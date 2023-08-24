Top 1650 Freestyler in 2024 Luke Whitlock Switches Commitment from Louisville to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

#20 in the boys high school class of 2024 Luke Whitlock has announced that he has changed his commitment from Louisville to Florida for the 2024-25 school year.

“After careful consideration, I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic careers at the University of Florida next fall. I want to thank the awesome coaches at UF for this opportunity and my friends, family, teammates, and coaches at FAST for helping me reach the level I am at today. Go Gators!🐊”

Whitlock initially committed to Louisville last October. Notably, Louisville’s distance coach Aaron Bell left the program last month to become an assistant coach at Michigan.

Whitlock competed for Fishers Area Swimming Tigers out of Fishers, Indiana (a suburb of Indianapolis). Whitlock has made huge strides in the distance freestyle events over the last year since his original commitment. All three of his best times seen below (200, 500, and 1650 free) were posted back in March at the Indiana State Championships. His drops over this past year moved him from not even being ranked in the class as a sophomore to now being the #20 ranked recruit.

Earlier this month, Whitlock competed at Summer Juniors. He was highlighted by second-place finishes in the 400 free (3:51.77) and 1650 free (15:22.22). Whitlock swam personal best times in four out of his five individual events at the meet.

Whitlock’s SCY times progression:

Now When Originally Committed to Louisville 200 free 1:39.30 1:43.20 500 free 4:20.05 4:31.43 1650 free 15:01.79 15:23.55

The Florida men won the 2023 SEC Championship and went on to finish sixth at NCAAs. Whitlock’s best times already would place him in the ‘C’ final of the 500 free as well as on the border of the ‘B’ and ‘C’ final of the 1650 free.

It took times of 1:32.85 in the 200 free, 4:14.36 in the 500 free, and 14:53.84 in the 1650 free to earn an NCAA invite this past season. Notably, the 500 free was one of Florida’s highest scoring individual events at NCAAs this past season as they scored 25 total in the 500 alone.

Whitlock joins the class of 2028 along with Alexander Painter, Frederik Lindholm, Aiden Norman, Luke Corey, Matthew Cairns, Michael Mullen, and Devin Dilger. Now, the class includes four international recruits and four domestic recruits.

