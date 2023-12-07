Thomas Heilman Takes Half-a-Second Off Maximus Williamson’s NAG Record in the 200 Free

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Thomas Heilman, one of the fastest high school swimmers in history, has skipped out on the open-age US Open the last few years to race Winter Juniors instead.

And every time, he does something ridiculous.

The latest head-turning result for the 16-year-old high school junior was a National Age Group Record-smashing 1:32.46 in the 200 yard free done on the leadoff leg of Cavalier Aquatics’ 800 free relay on Wednesday.

That takes more than half-a-second off the old record of 1:33.07 done by Maximus Williamson of the Lakeside Aquatic Club in Texas done at last year’s Winter Juniors – West meet. Heilman and Williamson are the top two recruits in the high school class of 2025 and are both part of a historically-ranked Virginia recruiting class.

That time for Heilman would rank him 10th in the NCAA so far this season – though he’s still 22 months away from his first collegiate meet for the Virginia Cavaliers in the fall of 2025.

Heilman Williamson Heilman 2023 Winter Juniors 2022 Winter Juniors Previous PB 50 21.26 21.51 21.98 100 44.59 (23.33) 45.05 (23.54) 46.02 (24.04) 150 1:08.40 (23.81) 1:09.19 (24.14) 1:10.11 (24.09) 200 1:32.46 (24.06) 1:33.07 (23.88) 1:34.10 (23.99)

Heilman’s previous best time was done on a relay leadoff at this meet last year in 1:34.10, meaning that his swim on Wednesday was a best time by more than 1.6 seconds.

While he closed about the same as in that previous swim, he really dropped time by being much more aggressive on the first 100 yards, abandoning the chase for a pretty, even-split race, and instead building a huge margin on the front-half to hold on to later, which he did successfully.

He combined with David King (1:34.00), Will Browne (1:37.04), and Will Charlton (1:41.06) for a winning time of 6:24.56 in the race, about five seconds ahead of Carmel’s 6:29.73. Carmel’s best split was a 1:34.33 leadoff from Gregg Enoch.

Cavalier Aquatics also finished 2nd in the 200 medley relay with a similar quartet. There, King split 21.83 on backstroke, Max Moore split 24.60 on breaststroke, Heilman split a field-leading 19.87 on fly, and Browne split 19.95 on free. Heilman was one of two sub-20 second fly splits along with Spencer Nicholas (19.97) on the winning Nashville Aquatic Club relay. NAC was 1:26.16, while Cavalier was just behind in 1:26.25, with both swimmers breaking the Winter Juniors Record.