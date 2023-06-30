Rex Maurer and Aaron Shackell Move Up in 17-18 All-Time Rankings for Boys 400 Free

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Both Rex Maurer and Aaron Shackell moved up the all-time 17-18 age group rankings with their swims for prelims in the men’s 400 freestyle Friday morning in Indianapolis.
Maurer moved up from 10th to eighth all-time, jumping past Dan Jorgenson and Trey Freeman. Shackell moved up from 42nd all time to now be #10.
All-Time Top 10 17-18 Boys LCM 400 Free
- Larsen Jensen 3:46.08, 2004
- Michael Phelps 3:46.73, 2003
- Klete Keller 3:47.09, 2000
- True Sweetser 3:47.94, 2016
- Andrew Abruzzo 3:48.58, 2018
- Townley Haas 3:48.69, 2015
- Grant Shoults 3:48.91, 2015
- Rex Maurer 3:48.97, 2023
- Trey Freeman 3:49.02, 2018
- Aaron Shackell 3:49.19, 2023
Maurer previously had a best time of 3:49.86 which he swam at last summer’s Junior Pan Pacs. Maurer swam a time of 3:48.97 this morning. He will be the third seed heading into tonight’s ‘A’ final, where he has a chance to make Worlds. Maurer was recently ranked the #1 recruit in the class of 2023. He is headed to Stanford this fall.
Shackell improved upon his previous best time of a 3:52.42 which he swam earlier this year in March at Spring Sectionals in this pool. He swam a 3:49.19 this morning, and will be next to Maurer tonight in the ‘A’ final. He also will have a shot at making Worlds.
Ya Rex! Let’s goooooo!