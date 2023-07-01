Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Justin Ress on Racing Mindset: “High hopes, low expectation”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

50 Back national champion Justin Ress is just doing his best to have fun with racing. He explained that once he’s behind the blocks, there’s nothing more he can do to prepare himself so he does his best to enjoy the moment and be present.

