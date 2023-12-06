Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Winter Juniors – East: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 4

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Wednesday Finals Heat Sheets

It’s that time of year again and the 2023 Speedo Winter Juniors – East are about to get underway in Columbus, Ohio. Some of the top juniors in the country are set to compete here over the next four days, and there are more racing at the West edition of the meet in Westmont, Illinois.

The meet follows the NCAA order of events, so things kick off tonight with a relay session that features the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. The session is timed finals, and heats alternate two girls’ heats and two boys’, so make sure to check the heat sheet, especially if you’re looking for when a specific team races.

GIRLS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet Record: 1:36.48 – Carmel Swim Club (Berglund, Sweeney, Shackell, Christman), 2022
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 1:41.87 – TAC Titans (Clark, Cotter, Curzan, Morris), 2019
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 1:39.21 – Virginia Gators (Muzzy, Kulp, Bray, Hamilton), 2017
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 1:38.98 – Nashville Aquatic Club (Hurt, A. Walsh, Massey, G. Walsh), 2020

Podium:

  1. Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ — 1:38.13
  2. Carmel Swim Club ‘A’ — 1:38.35
  3. Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics ‘A’ — 1:40.55

BOYS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet Record: 1:26.52 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, J. Foster, McDonald, Chaney), 2018
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.61 – Carmel Swim Club (Lancaster, Malicki, Haig, Enoch), 2020
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 1:28.85 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, Van Gorp, McDonald, Chaney), 2018
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 1:26.43 – Spartan Aquatic Club (N. Stoffle, Lin, Muhammed, Sacca), 2020

Podium:

  1. Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ — 1:26.16
  2. Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont YMCA ‘A’ — 1:26.25
  3. Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ — 1:28.12

GIRLS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet Record: 7:03.66 – Sarasota Sharks (Sauickie, Mattes, Weyant, McIntosh), 2022
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 7:18.96 – NOVA Aquatics (G. Sheble, C. Sheble, Erickson, Ackerly), 2017
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 7:08.94 – NCAP (Duncan, Spink, Wall, Gemmell), 2020
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 7:06.69 – NCAP (Duncan, Wall, Spink, Gemmell), 2022

Podium:

BOYS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 6:55.16 – SwimMAC (Osman, Turner, Clontz, Bartee), 2021
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 6:30.45 – Rose Bowl Aquatics (Dalmacio, Kim, Larrick, Maurer), 2021
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019

Podium: 

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
swim2
14 minutes ago

bro what is up with this livestream I missed the final boys heat ):

0
0
Reply
PFA
23 minutes ago

Seems to be an issue with the stream

5
0
Reply
PhillyMark
Reply to  PFA
15 minutes ago

lots of freezing

0
0
Reply
Breezeway
24 minutes ago

the livestream is terrible. even the results graphics are wrong after each heat

6
0
Reply

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!