2023 Winter Juniors – West: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West
- December 6-9, 2023
- FMC Natatorium, Westmont, Illinois
- Prelims: 9:00 am (CST)/ Finals: 5:00 pm (CST)
- Wednesday finals (relays only): 6:00 pm (CST)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central (USA Swimming)
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results or on Meet Mobile
We are kicking off the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Nationals – West in Westmont, Illinois, at 6:00 PM Central Time. Between this meet, and the Winter Juniors – East meet in Columbus, Ohio, we’ve got the nation’s top junior swimmers on display for the next four days.
The meet follows the NCAA order of events, so Day 1 will consist of timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. We will begin with the two fastest heats of girls, then of boys, for each relay, followed by all the rest of the heats. You can heat sheet, included above, to find out when a particular team is scheduled to race.
Girls’ 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- West Record: 1:37.65 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B Stewart, Z Bartel, C Gillilan, K Alons) 2017
- Meet Record: 1:36.48 – Carmel Swim Club (Berglund, Sweeney, Shackell, Christman), 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:41.87 – TAC Titans (Clark, Cotter, Curzan, Morris), 2019
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:39.21 – Virginia Gators (Muzzy, Kulp, Bray, Hamilton), 2017
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:38.98 – Nashville Aquatic Club (Hurt, A. Walsh, Massey, G. Walsh), 2020
Podium:
- Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’ (O’Connell, Mellott, Hartman, Clark) – 1:37.86
- Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’ (Salvino, O’Dell, Stinson, Aquino) – 1:38.64
- Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ (Sunwoo, Enge, Watson, Clarke) – 1:40.32
- Academy Bullets Swim Club ‘A’ (Conklin, McGann, Rentz, Krasnicki) – 1:40.52
- NASA Wildcat Aquatics ‘A’ (Lenahan, Koenig-Song, Bolton, O’Donnell) – 1:40.60
- Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics ‘A’ (Zhang, Hong, E Detter, O Detter) – 1:51.16
- Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Andrews, Yovanovich, Jablonski, Weiler) – 1:41.21
- Crow Canyon Sharks ‘B’ (Mak, Gregory, Butler, Suppiger) – 1:41.28
In heat 1, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics just barely touched out Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 1:41.16 to 1:41.21, to claim victory. Both teams came to the wall ahead of Aquajets Swim Team, who, in turn, edged Lakeside Aquatic Club’s B relay, 1:42.30 to 1:42.33.
Crow Canyon Sharks took the second heat in 1:37.86, narrowly missing the West meet record. Madison O’Connell led off with a 25.01 backstroke; she was followed by Raya Mellott on breast (27.06), Bailey Hartman on fly (23.44), and Liberty Clark on free (22.35). Mission Viejo Nadadores (Teia Salvino, Teagan O’Dell, Chloe Stinson, Gracyn Aquino) went 1:38.64 for 2nd place in the heat, while Bellevue Club Swim Team eked out 3rd place in 1:40.32, ahead of Academy Bullets (1:4052) and NASA Wildcats (1:40.60).
Boys’ 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- West Record: 1:27.11 – Scottsdale Aquatic Club (R Hoffer, S Gage, R Van Deusen, J Blake), 2016
- Meet Record: 1:26.52 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, J. Foster, McDonald, Chaney), 2018
- 13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.61 – Carmel Swim Club (Lancaster, Malicki, Haig, Enoch), 2020
- 15-16 NAG Record: 1:28.85 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, Van Gorp, McDonald, Chaney), 2018
- 17-18 NAG Record: 1:26.43 – Spartan Aquatic Club (N. Stoffle, Lin, Muhammed, Sacca), 2020
Podium:
- Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Williamson, Lucas, Osio, Paulk) – 1:27.41
- Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ (Logue, Hackler, Davis, Hogan) – 1:27.52
- FMC Aquatic ‘A’ (Mieczkowski, Johnson, Hou, Mazurek) – 1:27.58
- Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ (Liu, Li, Kim, Boutakidis) – 1:28.04
- Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘B’ (Noguchi, Kim, Makouar, Brown) – 1:29.17
- Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Bricca, Medvinsky, Skarda, Audette) – 1:29.56
- Parkway Swim Club ‘A’ (Crook, Koenig, Judkins, Jost) – 1:30.14
- Evolution Racing Club ‘A’ (Jiang, Wu, Verdolaga, Mundl) – 1:30.22
Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club started us off with a 1:29.56 to dominate the first heat. Swim Neptune (1:30.43) edged FMC Aquatic’s B relay (1:30.53), Scottsdale Aquatic Club (1:30.58), and Iowa Flyers (1:30.67) for 2nd place in the heat.
Lakeside Aquatic Club won heat 2 by a tight margin ahead of Aquajets Swim Team and FMC Aquatic’s A squad. Lakeside’s Maximus Williamson (21.96), Cooper Lucas (24.44), Riccardo Osio (21.29), and River Paulk (19.72) combined for the winning 1:27.41. Aquajets’ Luke Logue (22.25), Jack Hackler (24.53), Micah Davis (21.14), and Conner Hogan (19.60) were just behind in 1:27.52. FMC’s Szymon Mieczkowski (22.60), (23.74 Brady Johnson), Jeffrey Hou (21.23), and Dominic Mazurek (20.01) went 1:27.58 for 3rd.
Girls’ 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals
- West Record: 6:52.66 – Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein), 2022
- Meet Record: 6:52.66 – Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein), 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 7:18.96 – NOVA Aquatics (G. Sheble, C. Sheble, Erickson, Ackerly), 2017
- 15-16 NAG Record: 7:08.94 – NCAP (Duncan, Spink, Wall, Gemmell), 2020
- 17-18 NAG Record: 7:06.69 – NCAP (Duncan, Wall, Spink, Gemmell), 2022
Podium:
Boys’ 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals
- West Record: 6:22.78 – Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, C Lucas, M Hatcher, R Paulk), 2022
- Meet Record: 6:22.78 – Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, C Lucas, M Hatcher, R Paulk), 2022
- 13-14 NAG Record: 6:55.16 – SwimMAC (Osman, Turner, Clontz, Bartee), 2021
- 15-16 NAG Record: 6:30.45 – Rose Bowl Aquatics (Dalmacio, Kim, Larrick, Maurer), 2021
- 17-18 NAG Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019
Podium:
Maximus and Heilman when they show up to UVA
this is why I still believe that both should share the #1 recruit spot
They could challenge the 17-18 NAG record from Carmel
6:20.34 so close to becoming the first group of 18&U to break the 6:20 barrier
MAN, imagine if him and Heilman raced that. They might have been able to push each other to both go sub 1:32!! Wild.
1:33 for Cooper Lucas, jeez. When was the last time one club team had two guys who were that fast.
Is Williamson a junior or senior?
junior
good lord
The kids these days! Bonkers!
1:32.00 NEW 17-18 NAG RECORD
CALLED IT!!
1:32!!
1:32.00!!
Oh lawd Maximus flying
out fast!
44.3 on the way out
23.7 for Brady Johnson on the breast
bros an ASU commit too keep an eye on him
times to keep in mind 17-18 NAG is 1:32.18 from Maxine Rooney
Sheesh Heilman almost got that mark. Let’s see if Maximus can break it
He’s 17, so he can go faster, but he can’t break it 🙂
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oNcj98Xc4k
link to the YouTube livestream. Its currently unlisted
You are the GOAT
Btw how did you get this? Not complaining just curious. Also, do you have the east one by chance?
Would love for the stream to come on….hopefully before heat 4 of the 800 free relay
oh man, its on. nice
Is it wrong to ask for a clock now?
1:32 flat
I just wanna come home from work and watch some swimming at the turd brains at USA Swimming pull this
What a dumb way to present the heat sheet
surprised sandpipers arent competing
They cashed out at Funchal instead…
Others went to US Open
To USA swimming: It is the the biggest Junior meet of the SCY season and I can’t watch jack sh*t because your livestream sucks. Why couldn’t you just use youtube!
is the feed working for anyone?
Surprisingly, the feed isn’t working. Shocked, I say!
nope
reminds me of the good old days waiting for the espn 30 for 30 ads to end
I thought Lakeside Aquatic Club was competing at winter juniors east?
That’s Lakeside Swim Team in Louisville. Lakeside Aquatic Club is in Dallas. Think there is also a Lakeside Aquatics somewhere too 😂
There are a lot of lakes to swim beside