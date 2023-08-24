ACC Revamps Expansion Talks Targeting Stanford, Cal, SMU

After reportedly falling one vote short of adding Stanford, Cal, and SMU last week (though no formal vote was taken), the ACC’s expansion talks have gained new life this week.

According to ESPN, a series of meetings are scheduled in the coming days with discussions centered around how to distribute the extra $70+ million in additional revenue from pro-rata increases in the conference’s media rights deal. Twelve of 15 votes are needed for official approval, meaning the ACC needs to flip one of Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, and NC State to pull off the move.

SMU is reportedly willing to forego revenue distribution for up to seven years thanks to a generous donor base. Meanwhile, Stanford and Cal would enter earning as little as a quarter of their ACC counterparts, but that reduced rate would steadily rise over time. The funds being forfeited by the newcomers would be funneled into a pool for postseason incentives in revenue sports.

The ACC’s latest expansion effort might be more about keeping Clemson and Florida State than it is adding Stanford, Cal, and SMU. Clemson and Florida State’s complaints about the ACC’s revenue distribution model — which pays members the same amount, currently in the $35-40 million range, through 2036 — have become more vocal in recent months.

Notre Dame has been one of the ACC schools pushing for the conference to add Stanford and Cal. According to Sports Illustrated, Notre Dame is expected to join the ACC as a full member in all sports (not just a football independent) and sign the league’s Grant of Rights agreement.

Earlier this month, the Pac-12 failed to get a Grant of Rights signed during a meeting with university presidents, leading to an exodus of eight schools leaving for the Big Ten and Big 12. The potential addition of Stanford, Cal, and SMU would give the ACC 17 members (including Notre Dame), making them one of four conferences with at least 16 members starting next season. Both the SEC and Big 12 will have 16 members while the Big Ten is ballooning to 18 members. Ironically, Thursday is the also the two-year anniversary of the so-called alliance between the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12.

No official vote has been scheduled yet by the ACC, but The Athletic said that a final decision could be made by the weekend.