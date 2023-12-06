Noe Ponti Breaks 100 Fly SCM European Record (48.47), Will Skip 2024 Worlds

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After strong semifinal swims from Noe Ponti and Maxime Grousset (including Grousset’s French record), there was a lot of anticipation heading into tonight’s 100 butterfly final. The race lived up to expectations: Ponti broke the 14-year-old European record by .01 with a 48.47.

The 22-year-old was running third at the halfway point behind Jacob Peters (22.64) and Grousset. He charged on the third 25, pulling into the lead by the final turn and extending his lead down the home stretch. Ponti stopped the clock at 48.47, cracking Evgenii Korotyshkin‘s European record.

Not only is this Ponti’s first European record, the swim also moves him into a tie with Tom Shields for 3rd fastest performer all-time. Heading into the final he was sitting 6th, courtesy of the 48.61 championship record he swam in the semifinals.

Top 10 All-Time 100 Fly Performers

Caeleb Dressel, United States — 47.78 (2020) Chad Le Clos, South Africa — 48.08 (2016) Tom Shields, United States/Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 48.47 (2020/2023) (tie) Evgenii Korotyshkin, Russia — 48.48 (2009) Matteo Rivolta, Italy — 48.64 (2021) Maxime Grousset, France — 48.94 (2023) Ilya Kharun, Canada — 49.03 (2022) Marius Kusch, Germany — 49.06 (2019) Ian Crocker, United States — 49.07 (2004)

This is not the first time Ponti’s shown his skill in SCM. At 2022 SCM Worlds in Melbourne, Ponti medalled in both the 50m and 200m butterfly. He added a 4th place finish in the 100 fly after setting a national record of 48.81 and breaking 49 seconds for the first time.

2023 SCM Euros – Finals 2023 SCM Euros – Semifinals 2022 SCM Worlds – Prelims 50 22.68 22.73 23.13 100 48.47 (25.79) 48.61 (25.88) 48.81 (25.68)

Compared to his swim at Worlds, the biggest change Ponti’s made is that he’s now able to open his race well under 23 seconds. From Worlds to this final he was .45 seconds faster on his opening 50. That’s what made the difference for him, as he was also able to stay within .11 seconds of his 2nd 50 split from Worlds.

Despite the improvements that we’ve seen from Ponti in SCM, it seems that we’re going to have to wait until the Olympics to see how they translate to the 50-meter pool. In his post-race interview, Ponti announced that he was planning to skip February’s 2024 World Championships in Doha.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.78 (2020)

European Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.48 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Noe Ponti (SUI) – 48.61 (2023)