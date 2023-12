WATCH: Heilman Blasts Three NAG Records in One Night on Night 2 of Winter Juniors East

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Combined East/West Results – Day 2 Gregg Enoch from Carmel Swim Club won the East’s 500 free in 4:14.36, nearly 2 seconds faster than the West’s winner, Cooper Lucas.

15-Year-Old Charlotte Crush Annihilates NAG Record in 100 Back (49.53) Only Claire Curzan has been faster than Charlotte Crush’s 49.53 among all American girls age 18 and under at 49.46 earlier this year.

2023 Winter Juniors East: Swims You Might Have Missed On Day 2 Chloe Kim (above) captured the the B-final of the 500 freestyle in a 4:45.95, good for a new personal best by nearly a second.