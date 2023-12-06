2023 Winter Juniors – East: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- December 6-9, 2023
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Prelims: 9:00 am (EST)/ Finals: 5:00 pm (EST)
- Wednesday finals (relays only): 6:00 pm (EST)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central (USA Swimming)
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Also available on MeetMobile)
It’s that time of year again and the 2023 Speedo Winter Juniors – East are about to get underway in Columbus, Ohio. Some of the top juniors in the country are set to compete here over the next four days, and there are more racing at the West edition of the meet in Westmont, Illinois.
The meet follows the NCAA order of events, so things kick off tonight with a relay session that features the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. The session is timed finals, and heats alternate two girls’ heats and two boys’, so make sure to check the heat sheet, especially if you’re looking for when a specific team races.
GIRLS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Meet Record: 1:36.48 – Carmel Swim Club (Berglund, Sweeney, Shackell, Christman), 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:41.87 – TAC Titans (Clark, Cotter, Curzan, Morris), 2019
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:39.21 – Virginia Gators (Muzzy, Kulp, Bray, Hamilton), 2017
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:38.98 – Nashville Aquatic Club (Hurt, A. Walsh, Massey, G. Walsh), 2020
Podium:
- Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ — 1:38.13
- Carmel Swim Club ‘A’ — 1:38.35
- Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics ‘A’ — 1:40.55
BOYS’ 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Meet Record: 1:26.52 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, J. Foster, McDonald, Chaney), 2018
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.61 – Carmel Swim Club (Lancaster, Malicki, Haig, Enoch), 2020
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:28.85 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, Van Gorp, McDonald, Chaney), 2018
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:26.43 – Spartan Aquatic Club (N. Stoffle, Lin, Muhammed, Sacca), 2020
Podium:
- Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ — 1:26.16
- Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont YMCA ‘A’ — 1:26.25
- Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ — 1:28.12
GIRLS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Meet Record: 7:03.66 – Sarasota Sharks (Sauickie, Mattes, Weyant, McIntosh), 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 7:18.96 – NOVA Aquatics (G. Sheble, C. Sheble, Erickson, Ackerly), 2017
- 15-16 NAG Record: 7:08.94 – NCAP (Duncan, Spink, Wall, Gemmell), 2020
- 17-18 NAG Record: 7:06.69 – NCAP (Duncan, Wall, Spink, Gemmell), 2022
Podium:
BOYS’ 800-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Meet Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019
- 13-14 NAG Record: 6:55.16 – SwimMAC (Osman, Turner, Clontz, Bartee), 2021
- 15-16 NAG Record: 6:30.45 – Rose Bowl Aquatics (Dalmacio, Kim, Larrick, Maurer), 2021
- 17-18 NAG Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019
Podium:
