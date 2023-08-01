2023 Para Worlds Day 1: China’s Guo Jincheng Crushes His Own WR in Men’s 50 Free S5

2023 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

China’s Guo Jincheng kicked off the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships with two world records in a day in the men’s 50-meter freestyle S5, sacrificing his body on the finish to bring the global standard under 30 seconds for the first time.

Jincheng smashed head-first into the wall with a winning time of 29.78, lowering his own world record of 30.09 from prelims this morning in Manchester, England. China went on to capture two more gold medals courtesy of Yang Hong in the men’s 100 backstroke S6 (1:15.17) and Ma Jia (29.74) in the women’s 50 freestyle S11.

Ukraine’s Andrii Trusov also set a world record on Monday, blazing a 2:28.19 in the men’s 200 IM SM7 to edge out Colombia’s Carlos Daniel Serrano Zarate (2:29.62) for the world title. In the process, Trusov took down Israeli Mark Malyar’s previous world record of 2:29.01 from August of 2021. Ukraine sits right behind China in the medals table standings after the first day of action as Oleksii Virchenko also secured a world title in the men’s 100 butterfly S13.

🚨World Record alert!🚨 🥇Ukraine’s Andrii Trusov 🇺🇦 breaks the world record in the men’s 200m IM SM7 and sets 2:28.19 as the new mark. 🥈Carlos Zarate 🇨🇴

🥉Inaki Basiloff 🇦🇷 🔴 LIVE: https://t.co/w24SWkJyae

📊 Schedule & results: https://t.co/fh5rQnRqsV#Manchester2023 pic.twitter.com/NCEVkRhkwL — #ParaSwimming #Manchester2023 (@Para_swimming) July 31, 2023

Italy started off hot with wins in the first three events — Alberto Amodeo in the men’s 400 freestyle S8 (4:25.63), Xenia Francesca Palazzo in the women’s 400 freestyle S8 (5:01.46), and Stefano Raimondi in the men’s 100 breaststroke SB9 (1:06.36) — and ended up topping the medals table with six golds after the opening day. Both Great Britain and Canada are close behind with four gold medals apiece.

The Brits pulled off an impressive performance in the women’s 200 freestyle S14, sweeping the podium thanks to Jessica Applegate (2:09.09), Bethany Firth (2:10.05), and Louise Fiddes (2:10.36).

The Americans didn’t win any gold medals, but they did snag three medals. Julia Gaffney took silver in the women’s 200 IM SM7 while Olivia Chambers and Noah Jaffe each secured bronzes in their Worlds debuts. Jaffe placed 3rd in the men’s 400 free S8 with a personal-best 4:35.04, and Chambers earned the same podium position in the women’s 100 fly S13 with a 1:06.18.

“I never really thought I’d be here,” Chambers said. “I couldn’t be happier with how it went. This means a whole lot to me. I’ve dreamt of this since I started swimming, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

“I’ve only been in Para for a little over a year,” she added. “It’s been so amazing, and I couldn’t ask for a better staff, coaches or teammates.”

Check out the full medals table and list of medalists from all 26 events below:

Medals Table Through Day 1

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total Italy 6 1 1 8 Great Britain 4 2 1 7 Canada 4 0 1 5 China 3 4 3 10 Ukraine 2 2 1 5 Netherlands 2 2 0 4 Australia 1 2 2 5 Mexico 1 1 0 2 Brazil 1 0 4 5 Korea 1 0 0 1 Greece 1 0 0 1 Spain 0 2 3 5 Germany 0 2 0 2 France 0 1 2 3 United States 0 1 2 3 Japan 0 1 1 2 Croatia 0 1 0 1 Ireland 0 1 0 1 Colombia 0 1 0 1 South Africa 0 1 0 1 Azerbaijan 0 1 0 1 Argentina 0 0 3 3 Israel 0 0 1 1 Cyprus 0 0 1 1

All Day 1 Medalists

Men’s 400 Freestyle S8

Women’s 400 Freestyle S8

Gold: Xenia Francesca Palazzo (ITA) – 5:01.46

Silver: Nahia Zudaire Borrezo (ESP) – 5:05.91

Bronze: Cecilia Kethlen Jeronimo de Araujo (BRA) – 5:08.94

Men’s 100 Breaststroke SB9

Gold: Stefano Raimondi (ITA) – 1:06.36

Silver: Maurice Wetekam (GER) – 1:08.89

Bronze: Hector Denayer (FRA) – 1:09.00

Women’s 100 Breaststroke SB9

Gold: Chantalle Zijderveld (NED) – 1:13.03

Silver: Lisa Kruger (NED) – 1:15.73

Bronze: Keira Stephens (AUS) – 1:16.73

Men’s 100 Butterfly S13

Gold: Oleksii Virchenko (UKR) – 55.25

Silver: Alex Portal (FRA) – 55.52

Bronze: Jose Enrique Alhambra Mollar (ESP) – 57.24

Women’s 100 Butterfly S13

Gold: Carlotta Gilli (ITA) – 1:02.61 *Championship Record

Silver: Roisin Ni Riain (IRL) – 1:06.00

Bronze: Olivia Chambers (USA) – 1:06.18

Men’s 50 Freestyle S5

Gold: Jincheng Guo (CHN) – 29.78 *World Record

Silver: Weiyi Yuan (CHN) – 31.57

Bronze: Samuel da Silva de Oliveira (BRA) – 31.58

Women’s 50 Freestyle S5

Gold: Suzanna Hext (GBR) – 36.71

Silver: Iryna Poida (UKR) – 36.73

Bronze: Lu Dong (CHN) – 37.36

Men’s 50 Breaststroke SB2

Gold: Amulfo Castorena (MEX) – 57.76

Silver: Christopher Gregorio Tronco Sanchez (MEX) – 1:04.93

Bronze: Emmanuele Marigliano (ITA) – 1:07.06

Women’s 50 Breaststroke SB2

Gold: Ellie Challis (GBR) – 1:05.72

Silver: Tanja Scholz (GER) – 1:07.44

Bronze: Veronika Guirenko (ISR) – 1:21.31

Men’s 100 Backstroke S6

Gold: Yang Hong (CHN) – 1:15.17

Silver: Dio Sinovcic (CRO) – 1:17.71

Bronze: Matias de Andrade (ARG) – 1:18.74

Women’s 100 Backstroke S6

Gold: Shelby Newkirk (CAN) – 1:20.62 *Championship Record

Silver: Jiang Yuyan (CHN) – 1:21.18

Bronze: Anna Hontar (UKR) – 1:22.34

Men’s 200 Freestyle S14

Gold: Nicholas Bennett (CAN) – 1:54.75

Silver: William Ellard (GBR) – 1:54.79

Bronze: Jack Ireland (AUS) – 1:55.38

Women’s 200 Freestyle S14

Men’s 200 IM SM7

Women’s 200 IM SM7

Gold: Tess Routliffe (CAN) – 2:57.77

Silver: Julia Gaffney (USA) – 3:03.07

Bronze: Danielle Dorris (CAN) – 3:05.93

Men’s 50 Freestyle S11

Gold: Rogier Dorsman (NED) – 25.89

Silver: Keiichi Kimura (JPN) – 26.05

Bronze: Hua Dongdong (CHN) – 26.09

Women’s 50 Freestyle S11

Gold: Ma Jia (CHN) – 29.74

Silver: Liesette Bruinsma (NED) – 30.07

Bronze: Karolina Pelendritou (CYP) – 30.28

Men’s 50m Breaststroke SB3

Gold: Giseong Jo (KOR) – 49.21

Silver: Miguel Luque (ESP) – 49.90

Bronze: Takayuki Suzuki (JPN) – 50.69

Women’s 50 Breaststroke SB3

Gold: Monica Boggioni (ITA) – 55.55

Silver: Kat Swanepoel (RSA) – 57.19

Bronze: Marta Fernandez Infante (ESP) – 58.83

Men’s 100 Backstroke S12

Gold: Stephen Clegg (GBR) – 1:00.13

Silver: Raman Salei (AZE) – 1:00.83

Bronze: Douglas Matera (BRA) – 1:04.60

Women’s 100 Backstroke S12

Gold: Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago (BRA) – 1:08.89

Silver: Jenna Jones (AUS) – 1:12.27

Bronze: Maria Delgado Nadal (ESP) – 1:12.65

Men’s 100 Breaststroke SB4

Gold: Antonios Tsapatakis (GRE) – 1:39.53

Silver: Andrii Drapkin (UKR) – 1:40.83

Bronze: Nicolas Rivero (ARG) – 1:46.08

Women’s 100 Breaststroke SB4

Gold: Giulia Ghiretti (ITA) – 1:50.64

Silver: Cheng Jiao (CHN) – 1:52.18

Bronze: Yao Cuan (CHN) – 1:56.80

Men’s 50 Freestyle S10

Gold: Rowan Crothers (AUS) – 23.42

Silver: Thomas Gallagher (AUS) – 23.70

Bronze: Phelipe Andrews Melo Rodrigues (BRA) – 23.72

Women’s 50 Freestyle S10