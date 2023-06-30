Luka Mijatovic Breaks Own 13-14 400 Freestyle NAG Record With 3:55.74

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet

Luka Mijatovic broke his own national age group (NAG) record this morning swimming a 3:55.74 in prelims of the men’s 400 freestyle in Indianapolis. That broke his old record of 3:56.36 which he set earlier this year.

Split Comparison:

Indy George Haines 50 26.89 26.96 100 29.14 29.54 150 30.04 29.8 200 30.25 30.29 250 30.29 30.32 300 30.51 30.49 350 30.00 29.87 400 28.62 29.09 3:55.74 3:56.36

The biggest difference today was Mijatovic’s second and final 50. He swam the middle of the race pretty similarly, but was faster overall on the first 100 as well as his last 50.

Mijatovic was pushed by Gregg Enoch who won the heat in a 3:54.79 out of lane four.

This is Mijatovic’s second NAG record of the meet so far as he also broke the 13-14 200 freestyle record in a time trial on Wednesday. He time trialed the 200 IM yesterday, swimming the 11th fastest time for 13-14 year olds ever. He is also entered in the 1500 free which will take place tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.