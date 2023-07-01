Claire Curzan Was Hospitalized Prior To Nationals, Nearly Scratched Out Of Meet

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

2021 Tokyo Olympian and 2022 U.S. World Championships team member Claire Curzan had been dealing with severe illness prior to the start of the 2023 U.S. National Championships according to info provided by her father, Mark.

Curzan began experiencing chills and fever symptoms on June 13, 2023, which was a day after she finished her final exams at Stanford University. She had been out of the pool for six days, where she slept 12-14 hours every day. In addition, she was put in the emergency room, where she was put on antibiotics and received IV fluids.

Just two days prior to arriving in Indianapolis, Curzan planned on scratching out of nationals but ultimately ended up deciding to swim the meet.

NBC commentator Rowdy Gaines also acknowledged Curzan’s illness on Friday night’s TV broadcast of nationals.

After qualifying for the 2022 World Championships in four different events last year (50 fly, 100 fly, 100 back, 100 free) Curzan has yet to earn a spot on the 2023 U.S. World Championships team. She was nearly a second slower than her 2022 best in the 100 free, going 54.50 to finish 14th overall and miss the ‘A’ final. She also placed fourth in the 100 fly (56.61) as well as third in the 200 back (2:06.35), 50 fly (25.74), and 100 back (58.59).

Despite not making Worlds yet, all of Curzan’s swims with the exception of the 100 free were relatively close to her best times. She even saw a big leap in the 200 back, where she improved significantly from her best time of 2:07.31 coming into nationals.

Curzan’s Best Times Compared To Her 2023 Nationals Swims:

100 free: 54.50 at Nationals, 53.55 PB

50 fly: 25.74 at Nationals, 25.43 PB

100 fly: 56.61 at Nationals, 56.20 PB

100 back: 58.59 at Nationals, 58.39 PB

200 back: 2:06.35 at Nationals, 2:06.35 PB

Curzan’s last chance at making Worlds will be in the 50 free, where she is seeded fourth in a time of 24.43. However, she will have to face a very competitive field that includes the likes of Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske, and potentially Kate Douglass.