NCAA ‘A’ Cut Qualifiers Through Midseason Invites – Individual Events

A total of 54 swimmers have earned 79 ‘A’ cuts through the midseason invite portion of the 2023-24 NCAA season, meaning they’ve secured a berth at the NCAA Championships in March.

Not surprisingly, Gretchen Walsh leads all swimmers with five ‘A’ cuts under her belt—leading the nation in all five events—while the men’s side is head up by Arizona State’s Hubert Kos, who has earned four ‘A’ cuts after a dominant showing at the NC State Invitational.

WOMEN’S ‘A’ CUTS

In addition to Walsh, Texas’ Kelly Pash and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff are the only other female swimmers with at least three ‘A’ cuts, while five others have two: Jasmine Nocentini, Alex Walsh, Emma Sticklen, Isabelle Stadden and freshman Bella Sims.

In terms of how the events stack up, the 500 free leads with six swimmers having hit the ‘A’ cut, while the 100 back and 100 fly both have five. The 200 breast has proven to be the toughest to hit, with Alex Walsh the only to do so thus far.

MEN’S ‘A’ CUTS

Trailing Kos with three ‘A’ cuts for the men are fellow sophomore, Florida’s Josh Liendo, and Cal senior Destin Lasco, who both showed themselves as true three-event threats at the 2023 NCAA Championships as the second and third-highest point scorers behind Leon Marchand.

After only racing the 400 IM at the NC State Invite, sitting out most of the meet due to illness, Marchand has “only” earned two ‘A’ cuts thus far, having done so in the 400 IM and 200 fly.

ASU freshman Ilya Kharun has notched ‘A’ cuts in both fly events early in his debut NCAA campaign, while fellow first-year Will Modglin has done the same out of Texas in the backstroke events.

The other male swimmer with multiple ‘A’ cuts is Tennessee junior Jordan Crooks, who holds the top time in the 50 free as the two-time defending NCAA champion and also sits second behind Liendo in the 100 free.

The 200 back leads all events with eight swimmers having hit the ‘A’ cut of 1:39.13, while no one has got under the standard in either the 1650 free (14:37.31) or 100 breast (51.10)

USC freshman Krzysztof Chmielewski leads the national rankings in the 1650 free at 14:37.74, while the 100 breast has had 11 swimmers sub-52 thus far, with a surprise name, Utah graduate senior Jaek Horner, leading at 51.32.

*Kharun’s time is altitude-adjusted but that factors into NCAA qualification.