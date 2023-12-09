2023 Winter Juniors – East: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

Day 4 Finals Livestream, Courtesy of USA Swimming:

The final night of the 2023 Winter Junior Nationals is a busy one, as it will feature 6 events. The night will commence with the fastest heats of the 1650 freestyle, followed by the finals of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and finally the 400 freestyle relay.

After scaring the meet and 17-18 NAG record in prelims, all eyes will be on Alex Shackell in tonight’s 200 fly ‘A’ final. Shackell clocked 1:51.33 this morning to drop over two seconds from her previous lifetime best.

Kayla Han is the top seeded entrant in tonight’s 1650 free timed final, but Kate Hurst of Scarlet clocked a time of 16:08.25 in the earlier heats. The time from Hurst, who won the gold medal in the 1500m free at the recent World Junior Championships, could hold up for a top three spot, if not the top spot.

Baylor Stanton of Gwinnett Aquatics came within striking distance of the 15-16 NAG record in the 200 backstroke this morning. Stanton hit the wall in 1:41.14, a massive PB and just shy of the 1:40.88 record held by Maximus Williamson. Stanton will have another shot to get closer to the record tonight.

GIRLS 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 15:26.17, Katie Grimes (2022)

(2022) 13-14 NAG Record: 15:52.84, Claire Weinstein (2021)

(2021) 15-16 NAG Record: 15:15.17, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG Record: 15:13.30, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Top 8:

Kayla Han (CSC) – 16:00.74 Kate Hurst (SCAR) – 16:08.25 Lexie Ward (CSC) – 16:17.93 Chloe Kim (SCAR) – 16:25.35 Emma Reiser (SA) – 16:31.26 Kylie McMurray (GPAC) – 16:35.30 Clara Renner (SAC) – 16:35.45 Neala Klein (BSS) – 16:38.66

Kayla Han of Carmel dominated the final heat of the 1650, clocking a personal best time of 16:00.74 to secure the win. Her teammate, Lexie Ward, dropped 20 seconds from her entry time to take 3rd overall (16:17.93).

Han took the race out strong, splitting 4:47.06 through the first 500 and 9:40.05 at the 1000 mark. She closed in a swift 27.78 on the final 50 to make a run at the 16-minute mark, touching the wall 5 seconds faster than her previous best.

Junior World Champion Kate Hurst swam in the earlier heats, where she posted a time of 16:08.25. Her time held up for 2nd overall.

BOYS 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 14:37.91, Michael Brinegar (2017)

13-14 NAG Record: 15:00.95, Luka Mijatovic (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 14:37.86, Liam Custer (2020)

17-18 NAG Record: 14:34.22, PJ Ransford (2015)

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:48.32, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:50.95, Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:48.30, Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:47.16, Regan Smith (2019)

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:39.62, Daniel Diehl (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:43.15, Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.88, Maximus Williamson (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:37.35, Ryan Murphy (2014)

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 46.29, Abbey Weitzeil (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.67, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 47.23, Claire Curzan (2020)

17-18 NAG Record: 46.09, Simone Manuel (2015)

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 43.51, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 41.96, Kaii Winkler (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer (2015)

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 2:06.02, Alex Walsh (2018)

13-14 NAG Record: 2:10.22, Allie Szekely (2012)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:06.45, Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:05.68, Ella Nelson (2020)

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:52.12, Josh Matheny (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.52, Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:52.37, Reece Whitley (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.38, Josh Matheny (2020)

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:51.06, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.29, Tess Howley (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:51.24, Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:50.85, Claire Curzan (2022)

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS