NCAA Champion Claire Curzan Transferring from Stanford to Virginia

After just one season at Stanford University, NCAA champion Claire Curzan is transferring to the University of Virginia, where she’ll be eligible for the three-time defending champion Cavaliers next fall after an Olympic redshirt year.
Curzan announced her Olympic redshirt along with Torri Huske back in April. She was hospitalized with severe illness prior to U.S. Trials a month ago and nearly scratched out of the meet, but still placed 3rd in the 50 butterfly (25.74), 100 backstroke (58.59), and 200 back (2:06.35). However, she missed qualifying for the U.S. International Team after picking up a silver medal at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics (women’s 4×100 medley relay) and five medals at the 2022 World Championships (two golds and three bronzes, including an individual bronze in the 100 back).
A couple weeks after U.S. Trials ended, Curzan entered the NCAA transfer portal. Even if she wanted to change her mind about her Olympic redshirt, she wouldn’t be eligible to compete for UVA until the 2024-25 season because she entered the portal after the women’s swimming transfer window closed on April 30. She’s expected to enroll in classes this fall while preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Coming into her freshman season at Stanford, Curzan was the No. 1 high school recruit in the country by a long shot. She dropped nearly two seconds en route to a national title in the 200 back (1:47.43), but was 3rd and 4th at NCAAs in the 100 back (50.08) and 100 fly (50.09), respectively. She saw a .06-second drop in her best 100 back time in college, but did not improve her 100 fly.
With the loss of Curzan, Huske’s redshirt, and the departures of fifth year seniors Taylor Ruck and Morgan Tankersley, Stanford will be losing 123 of their 183 individual points from NCAAs this past season.
Meanwhile in Charlottesville, the rich get richer as Curzan will join four top-10 recruits in the high school class of 2024 who are committed to UVA next fall: Leah Hayes, Anna Moesch, Katie Christopherson, and Bailey Hartman. The Cavaliers may struggle slightly by their standards next season without Kate Douglass — and depending on whether the Walsh sisters elect to take an Olympic redshirt as well — but major reinforcements are on the way.
YES!!! She will thrive at UVA
Have said it before & will always maintain that UVa & Stanford are very alike in most regards. Excellent institutions replete with highly ranked graduate schools, strong sponsored research grant schools as well (both medical schools in particular). It’s a win to have a degree & a college experience from either institution.
Enjoy your journey, Claire Curzan, have a wonderful experience in Charlottesville as a student athlete.
Per ardua ad astra.
I think the Walsh sisters should also redshirt and train more LCM for a year before Paris. I don’t doubt UVA could win the title anyway led by Nelson, Canny, Tiltmann, Parker, Nocentini, Weber, Gormsen, and others. Then 24-25 would be ridiculous when they add Curzan, Walsh, Walsh, Hayes, and Moesch to the party.
Someone perform a welfare check on Greg Meehan. This is getting ridiculous
Can you imagine sending your daughter back to Stanford at this point, good for Claire. Equally as good of an education and a program that can continue to develop her as a swimmer.
Athletically, yes UVA is as good (probably much better in fact) than Stanford, but it is nowhere near Stanford’s academics. Happy to see her go to a school where she can likely improve, but the degree and level of education will not be the same.
Ok, UVA is a great academic school with great name recognition (on par with Cal, Michigan, USC, UCLA, etc.), but, c’mon, Stanford is undeniably a step above nearly everyone except its peers at the top Ivies…
Michael cotter out here making history behind the scenes of a commitment photo.
Where’s relay names guy? He’s gonna be so happy. 🙂
Someone needs to stop this UVA evil empire #GoLonghorns
they really had a shot with gemmed and cox coming in (assuming no redshirt), pash taking a 5th year, and their loaded senior class in their last year.