2023 Winter Juniors – West: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Heat Sheets Wednesday Finals

We are kicking off the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Nationals – West in Westmont, Illinois, at 6:00 PM Central Time. Between this meet, and the Winter Juniors – East meet in Columbus, Ohio, we’ve got the nation’s top junior swimmers on display for the next four days.

The meet follows the NCAA order of events, so Day 1 will consist of timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. We will begin with the two fastest heats of girls, then of boys, for each relay, followed by all the rest of the heats. You can heat sheet, included above, to find out when a particular team is scheduled to race.

Girls’ 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

  • West Record: 1:37.65 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B Stewart, Z Bartel, C Gillilan, K Alons) 2017
  • Meet Record: 1:36.48 – Carmel Swim Club (Berglund, Sweeney, Shackell, Christman), 2022
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 1:41.87 – TAC Titans (Clark, Cotter, Curzan, Morris), 2019
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 1:39.21 – Virginia Gators (Muzzy, Kulp, Bray, Hamilton), 2017
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 1:38.98 – Nashville Aquatic Club (Hurt, A. Walsh, Massey, G. Walsh), 2020

Podium:

  1. Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’ (O’Connell, Mellott, Hartman, Clark) – 1:37.86
  2. Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’ (Salvino, O’Dell, Stinson, Aquino) – 1:38.64
  3. Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ (Sunwoo, Enge, Watson, Clarke) – 1:40.32
  4. Academy Bullets Swim Club ‘A’ (Conklin, McGann, Rentz, Krasnicki) – 1:40.52
  5. NASA Wildcat Aquatics ‘A’ (Lenahan, Koenig-Song, Bolton, O’Donnell) – 1:40.60
  6. Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics ‘A’ (Zhang, Hong, E Detter, O Detter) – 1:51.16
  7. Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Andrews, Yovanovich, Jablonski, Weiler) – 1:41.21
  8. Crow Canyon Sharks ‘B’ (Mak, Gregory, Butler, Suppiger) – 1:41.28

In heat 1, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics just barely touched out Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 1:41.16 to 1:41.21, to claim victory. Both teams came to the wall ahead of Aquajets Swim Team, who, in turn, edged Lakeside Aquatic Club’s B relay, 1:42.30 to 1:42.33.

Crow Canyon Sharks took the second heat in 1:37.86, narrowly missing the West meet record. Madison O’Connell led off with a 25.01 backstroke; she was followed by Raya Mellott on breast (27.06), Bailey Hartman on fly (23.44), and Liberty Clark on free (22.35). Mission Viejo Nadadores (Teia Salvino, Teagan O’Dell, Chloe Stinson, Gracyn Aquino) went 1:38.64 for 2nd place in the heat, while Bellevue Club Swim Team eked out 3rd place in 1:40.32, ahead of Academy Bullets (1:4052) and NASA Wildcats (1:40.60).

Boys’ 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

  • West Record: 1:27.11 – Scottsdale Aquatic Club (R Hoffer, S Gage, R Van Deusen, J Blake), 2016
  • Meet Record: 1:26.52 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, J. Foster, McDonald, Chaney), 2018
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.61 – Carmel Swim Club (Lancaster, Malicki, Haig, Enoch), 2020
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 1:28.85 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, Van Gorp, McDonald, Chaney), 2018
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 1:26.43 – Spartan Aquatic Club (N. Stoffle, Lin, Muhammed, Sacca), 2020

Podium:

  1. Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Williamson, Lucas, Osio, Paulk) – 1:27.41
  2. Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ (Logue, Hackler, Davis, Hogan) – 1:27.52
  3. FMC Aquatic ‘A’ (Mieczkowski, Johnson, Hou, Mazurek) – 1:27.58
  4. Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ (Liu, Li, Kim, Boutakidis) – 1:28.04
  5. Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘B’ (Noguchi, Kim, Makouar, Brown) – 1:29.17
  6. Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Bricca, Medvinsky, Skarda, Audette) – 1:29.56
  7. Parkway Swim Club ‘A’ (Crook, Koenig, Judkins, Jost) – 1:30.14
  8. Evolution Racing Club ‘A’ (Jiang, Wu, Verdolaga, Mundl) – 1:30.22

Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club started us off with a 1:29.56 to dominate the first heat. Swim Neptune (1:30.43) edged FMC Aquatic’s B relay (1:30.53), Scottsdale Aquatic Club (1:30.58), and Iowa Flyers (1:30.67) for 2nd place in the heat.

Lakeside Aquatic Club won heat 2 by a tight margin ahead of Aquajets Swim Team and FMC Aquatic’s A squad. Lakeside’s Maximus Williamson (21.96), Cooper Lucas (24.44), Riccardo Osio (21.29), and River Paulk (19.72) combined for the winning 1:27.41. Aquajets’ Luke Logue (22.25), Jack Hackler (24.53), Micah Davis (21.14), and Conner Hogan (19.60) were just behind in 1:27.52. FMC’s Szymon Mieczkowski (22.60), (23.74 Brady Johnson), Jeffrey Hou (21.23), and Dominic Mazurek (20.01) went 1:27.58 for 3rd.

Girls’ 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

  • West Record: 6:52.66 – Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein), 2022
  • Meet Record: 6:52.66 – Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein), 2022
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 7:18.96 – NOVA Aquatics (G. Sheble, C. Sheble, Erickson, Ackerly), 2017
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 7:08.94 – NCAP (Duncan, Spink, Wall, Gemmell), 2020
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 7:06.69 – NCAP (Duncan, Wall, Spink, Gemmell), 2022

Podium:

 

 

 

Boys’ 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

  • West Record: 6:22.78 – Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, C Lucas, M Hatcher, R Paulk), 2022
  • Meet Record: 6:22.78 – Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, C Lucas, M Hatcher, R Paulk), 2022
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 6:55.16 – SwimMAC (Osman, Turner, Clontz, Bartee), 2021
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 6:30.45 – Rose Bowl Aquatics (Dalmacio, Kim, Larrick, Maurer), 2021
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019

Podium:

 

 

 

Hegetisitsoneagain
3 minutes ago

Maximus and Heilman when they show up to UVA

comment image

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Hegetisitsoneagain
3
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  Hegetisitsoneagain
1 minute ago

this is why I still believe that both should share the #1 recruit spot

0
0
Reply
PFA
6 minutes ago

They could challenge the 17-18 NAG record from Carmel

0
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  PFA
3 minutes ago

6:20.34 so close to becoming the first group of 18&U to break the 6:20 barrier

0
0
Reply
Swimmingrules
6 minutes ago

MAN, imagine if him and Heilman raced that. They might have been able to push each other to both go sub 1:32!! Wild.

4
0
Reply
Swimfan27
7 minutes ago

1:33 for Cooper Lucas, jeez. When was the last time one club team had two guys who were that fast.

1
0
Reply
KSW
7 minutes ago

Is Williamson a junior or senior?

1
0
Reply
Hegetisitsoneagain
Reply to  KSW
7 minutes ago

junior

0
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Hegetisitsoneagain
2 minutes ago

good lord

0
0
Reply
This Guy
8 minutes ago

The kids these days! Bonkers!

2
0
Reply
PFA
9 minutes ago

1:32.00 NEW 17-18 NAG RECORD

1
0
Reply
Swimfan27
9 minutes ago

CALLED IT!!

1
0
Reply
PhillyMark
9 minutes ago

1:32!!

1
0
Reply
Hegetisitsoneagain
9 minutes ago

1:32.00!!

1
0
Reply
Hegetisitsoneagain
10 minutes ago

Oh lawd Maximus flying

1
0
Reply
PhillyMark
Reply to  Hegetisitsoneagain
10 minutes ago

out fast!

0
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  PhillyMark
8 minutes ago

44.3 on the way out

0
0
Reply
MFG
18 minutes ago

23.7 for Brady Johnson on the breast

1
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  MFG
15 minutes ago

bros an ASU commit too keep an eye on him

1
0
Reply
PFA
18 minutes ago

times to keep in mind 17-18 NAG is 1:32.18 from Maxine Rooney

2
0
Reply
Hegetisitsoneagain
Reply to  PFA
15 minutes ago

Sheesh Heilman almost got that mark. Let's see if Maximus can break it

2
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Hegetisitsoneagain
10 minutes ago

He's 17, so he can go faster, but he can't break it 🙂

0
-1
Reply
swim2
29 minutes ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oNcj98Xc4k

link to the YouTube livestream. Its currently unlisted

4
0
Reply
Swimmingrules
Reply to  swim2
25 minutes ago

You are the GOAT

1
0
Reply
Swimmingrules
Reply to  swim2
1 minute ago

Btw how did you get this? Not complaining just curious. Also, do you have the east one by chance?

0
0
Reply
PhillyMark
32 minutes ago

Would love for the stream to come on….hopefully before heat 4 of the 800 free relay

1
0
Reply
PhillyMark
Reply to  PhillyMark
31 minutes ago

oh man, its on. nice

0
0
Reply
PhillyMark
Reply to  PhillyMark
24 minutes ago

Is it wrong to ask for a clock now?

0
0
Reply
ShoeBaca
Reply to  PhillyMark
6 minutes ago

1:32 flat

0
0
Reply
Hegetisitsoneagain
35 minutes ago

I just wanna come home from work and watch some swimming at the turd brains at USA Swimming pull this

0
0
Reply
This Guy
36 minutes ago

What a dumb way to present the heat sheet

0
0
Reply
whoisthis
39 minutes ago

surprised sandpipers arent competing

3
0
Reply
PhillyMark
Reply to  whoisthis
37 minutes ago

They cashed out at Funchal instead…
Others went to US Open

1
0
Reply
USA swimming ur selling
53 minutes ago

To USA swimming: It is the the biggest Junior meet of the SCY season and I can't watch jack sh*t because your livestream sucks. Why couldn't you just use youtube!

7
0
Reply
woods
1 hour ago

is the feed working for anyone?

1
0
Reply
YGBSM
Reply to  woods
1 hour ago

Surprisingly, the feed isn't working. Shocked, I say!

3
0
Reply
USA swimming ur selling
Reply to  woods
52 minutes ago

nope

0
0
Reply
PhillyMark
Reply to  woods
45 minutes ago

reminds me of the good old days waiting for the espn 30 for 30 ads to end

0
0
Reply
Swimfan27
1 hour ago

I thought Lakeside Aquatic Club was competing at winter juniors east?

1
0
Reply
VFL
Reply to  Swimfan27
1 hour ago

That's Lakeside Swim Team in Louisville. Lakeside Aquatic Club is in Dallas. Think there is also a Lakeside Aquatics somewhere too 😂

3
0
Reply
JimSwim22
Reply to  VFL
31 minutes ago

There are a lot of lakes to swim beside

0
0
Reply

