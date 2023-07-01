Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luka Mijatovic Smashes His Own 13-14 NAG Record With a 3:53.19 in 400 Freestyle

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheets

14 year old Luka Mijatovic smashed his own 13-14 national age group record in the boys LCM 400 freestyle swimming a 3:53.13 Friday night in Indianapolis.

His time tonight broke his previous record of 3:55.74 which he swam in this morning’s prelims session. Prior to today, Mijatovic’s record stood at a 3:56.36 from April of this year.

Split Comparison:

Indy- Finals Indy- Prelims George Haines
50 26.82 26.89 26.96
100 29.27 29.14 29.54
150 29.76 30.04 29.8
200 30.00 30.25 30.29
250 29.82 30.29 30.32
300 30.16 30.51 30.49
350 29.33 30 29.87
400 28.03 28.62 29.09
3:53.19 3:55.74 3:56.36

Mijatovic won the men’s ‘D’ final in Indianapolis with his time from tonight. Compared to his previous top swims, Mijatovic was consistently faster tonight during his whole race. The biggest differences came in the middle where he swam some 29-highs instead of 30-lows as well as on his last 50 where he charged home over half a second faster than he did this morning.

This is Mijatovic’s second NAG record of the meet so far as he also broke the 13-14 200 freestyle record in a time trial on Wednesday. He time trialed the 200 IM yesterday, swimming the 11th fastest time for 13-14 year olds ever. He is also entered in the 1500 free which will take place tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.

Mijatovic is now the fastest 13-14 400 freestyler by over four and a half seconds as the NAG before Mijatovic first broke it was a 3:57.61 which Evan Pinion swam back in 2009.

11
bubo
57 seconds ago

JEEBUS

0
0
Reply
‘Murica
1 minute ago

Will be a beast in 5 years

0
0
Reply
anonymous
2 minutes ago

the prince that was promised in the men’s 400 free

1
0
Reply
SwimKen
19 minutes ago

Great swim! Of note is that Ian Thorpe went 3:49 at 14 in 1997. Luka still has time to match or beat that, though.

4
-1
Reply
Swim2win
Reply to  SwimKen
15 minutes ago

Thorpe did that about 2 months prior to turning 15. It’s a tall task but perhaps if he swims US open in December I think he can contend to get in range.

But also got US Nats, Jr. Nats and Jr. Worlds over the next 3 months to make progress as well.

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Swim2win
1
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  SwimKen
8 minutes ago

in a speedo nonetheless

0
0
Reply
Taa
22 minutes ago

he already did the 1500 he is doing the 800 tomorrow

2
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Taa
7 minutes ago

sub 8??? 🧐

0
0
Reply
Swim2win
25 minutes ago

This might be the most nuts swim of the entire meet lol. Dude turned 14 in April

(2 seconds faster on the last 50 than Michael Andrew btw)

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Swim2win
7
-1
Reply
whoisthis
27 minutes ago

how

2
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  whoisthis
7 minutes ago

so basically he

0
0
Reply

