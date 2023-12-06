2023 Winter Juniors – West: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Heat Sheets Wednesday Finals

We are kicking off the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Nationals – West in Westmont, Illinois, at 6:00 PM Central Time. Between this meet, and the Winter Juniors – East meet in Columbus, Ohio, we’ve got the nation’s top junior swimmers on display for the next four days.

The meet follows the NCAA order of events, so Day 1 will consist of timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. We will begin with the two fastest heats of girls, then of boys, for each relay, followed by all the rest of the heats. You can heat sheet, included above, to find out when a particular team is scheduled to race.

Girls’ 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

West Record: 1:37.65 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B Stewart, Z Bartel, C Gillilan, K Alons) 2017

Meet Record: 1:36.48 – Carmel Swim Club (Berglund, Sweeney, Shackell, Christman), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 1:41.87 – TAC Titans (Clark, Cotter, Curzan, Morris), 2019

15-16 NAG Record: 1:39.21 – Virginia Gators (Muzzy, Kulp, Bray, Hamilton), 2017

17-18 NAG Record: 1:38.98 – Nashville Aquatic Club (Hurt, A. Walsh, Massey, G. Walsh), 2020

Podium:

Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’ (O’Connell, Mellott, Hartman, Clark) – 1:37.86 Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’ (Salvino, O’Dell, Stinson, Aquino) – 1:38.64 Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ (Sunwoo, Enge, Watson, Clarke) – 1:40.32 Academy Bullets Swim Club ‘A’ (Conklin, McGann, Rentz, Krasnicki) – 1:40.52 NASA Wildcat Aquatics ‘A’ (Lenahan, Koenig-Song, Bolton, O’Donnell) – 1:40.60 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics ‘A’ (Zhang, Hong, E Detter, O Detter) – 1:51.16 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Andrews, Yovanovich, Jablonski, Weiler) – 1:41.21 Crow Canyon Sharks ‘B’ (Mak, Gregory, Butler, Suppiger) – 1:41.28

In heat 1, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics just barely touched out Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 1:41.16 to 1:41.21, to claim victory. Both teams came to the wall ahead of Aquajets Swim Team, who, in turn, edged Lakeside Aquatic Club’s B relay, 1:42.30 to 1:42.33.

Crow Canyon Sharks took the second heat in 1:37.86, narrowly missing the West meet record. Madison O’Connell led off with a 25.01 backstroke; she was followed by Raya Mellott on breast (27.06), Bailey Hartman on fly (23.44), and Liberty Clark on free (22.35). Mission Viejo Nadadores (Teia Salvino, Teagan O’Dell, Chloe Stinson, Gracyn Aquino) went 1:38.64 for 2nd place in the heat, while Bellevue Club Swim Team eked out 3rd place in 1:40.32, ahead of Academy Bullets (1:4052) and NASA Wildcats (1:40.60).

Boys’ 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

West Record: 1:27.11 – Scottsdale Aquatic Club (R Hoffer, S Gage, R Van Deusen, J Blake), 2016

Meet Record: 1:26.52 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, J. Foster, McDonald, Chaney), 2018

13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.61 – Carmel Swim Club (Lancaster, Malicki, Haig, Enoch), 2020

15-16 NAG Record: 1:28.85 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, Van Gorp, McDonald, Chaney), 2018

17-18 NAG Record: 1:26.43 – Spartan Aquatic Club (N. Stoffle, Lin, Muhammed, Sacca), 2020

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Williamson, Lucas, Osio, Paulk) – 1:27.41 Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ (Logue, Hackler, Davis, Hogan) – 1:27.52 FMC Aquatic ‘A’ (Mieczkowski, Johnson, Hou, Mazurek) – 1:27.58 Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ (Liu, Li, Kim, Boutakidis) – 1:28.04 Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘B’ (Noguchi, Kim, Makouar, Brown) – 1:29.17 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Bricca, Medvinsky, Skarda, Audette) – 1:29.56 Parkway Swim Club ‘A’ (Crook, Koenig, Judkins, Jost) – 1:30.14 Evolution Racing Club ‘A’ (Jiang, Wu, Verdolaga, Mundl) – 1:30.22

Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club started us off with a 1:29.56 to dominate the first heat. Swim Neptune (1:30.43) edged FMC Aquatic’s B relay (1:30.53), Scottsdale Aquatic Club (1:30.58), and Iowa Flyers (1:30.67) for 2nd place in the heat.

Lakeside Aquatic Club won heat 2 by a tight margin ahead of Aquajets Swim Team and FMC Aquatic’s A squad. Lakeside’s Maximus Williamson (21.96), Cooper Lucas (24.44), Riccardo Osio (21.29), and River Paulk (19.72) combined for the winning 1:27.41. Aquajets’ Luke Logue (22.25), Jack Hackler (24.53), Micah Davis (21.14), and Conner Hogan (19.60) were just behind in 1:27.52. FMC’s Szymon Mieczkowski (22.60), (23.74 Brady Johnson), Jeffrey Hou (21.23), and Dominic Mazurek (20.01) went 1:27.58 for 3rd.

Girls’ 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

West Record: 6:52.66 – Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein), 2022

Meet Record: 6:52.66 – Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 7:18.96 – NOVA Aquatics (G. Sheble, C. Sheble, Erickson, Ackerly), 2017

15-16 NAG Record: 7:08.94 – NCAP (Duncan, Spink, Wall, Gemmell), 2020

17-18 NAG Record: 7:06.69 – NCAP (Duncan, Wall, Spink, Gemmell), 2022

Podium:

Boys’ 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

West Record: 6:22.78 – Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, C Lucas, M Hatcher, R Paulk), 2022

Meet Record: 6:22.78 – Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, C Lucas, M Hatcher, R Paulk), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 6:55.16 – SwimMAC (Osman, Turner, Clontz, Bartee), 2021

15-16 NAG Record: 6:30.45 – Rose Bowl Aquatics (Dalmacio, Kim, Larrick, Maurer), 2021

17-18 NAG Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019

Podium: