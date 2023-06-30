Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luka Mijatovic Breaks Own 13-14 400 Freestyle NAG Record With 3:55.74

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet

Luka Mijatovic broke his own national age group (NAG) record this morning swimming a 3:55.74 in prelims of the men’s 400 freestyle in Indianapolis. That broke his old record of 3:56.36 which he set earlier this year.

Split Comparison:

Indy George Haines
50 26.89 26.96
100 29.14 29.54
150 30.04 29.8
200 30.25 30.29
250 30.29 30.32
300 30.51 30.49
350 30.00 29.87
400 28.62 29.09
3:55.74 3:56.36

The biggest difference today was Mijatovic’s second and final 50. He swam the middle of the race pretty similarly, but was faster overall on the first 100 as well as his last 50.

Mijatovic was pushed by Gregg Enoch who won the heat in a 3:54.79 out of lane four.

This is Mijatovic’s second NAG record of the meet so far as he also broke the 13-14 200 freestyle record in a time trial on Wednesday. He time trialed the 200 IM yesterday, swimming the 11th fastest time for 13-14 year olds ever. He is also entered in the 1500 free which will take place tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!