2023 Winter Juniors – East: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

The first full day of the 2023 Winter Junior Championships – East is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free and is set to last a little less than 2 hours.

16-year-old Thomas Heilman (Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA) is set to pull a tough double today. Heilman is entered in both the boys 200 IM and 50 free. He’s the top seed in the 200 IM, entering with the 1:41.71 he swam to set the Winter Juniors meet record, as well as the 15-16 NAG at last year’s meet. Meanwhile, Heilman is the #2 seed in the 50 free, behind East Carolina Aquatics 18-year-old Lucca Battaglini.

The girls 500 free has Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Kayla Han entered as the top seed with a 4:39.18. Of note, Carmel 17-year-old Alex Shackell is also entered in the event, coming in as the #10 seed with a 4:46.84. Shackell ripped a 1:42.28 leading off the Carmel girls 800 free relay last night, so definitely keep an eye on her in this event.

GIRLS 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 4:27.52, Summer McIntosh (2022)
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 4:35.14, Katie Ledecky (2011)
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 4:28.71, Katie Ledecky (2014)
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 4:26.58, Katie Ledecky (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

 

BOYS 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 4:12.33, Rex Maurer (2022)
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 4:22.50, Luka Mijatovic (2023)
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 4:15.36, Drew Kibler (2016)
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 4:08.42, Luke Hobson (2022)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

 

GIRLS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 1:52.21, Katie Grimes (2022)
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.29, Tess Howley (2019)
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell (2023)
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass (2020)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

 

BOYS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 1:41.71, Thomas Heilman (2022)
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29, Michael Andrew (2014)
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.71, Thomas Heilman (2022)
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 1:41.39, David Nolan (2011)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

 

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 21.49, Abbey Weitzeil (2014)
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 21.89, Claire Curzan (2019)
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 21.50, Claire Curzan (2021)
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 21.32, Simone Manuel (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

 

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 18.71, Ryan Hoffer (2016)
  • 13-14 NAG Record: 19.76, Michael Andrew (2014)
  • 15-16 NAG Record: 19.24, Michael Andrew (2015)
  • 17-18 NAG Record: 18.67, Caeleb Dressel (2015)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

 

