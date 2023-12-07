2023 Winter Juniors: Swims You Might Have Missed On Night 1

There were many standout swims on night 1 of Winter Juniors East and West as two National Age Group Records went down, while the 17-18 boys 200 free went down twice in one night. Here are some of the swims that you may have missed from night 1.

17 year old Bailey Hartman had a big anchor split for Crow Canyon’s winning 800 freestyle relay as she swam a 1:42.79. Although that will not count as a best time, it bodes well for her 200 freestyle later in the meet. Hartman is the top seed in the 200 free at Winter Juniors West as her best time stands at a 1:44.56. The Virginia commit made huge strides in the event over the summer, dipping under the 2:00 mark.

Another 200 free relay split that stands out was a 1:33.57 in the boys 800 free relay by Cooper Lucas. Like Hartman, as Lucas had a flying start it will not count as a best time. Lucas is the #2 seed in the individual event as Maximus Williamson is the top seed. Lucas has a flat start best time of a 1:35.53.

The youngest stand-out swim from the night was from 15 year old Charlotte Crush who led off Lakeside Swim Team’s 200 medley relay in a 23.32 50 backstroke, giving them the lead right from the start. To show how impressive this split was, only one other swimmer from either meet got funder the 25-second mark as Grace Albrecht led Michigan Lakeshore off in a 24.99, so overall, Crush swam the fastest split by over a second and a half.

Jillian Crooks, the younger sister of Jordan Crooks, anchored in 21.71 50 free split. Crooks has a flat start best time of a 22.07 in the event but her split here is noteworthy as it was the only sub-22 split of either meet.

In the men’s 200 medley relay, Spencer Nicholas helped Nashville Aquatic Club break the NAG record as he swam a 19.97 on the butterfly leg. Only three boys split under the 21 seconds as Thomas Heilman swam a 19.87 and Jacob Johnson split a 20.56. Nicholas’ split was also big as he kept Nashville right next to Heilman. Nicholas has a best time in the 100 fly of a 46.74 from this past February and he will look to improve upon that later in the meet as he is the #2 seed behind Heilman.