Nashville Aquatic Club Rips New 200 Medley Relay 17-18 NAG In 1:26.16

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

It was a thrilling race in the boys’ 200 medley relay as Nashville Aquatic Club and Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont YMCA battled for the win, the meet record, and the National Age Group record.

In the end it was Nashville Aquatic Club that came out on top. They blazed a 1:26.16, setting a 17-18 and 15-18 National Age Group record. As all the swimmers on the relay were 17-18, they set both a 17-18 and 15-18 NAG relay record. The 17-18 NAG record they broke was a 1:26.43 set in 2020 by the Spartans Aquatic Club’s Nate Stoffle, Preston Lin, Kamal Muhammed, and Peter Sacca.

Blake Amlicke got them started with a 21.65 backstroke. It was a huge best time for him, bettering the 22.12 he swam in March 2022. From there, Nashville never gave up the lead as Gray Attmore split 24.57, Spencer Nicholas went 19.97, and Mack Schumann anchored in 19.97.

Split Comparison, Last 3 17-18 200 Medley NAGs

Nashville Aquatic Club, 2023 Spartans Aquatic Club, 2020 NCAP, 2015 Backstroke Amlicke — 21.65 N. Stoffle — 21.71 Shebat — 21.87 Breaststroke Attmore — 24.57 Lin — 24.27 Vissering — 24.18 Butterfly Nicholas — 19.97 Muhammad — 20.52 Seliskar — 20.38 Freestyle Schumann — 19.97 Sacca — 19.93 Jones — 20.04 Total 1:26.16 1:26.43 1:26.47

Nicholas’ sub-20 split was huge for both him and his team. The only other person in the field who put up a sub-20 fly split was his future teammate Thomas Heilman, whose 19.87 split only picked up a tenth for his team on Nashville. It’s also where Nashville put themselves back ahead of the Spartans’ pace as Nicholas’ 19.97 is .55 seconds faster than Muhammad’s 20.52 split.

Heilman and his teammates David King (21.83 back), Max Moore (24.60 breast), and Will Browne (19.95 free) were also under the old meet record and 15-18 NAG record with a 1:26.25.

Also of note, out at the Winter Juniors – West meet, Lakeside Aquatic Club was the third team of the evening to get under the 15-18 200 medley NAG. Maximus Williamson (21.96), Cooper Lucas (24.44), Riccardo Oslo (21.29), and River Paulk (19.72) swam a 1:27.41.