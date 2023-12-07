Daniel Wiffen Drops 14:09.11 1500 Free For #3 Swim In History At SC Euros

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Daniel Wiffen dominated the final of the men’s 1500 freestyle on Day 4 of the European Short Course Championships in Otopeni, roaring to the third-fastest swim of all-time.

Wiffen led the field at the first 25 and never looked back, soaring to a time of 14:09.11 to become just the fourth swimmer in history under the 14:10 barrier, moving to #3 in the historical rankings behind only Florian Wellbrock (14:06.88) and Gregorio Paltrinieri (14:08.06).

The 22-year-old Wiffen knocked more than five seconds off his previous Irish Record of 14:14.45, set in December 2022, and makes him two-for-two in National Records thus far at the meet after going 3:35.47 en route to gold in the 400 free on the opening night.

Wiffen, whose previous best time ranked #6 all-time, narrowly overtook Mykhailo Romanchuk (14:09.14) for the #3 spot on the all-time list, with the Ukrainian swimming in the field on Thursday and claiming bronze in 14:22.18.

France’s David Aubry was the runner-up, more than 12 seconds back of Wiffen in 14:21.78.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 1500 Freestyle (SCM)

Florian Wellbrock (GER), 14:06.88 – 2021 SC Worlds Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:08.06 – 2015 SC Euros Daniel Wiffen (IRL), 14:09.11 – 2023 SC Euros Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:09.14 – 2018 SC Worlds Grant Hackett (AUS), 14:10.10 – 2001 Australian SC Champs Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN), 14:10.94 – 2021 SC Worlds Park Tae Hwan (KOR), 14:15.51 – 2016 SC Worlds Yuri Prilukov (RUS), 14:16.13 – 2006 SC Euros Gabriele Detti (ITA), 14:18.00 – 2015 SC Euros Henrik Christiansen (NOR), 14:18.15 – 2019 SC Euros

After Grant Hackett‘s world record of 14:10.10 stood for 17 years, there have now been four men and five total swims under his mark set in 2001.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 1500 Freestyle (SCM)

Wiffen was under the pace of both Wellbrock and Paltrinieri through the 500, and held under world record pace through the 900 before it ultimately pulled away from him as Wellbrock was able to hold 28.2-3s down the stretch whereas Wiffen was in the 28.6 range.

Split Comparison

Wellbrock, 2021 SC Worlds Paltrinieri, 2015 SC Euros Wiffen, 2023 SC Euros 25.87 25.91 25.73 53.66 (27.79) 53.73 (27.82) 53.55 (27.82) 1:21.85 (28.19) 1:21.89 (28.16) 1:21.65 (28.10) 1:50.23 (28.38) 1:50.07 (28.18) 1:49.98 (28.33) 2:18.91 (28.68) 2:18.50 (28.43) 2:18.43 (28.45) 2:47.48 (28.57) 2:46.96 (28.46) 2:46.57 (28.14) 3:16.08 (28.60) 3:15.51 (28.55) 3:15.16 (28.59) 3:44.66 (28.58) 3:44.02 (28.51) 3:43.73 (28.57) 4:13.11 (28.45) 4:12.43 (28.41) 4:12.08 (28.35) 4:41.57 (28.46) 4:40.88 (28.45) 4:40.60 (28.52) 5:10.05 (28.48) 5:09.24 (28.36) 5:09.06 (28.46) 5:38.53 (28.48) 5:37.51 (28.27) 5:37.61 (28.55) 6:07.10 (28.57) 6:06.03 (28.52) 6:06.19 (28.58) 6:35.71 (28.61) 6:34.46 (28.43) 6:34.75 (28.56) 7:04.33 (28.62) 7:02.83 (28.37) 7:03.15 (28.40) 7:32.85 (28.52) 7:31.33 (28.50) 7:31.82 (28.67) 8:01.05 (28.20) 7:59.81 (28.48) 8:00.46 (28.64) 8:29.29 (28.24) 8:28.28 (28.47) 8:29.21 (28.75) 8:57.62 (28.33) 8:56.85 (28.57) 8:57.73 (28.52) 9:25.75 (28.13) 9:25.32 (28.47) 9:26.38 (28.65) 9:53.83 (28.08) 9:53.82 (28.50) 9:54.90 (28.52) 10:22.20 (28.37) 10:22.17 (28.35) 10:23.46 (28.56) 10:50.53 (28.33) 10:50.69 (28.52) 10:52.10 (28.64) 11:18.91 (28.38) 11:19.12 (28.43) 11:20.72 (28.62) 11:47.30 (28.39) 11:47.54 (28.42) 11:49.43 (28.71) 12:15.59 (28.29) 12:15.80 (28.26) 12:18.03 (28.60) 12:43.85 (28.26) 12:44.18 (28.38) 12:46.41 (27.48) 13:12.12 (28.27) 13:12.45 (28.27) 13:14.71 (28.30) 13:40.26 (28.14) 13:40.71 (28.26) 13:42.68 (27.97) 14:06.88 (26.88) 14:08.06 (27.35) 14:09.11 (26.43)

The performance for the Irishman comes on the heels of a standout year in the long course pool, having clocked 14:34.91 in the 1500 free in April which briefly ranked fourth all-time before it got slotted down to #5 one week later when Wellbrock went 14:34.89.

Wiffen went on to finish fourth at the 2023 World Championships in a time of 14:43.01, but returned to sub-14:40 form at the LEN U23 European Championships in August with a 14:35.79 showing for gold.

At the Irish Winter Championships last December, Wiffen broke the European Record in the SCM 800 freestyle in a time of 7:25.96, a mark that ranks him #2 all-time behind Hackett’s world record of 7:23.42.

Given that he was five seconds faster than his form last year in the 1500, Wiffen will surely be on world record watch later in the meet in the 800 free, which will be the final individual event on the entire schedule on Sunday.