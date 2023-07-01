Luka Mijatovic Smashes His Own 13-14 NAG Record With a 3:53.19 in 400 Freestyle

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

14 year old Luka Mijatovic smashed his own 13-14 national age group record in the boys LCM 400 freestyle swimming a 3:53.13 Friday night in Indianapolis.

His time tonight broke his previous record of 3:55.74 which he swam in this morning’s prelims session. Prior to today, Mijatovic’s record stood at a 3:56.36 from April of this year.

Split Comparison:

Indy- Finals Indy- Prelims George Haines 50 26.82 26.89 26.96 100 29.27 29.14 29.54 150 29.76 30.04 29.8 200 30.00 30.25 30.29 250 29.82 30.29 30.32 300 30.16 30.51 30.49 350 29.33 30 29.87 400 28.03 28.62 29.09 3:53.19 3:55.74 3:56.36

Mijatovic won the men’s ‘D’ final in Indianapolis with his time from tonight. Compared to his previous top swims, Mijatovic was consistently faster tonight during his whole race. The biggest differences came in the middle where he swam some 29-highs instead of 30-lows as well as on his last 50 where he charged home over half a second faster than he did this morning.

This is Mijatovic’s second NAG record of the meet so far as he also broke the 13-14 200 freestyle record in a time trial on Wednesday. He time trialed the 200 IM yesterday, swimming the 11th fastest time for 13-14 year olds ever. He is also entered in the 1500 free which will take place tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.

Mijatovic is now the fastest 13-14 400 freestyler by over four and a half seconds as the NAG before Mijatovic first broke it was a 3:57.61 which Evan Pinion swam back in 2009.