was the leader entering tonight.

BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017

European Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017

European Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019

Championship Record: 59.23, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 2017

2022 European Junior Champion: Volodymyr Lisovets (UKR), 1:00.96

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

GIRLS 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) 2017

European Junior Record: 25.66

European Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014

Championship Record: 26.14, Daria Klepikova (RUS) 2021

2022 European Junior Champion: Lana Pudar (BIH) 26.49

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

BOYS 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 22.96, Diego Ribeiro (POR) 2022

European Junior Record: 22.96, Diego Ribeiro (POR) 2022

European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) 2018

Championship Record: 23.48, Noe Ponti (SUI) 2019

2022 European Junior Champion: Casper Puggaard (DEN) 23.67

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

European Junior Record: 4:03.57, Ajna Kesely (HUN) 2018

European Record: 3:59.15, Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 2009

Championship Record: 4:05.89, Ajna Kesely (HUN) 2018

2022 European Junior Champion: Merve Tuncel (TUR) 4:07.30

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS) 2014

European Junior Record: 3:45.93, Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 2022

European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009

Championship Record: 3:46.26, Yannick Agnel (FRA) 2010

2022 European Junior Champion: Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 3:48.14

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

GIRLS 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:58.38, Canada (CAN) 2017

European Junior Record: 4:00.30, Russia (RUS) 2019

European Record: 3:53.38, Russia (RUS) 2017

Championship Record: 4:01.83, Russia (RUS) 2019

2022 European Junior Champion: France (FRA) 4:05.33

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

BOYS 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:33.19, Russia (RUS) 2019

European Junior Record: 3:33.19, Russia (RUS) 2019

European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain (GBR) 2021

Championship Record: 3:35.24, Italy (ITA) 2017

2022 European Junior Champion: Great Britain (GBR) 3:37.44

PODIUM: