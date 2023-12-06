2023 Winter Juniors – East: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Wednesday Finals Heat Sheets

It’s that time of year again and the 2023 Speedo Winter Juniors – East are about to get underway in Columbus, Ohio. Some of the top juniors in the country are set to compete here over the next four days, and there are more racing at the West edition of the meet in Westmont, Illinois.

The meet follows the NCAA order of events, so things kick off tonight with a relay session that features the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. The session is timed finals, and heats alternate two girls’ heats and two boys’, so make sure to check the heat sheet, especially if you’re looking for when a specific team races.

GIRLS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: 1:36.48 – Carmel Swim Club (Berglund, Sweeney, Shackell, Christman), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 1:41.87 – TAC Titans (Clark, Cotter, Curzan, Morris), 2019

15-16 NAG Record: 1:39.21 – Virginia Gators (Muzzy, Kulp, Bray, Hamilton), 2017

17-18 NAG Record: 1:38.98 – Nashville Aquatic Club (Hurt, A. Walsh, Massey, G. Walsh), 2020

Podium:

Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ — 1:38.13 Carmel Swim Club ‘A’ — 1:38.35 Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics ‘A’ — 1:40.55

BOYS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: 1:26.52 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, J. Foster, McDonald, Chaney), 2018

13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.61 – Carmel Swim Club (Lancaster, Malicki, Haig, Enoch), 2020

15-16 NAG Record: 1:28.85 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, Van Gorp, McDonald, Chaney), 2018

17-18 NAG Record: 1:26.43 – Spartan Aquatic Club (N. Stoffle, Lin, Muhammed, Sacca), 2020

Podium:

Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ — 1:26.16 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont YMCA ‘A’ — 1:26.25 Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ — 1:28.12

GIRLS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: 7:03.66 – Sarasota Sharks (Sauickie, Mattes, Weyant, McIntosh), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 7:18.96 – NOVA Aquatics (G. Sheble, C. Sheble, Erickson, Ackerly), 2017

15-16 NAG Record: 7:08.94 – NCAP (Duncan, Spink, Wall, Gemmell), 2020

17-18 NAG Record: 7:06.69 – NCAP (Duncan, Wall, Spink, Gemmell), 2022

Podium:

BOYS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019

13-14 NAG Record: 6:55.16 – SwimMAC (Osman, Turner, Clontz, Bartee), 2021

15-16 NAG Record: 6:30.45 – Rose Bowl Aquatics (Dalmacio, Kim, Larrick, Maurer), 2021

17-18 NAG Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019

Podium: