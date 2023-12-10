Thomas Heilman Clips Own 15-16 NAG Record with 1:40.73 200 Fly

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

16 year-old Thomas Heilman rounded out his individual events this week in record-breaking fashion, popping a 1:40.73 in the 200 fly to break his own National Age Group Record. The previous record stood at 1:40.86, which he set at this same meet last year.

ALL-TIME RANKINGS BOYS 15-16 200 YARD FLY

Thomas Heilman, 1:40.73 – 2023 Luca Urlando, 1:40.91 – 2018 Aiden Hayes, 1:41.34 – 2019 Michael Phelps, 1:42.10 – 2002 Ilya Kharun, 1:42.39 – 2021

While it’s tough to pick a signature event for the versatile teenager, it’s worth noting that Heilman qualified for Team USA’s World Championships team in the long course version of this event last summer. Heilman placed 4th at Worlds, resetting his own NAG record in the process.

Tonight, the 200 fly was Heilman’s second swim of the session. He previously won the 100 free with a time of 42.00, setting a new personal best and moving up to #2 all-time in the 15-16 boys rankings.

ALL-TIME RANKINGS, BOYS 15-16 100 YARD FREESTYLE

Kaii Winkler, 41.96 – 2023 Thomas Heilman, 42.00 – 2023 Maximus Williamson, 42.49 – 2022 Ryan Hoffer, 42.67 – 2014 Jack Alexy, 42.87 – 2019

Heilman may have one more chance to crack the 42.00 barrier, as the 4×100 free relay will be the final event of the evening.

Update: Heilman did indeed lead off the relay for the Cavalier Aquatics / Piedmont Family YMCA team, and in one of those uncanny moments in swimming, he perfectly matched his 42.00 swim from earlier in the evening. That time helped lead the squad to the win in a new meet record time of 2:54.66. That’s within a second of the 15-18 NAG record of 2:53.81 set by Allegheny North back in 2018.