2023 Winter Juniors – East: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Thursday Finals Heat Sheet

Day 2 Finals Livestream, Courtesy of USA Swimming:

Three individual events were contested during the first preliminary session this morning: the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, and the 50 free. Leading the way in the girls 500 free was Carmel’s Kayla Han, who posted a time of 4:40.11. Han, who is 15, recently made the move from La Mirada Armada to train under Chris Plumb at Carmel.

Alex Shackell qualified 2nd this morning, posting a personal best time of 4:42.02. It was interesting to see Shackell opt to swim this event, as she won the 200 IM/50 freestyle double a year ago. The 500 SCY free tends to transfer quite well to the 200 LCM free, which is the event Shackell broke out in to make the U.S. World Championship team this past summer – so this could be a possible reason.

World Champion Thomas Heilman qualified to swim two individual finals tonight, as he will be seeded 1st in the 200 IM and 2nd in the 50 free. Heilman owns the 15-16 NAG in the 200 IM (1:41.71) from a year ago, so keep an eye on the clock tonight.

GIRLS 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 4:27.52, Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:35.14, Katie Ledecky (2011)

15-16 NAG Record: 4:28.71, Katie Ledecky (2014)

17-18 NAG Record: 4:26.58, Katie Ledecky (2015)

Top 8:

It was a 1-2 finish to open up the night for Carmel Swim Club, as Kayla Han (4:38.12) took the win ahead of teammate Lynsey Bowen (4:39.51). The times from both swimmers represent new lifetime bests by about a second. Bowen, who won a gold medal at the recent World Junior Championships, eclipsed her previous mark of 4:40.69 from this meet one year ago.

Han’s improvement really stemmed from the first 100 yards of the race, taking it out nearly a second faster compared to her previous best. Given that her cumulative time drop was about a second, the newly found opening speed paid dividends for her tonight.

Kayla Han Split Comparison:

Winter Juniors East 2023 (Today) Previous Best from Kevin B. Perry Meet (Nov. 2022) 25.01 25.7 52.55 (27.54) 53.51 (27.81) 1:20.52 (27.97) 1:21.49 (27.98) 1:48.77 (28.25) 1:50.07 (28.58) 2:16.92 (28.15) 2:18.79 (28.72) 2:45.23 (28.31) 2:46.72 (27.93) 3:13.60 (28.37) 3:15.15 (28.43) 3:41.94 (28.34) 3:43.74 (28.59) 4:10.29 (28.35) 4:11.99 (28.25) 4:38.12 (27.83) 4:39.18 (27.19)

World Championships silver medalist Alex Shackell took the race out strong, flipping through the 200 in 1:48.64. She fell back on the last 100 of the race, but still recorded a new best time by nearly two seconds (4:40.16). Coming into the meet, her best time was 4:46.84 – meaning she dropped over six seconds on the day.

Carmel had a 4th swimmer in this A-final, Lexie Ward, meaning they represented half of the top 8 athletes. Ward touched in 4:48.60 to grab 8th place.

Lillie Nesty of Gator Swim Club, who has committed to swim at the University of Texas next fall, posted a massive best time to touch 3rd tonight (4:39.55). Her previous best time was 4:43.12, which she set last month.

Chloe Kim had an impressive performance in the B-final, posting a time of 4:45.95 to win the heat. Kim, who trains with Scarlet Aquatics, dropped nearly 4 seconds from her prelim time (4:49.92).

BOYS 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 4:12.33, Rex Maurer (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:22.50, Luka Mijatovic (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 4:15.36, Drew Kibler (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 4:08.42, Luke Hobson (2022)

Top 8:

Jason Zhao from the Mason Manta Rays took the race out strongest, turning through the 200 in 1:39.3. This should come as no surprise, as Zhao won gold at the World Junior Championships for his impressive 100 freestyle legs on Team USA relays. With 200 to go, Gregg Enoch of Carmel took the lead and never relinquished it. He touched in 4:14.36, obliterating his previous best time of 4:19.44. This marks the second gold of the night for Carmel, as Kayla Han took the girls 500 free about 20 minutes earlier.

Luke Whitlock of FAST took 2nd tonight (4:15.76), tearing down his previous best time of 4:16.93 from prelims. Whitlock is committed to swim at the University of Florida next fall.

David King rounded out the top three, posting a time of 4:17.02. The swim by King knocked about two seconds off the 4:19.00 time he put up earlier in the day.

Seven of the eight A-finalists broke the 4:20 barrier tonight, with two individuals from the B-final (Freddy Klein & Ryan Erisman Jr.) doing so as well.

GIRLS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:52.21, Katie Grimes (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.29, Tess Howley (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.36, Kate Douglass (2020)

BOYS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:41.71, Thomas Heilman (2022)

(2022) 13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29, Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.71, Thomas Heilman (2022)

(2022) 17-18 NAG Record: 1:41.39, David Nolan (2011)

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 21.49, Abbey Weitzeil (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 21.89, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 21.50, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 21.32, Simone Manuel (2015)

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 18.71, Ryan Hoffer (2016)

13-14 NAG Record: 19.76, Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 19.24, Michael Andrew (2015)

17-18 NAG Record: 18.67, Caeleb Dressel (2015)

GIRLS 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

Meet Record: 3:33.48 – Carmel Swim Club (B Berglund, M Sweeney, A Shackell, M Christman) (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:40.43 – SwimMAC Carolina (Razewski, Rainey, Wilhelm, Gendzel) (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:56.53 – Virginia Gators (Bray, Muzzy, Hamilton, Kulp) (2017)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:32.10 – Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) (2023)

15-18 NAG Record: 3:32.10 – Elmbrook Swim Club (Wanezek, Thomas, Stoll, Tiltmann) (2023)

BOYS 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS