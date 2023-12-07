2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals brings us to the midway point of what has been an exciting and fast European Short Course Championships. Held in Bucharest, Romania, this year’s edition is the 22nd running of the meet.

Tonight’s action-packed schedule is as follows.

Women’s 200 Backstroke Final

Men’s 50 Freestyle Final

Women’s 200 Butterfly Final

Men’s 200 IM Semifinal

Women’s 100 Freestyle Semifinal

Men’s 100 Backstroke Semifinal

Women’s 100 IM Final

Men’s 1500 Freestyle Final

Women’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinal

Women’s 50 Backstroke Semifinal

Men’s 100 Breaststroke Final

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay Final

Tonight’s swimming kicks off with a bang as Great Britain hopes to defend their top billing across the first two finals.

Medi Harris, more known as a 100 backstroker (at least in long course), sits as the top seed (2:02.58) in the Women’s 200 back, but it is not a comfortable position as she is surrounded by her talented teammate Katie Shanahan (2:03.73) and the ever dangerous French pair of Pauline Mahieu (2:03.22) and Emma Terebo (2:04.70). Floating in the field are the much-accoladed pair of Kira Toussaint (2:04.56) and Margherita Panziera (2:04.59).

Keeping the Union Jack flag in lane 4 for the Men’s 50 free is top seed Ben Proud. Proud has been in great form this meet, anchoring his team in the Men’s 4×50 free relay to a new national record and a gold medal. Proud enters the final with a seed time of 20.66, but four other swimmers also enter with times sub 21, led by Italy’s Lorenzo Zazzeri (20.85) and Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo (20.87). The European Record Holder, Florent Manaudou, sits dangerously in lane 1 and could contest the medals if he is in good form.

Looking to move up the rankings and make it a potential three-for-three for Team GB is Emily Large, who enters as the #2 seed in the Women’s 200 butterfly. Seeded with a time of 2:05.47, Large will have to pass the top-seeded German Angelina Kohler (2:05.02) as well as fend off the likes of 2023 long course Worlds Finalists Lana Pudar (2:05.57) and Helena Rosendahl Bach (2:05.88).

Perhaps the most interesting storyline heading into tonight’s session is from the longest event on the books, the Men’s 1500 freestyle, where Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen holds down the top seed with a time of 14:34.50. It was a tight prelim yesterday morning, as the top eight are separated by less than six seconds. Joining Wiffen are Henrik Christiansen (14:36.25), Victor Johansson (14:38.58), and Nathan Wiffen (14:39.34).

Yes, two Wiffens are entered. Daniel’s twin brother Nathan also qualified for tonight’s final and is the #7 seed racing out of lane 1.

The other individual finals tonight see the Women’s 100 IM, where Charlotte Bonnet will look to fend off eight other swimmers as the final sees an unusual nine competitors race as Bulgaria’s Diana Petkova has been seemingly reinstated after having been disqualified last night in the semifinals after a lengthy review. In the Men’s 100 breast, top seed Arno Kamminga (56.37) will look to fend off a stacked field that includes fellow Dutchman Caspar Corbeau (56.85), Turkiye’s Emre Sakci (56.68) and Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi (57.08).

Tonight’s semifinals are equally exciting as the likes of Duncan Scott, Thomas Ceccon, and Andreas Vazaios do battle in the 200 IM. The British pair of Freya Anderson and Anna Hopkin look to hold off the resurgent Michelle Coleman in the 100 free and Noe Ponti looks to capitalize on his European Record in the 100 butterfly in tonight’s 200 semifinals.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 1:58.94 (2020)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.23 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.84 (2015)

Leading at the halfway point was Great Britain’s Medi Harris, who touched at 59.85, leading out teammate Katie Shanahan (1:00.18) and Frenchwoman Pauline Mahieu (59.96). Harris, known for her sprinting prowess, used a strong back half to win her first international medal in the 200 back in a time of 2:02.45. Shanahan would pass Mahieu at the 150 turn making in a 1-2 finish for the British.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 20.16 (2020)

European Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 20.26 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 20.31 (2017)

WOW!! Everything went right there for Ben Proud. Proud was off the blocks like a rocket; he had the fastest reaction time of .58 and the fastest first 25 of 9.64. He closed in 10.54 to finish in a new European Record of 20.18. A time that makes him the second fastest in the world and was only .02 off the World Record.

The former record holder Florent Manadous had a strong swim, the only other swimmer out under 10 seconds (9.82), and held on to tie for the silver with Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo in a time of 20.74.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2:01.52 (2013)

Angelina Kohler (GER) – 2:03.30 Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN) – 2:03.86 Lana Pudar (BIH) – 2:04.55 Laura Lahtinen (FIN) – 2:05.26 Emily Large (GBR) – 2:06.14 Katjaz Polieri (CRO) – 2:08.26 Alessia Polieri (ITA) – 2:08.91 Katja Fain (SLO) – 2:09.39

Germany’s Angelina Kohler claimed her first European title in convincing fashion, leading from start to finish. Out in 57.98, Kohler had a lead of nearly half a second over 17-year-old Lana Pudar and Helena Rosendahl Bach. Kohler kept pace and held onto the win, touching in a time of 2:03.30, while Bach used a strong back half out splitting Pudar on the last 50 by over half a second to steal the silver.

MEN’S 200 IM – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:49.63 (2012)

European Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

Duncan Scott (GBR) – 1:51.90 Alberto Razzetti (ITA) – 1:53.31 Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 1:53.53 Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:53.68 Joe Litchfield (GBR) – 1:54.09 Ronnt Brannjarr (FIN) – 1:55.22 Balazs Hollo (HUN) – 1:55.60 Vadym Naumenko (UKR) – 1:56.12

Because of the limit of only two swimmers per nation, Great Britain’s Joe Litchfield pushed this morning’s swim in order to guarantee a spot in the semifinal. Litchfield entered as the top seed in the heat and dueled the entire swim with Danas Rapsys trading the leading after the fly and after the breast, but Rapsys, more known for his freestyle, pulled away to take the win in a time of 1:53.53 vs Litchfield’s 1:54.09. Italy’s Thomas Ceccon initially placed 3rd in the heat but, after a video review, was disqualified.

The second semifinal saw Litchfield’s teammate Duncan Scott take the win. Scott led from start to finish, swimming an impressive time of 1:51.90, well ahead of Italy’s Alberto Razzetti (1:53.31) and Andreas Vazaios (1:53.68)

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Cate Campbell (AUS) – 50.25 (2017)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 50.58 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 50.95 (2017)

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Coleman Stewart (USA) – 48.33 (2021)

European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 48.58 (2020)

SC Euros Record: Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) & Stanislav Donets (RUS) – 48.97 (2009)

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

WOMEN’S 100 IM – FINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.67 (2015)

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:14.57 (2009)

European Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (DEN) – 2:15.21 (2013)

SC Euros Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (DEN) – 2:15.21 (2013)

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Tomoru Honda (JPN) – 1:46.85 (2022)

European Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)

SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Margaret MacNeil (CAN) – 25.25 (2022)

European Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 25.60 (2020)

(NED) – 25.60 (2020) SC Euros Record: Sanja Jovanovic (CRO) – 25.70 (2009)

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

WOMEN’S 4×50 MEDLEY RELAY – HEATS