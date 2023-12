Thomas Heilman (16yo) and Maximus Williamson (17yo) are the top-2 swimming recruits in the class of 2025. They both just had monster performances at the Winter Jr Championships, where Heilman broke 15-16 National Age Group records in the 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 Fly while Williamson broke 17-18 NAGs in the 200 free and 200 IM.

We discussed all of their swims from the Jr Championships as well as how they both ended up choosing Virginia for their continued swimming and education.