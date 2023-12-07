Ben Proud Rattles Dressel’s World Record With 20.18 50 Free, #2 Swim All-Time

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ben Proud‘s incredible run of dominance in the men’s 50 freestyle continued on Thursday at the European Short Course Championships in Otopeni, as the British sprinter dropped the second-fastest swim in history to win gold while narrowly missing the world record.

Proud scorched his way to a time of 20.18, breaking the nine-year-old European Record of 20.26 held by Florent Manaudou while coming within two one-hundredths of the 20.16 world record set by Caeleb Dressel in November 2020.

The 29-year-old Proud came into the competition with a lifetime best and British Record of 20.40, set during the International Swimming League (ISL) season in 2021, and he had shown signs he was in the type of form that could challenge that mark early in the meet.

He led off the British men’s record-breaking relay in 20.56 on Tuesday, and then put up a time of 20.66 in Wednesday’s semi-finals.

The London native took things up another notch on Thursday, with his performance moving him up from #5 to #2 on the all-time performers’ list, leapfrogging Manaudou, Jordan Crooks and Vladimir Morozov.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCM)

In addition to Manaudou’s European Record and his own British Record, Proud also lowered the Championship Record of 20.31 set by Vladimir Morozov in 2017.

In the all-time performances list, Proud bumps his previous PB of 20.40 outside of the top 10, with Dressel and Morozov both owning three and Crooks two top-10 swims.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 50 Freestyle (SCM)

Manaudou, 33, was a distant runner-up to Proud in Thursday’s final in a time of 20.74, tying with defending champion Szebasztian Szabo for the silver medal.

After the semis, Proud mentioned the SC Euro title was the only one he didn’t have in his collection in the 50 free outside of the Olympics. He won the SC World title in 2021, and then in 2022, swept the LC World, Commonwealth and LC European titles in a history-making nine months (he also won the 2018 LC Euro title).