2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships

The third morning session of the 2023 European Short Course Championships will feature eight events. See the session schedule below:

Session Schedule:

Women’s 100 Freestyle Heats

Men’s 200 IM Heats

Women’s 200 Breaststroke Heats

Men’s 100 Backstroke Heats

Women’s 50 Backstroke Heats

Men’s 200 Butterfly Heats

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay Heats

Women’s 1500 Freestyle Heats

Beryl Gastaldello of France enters the 100 freestyle as the top seeded entrant (51.67). Gastaldello has had a busy schedule through the first two days of the competition, earning a silver medal last night in the 50 freestyle and qualifying 2nd for the 100 IM final shortly thereafter. She will have the 100 freestyle semi-finals (assuming she qualifies safely) just about 10 minutes prior to the 100 IM final later today.

Thomas Ceccon will feature in today’s 200 IM heats, as he comes in as the 2nd seed. His seed time of 1:51.90 was recorded just three weeks ago at the Nico Sapio Trophy.

Teammate Alberto Razzetti enters the event with the top entry time (1:51.73), and he is coming off some impressive performances just a week ago. At the Italian Long Course Championships in Riccione, he posted new Italian records in the 200 (1:56.21) and 400 (4:09.29) long course IMs. You can read more about his record breaking swims here.

Razzetti will have double duty this morning, as he is seeded 2nd in the men’s 200 butterfly in addition to the 200 IM. Noe Ponti enters the event as the top seed, and will have the chance to build upon the 48.47 100 fly European record he set yesterday.

The women’s 50 backstroke will see a stacked field line-up behind the blocks, with the top seed Julie Kepp Jensen (25.85) slated to battle with the European record holder Kira Toussaint in the final heat. 2021 100 backstroke World Champion Louise Hansson, British duo Medi Harris and Lauren Cox, and France’s Analia Pigree are also some names to keep an eye on this morning.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Cate Campbell (AUS) – 50.25 (2017)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 50.58 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 50.95 (2017)

MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:49.63 (2012)

European Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

SC Euros Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:14.57 (2009)

European Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (DEN) – 2:15.21 (2013)

SC Euros Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (DEN) – 2:15.21 (2013)

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Coleman Stewart (USA) – 48.33 (2021)

European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 48.58 (2020)

SC Euros Record: Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) & Stanislav Donets (RUS) – 48.97 (2009)

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Margaret MacNeil (CAN) – 25.25 (2022)

European Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 25.60 (2020)

SC Euros Record: Sanja Jovanovic (CRO) – 25.70 (2009)

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: Tomoru Honda (JPN) – 1:46.85 (2022)

European Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)

SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)

WOMEN’S 4×50 MEDLEY RELAY – HEATS

World Record: Australia – 1:42.35 (2022)

European Record: Sweden – 1:42.38 (2021)

SC Euros Record: Netherlands – 1:42.69 (2009)

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – HEATS