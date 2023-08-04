Pac-12 Appears Headed for Collapse After Grant of Rights Agreement Falls Through

A last-ditch effort to keep the Pac-12 together appears to have fallen short on Friday morning.

Reports indicate that the premier athletic conference on the west coast failed to get a Grant of Rights signed during a meeting with university presidents, signaling a potential collapse as Oregon and Washington are again expected to join UCLA and USC in the Big Ten next year.

Pac-12 unable to get Grant of Rights signed this morning & "nothing has changed" as far as Oregon & Washington joining Big Ten, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Ducks & Huskies still expected to be Big Ten bound when finances are worked out, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

The ACC’s Grant of Rights is the glue holding the conference together right now. It would require a Hail Mary negotiation and $120 million exit fee to leave the ACC before 2036 due to its airtight agreement. Without a Grant of Rights, the Pac-12 could be doomed for extinction.

Oregon and Washington were reportedly having second thoughts on Thursday night after being offered $30-35 million annually by the Big Ten, less than the full slice of the revenue share that UCLA and USC will be receiving. Subtracting about $10 million for additional travel expenses that come with the Big Ten’s nationwide schedule, the revenue distribution seemingly wouldn’t be much more than the projected $20 million that the Pac-12 is offering through its proposed Apple TV+ media rights deal. However, by Friday morning, Oregon and Washington once again appeared headed to the Big Ten, upping the number of members to 18 in 2024.

Sources tell SwimSwam that Arizona coaches were informed Thursday by the athletic director that their move to the Big 12 is happening, though it is not yet official. The Arizona Board of Regents ultimately controls the decision for both Arizona and Arizona State, and the Board reportedly would like to see the desert rivals stay in the same conference. Complicating Arizona’s potential exit is the fact that Arizona State has remained loyal to the Pac-12 under president Michael Crow. Last week, Colorado announced it was departing for the Big 12, and Utah could soon follow suit as well.

That could leave just four schools — Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, and Washington State — who remain committed to the Pac-12. Two of them — Cal and Stanford — are already being courted by the Big Ten.

Pac-12 Schools As of 2024

Arizona (M/W swim & dive) – rumored to Big 12

Arizona State (M/W swim & dive) – rumored to Big 12

Cal (M/W swim & dive) – rumored to Big Ten

Oregon (No swim & dive) – rumored to Big Ten

Oregon State (No swim & dive)

Stanford (M/W swim & dive) – rumored to Big Ten

Utah (M/W swim & dive) – rumored to Big 12

Washington (No swim & dive) – rumored to Big Ten

Washington State (W swim & dive)

USC (M/W swim & dive) – left for Big Ten

– UCLA (W swim & dive) – left for Big Ten

– Colorado (No swim & dive) – left for Big 12

For context, Big Ten schools will receive a minimum of $50 million a year with games primarily appearing on linear television networks such as CBS, Fox and NBC. The Big 12 has a $31.7 million per year package per school.

If the Pac-12 does somehow survive and needs to add more schools, San Diego State (Mountain West Conference) and SMU (American Athletic Conference) have been linked as potential additions.

If Cal and Stanford end up in the Big Ten, the Bears would immediately become the conference’s top men’s swim and dive team as the two-time defending NCAA champions, while the Cardinal, despite losing a massive name in Claire Curzan this week, would be the top women’s program.