Top Stories To Follow, How to Watch the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships

The 2023 Para Swimming World Championships kick off Monday in Manchester, England, where the world’s best para-swimmers will compete for gold and glory.

Already on day 1, a World Record has fallen in the men’s S5 50m freestyle, where China’s Guo Jincheng swam 30.09. That shaved .07 seconds off the old record set in 2019 by Italy’s Antoni Fantin, who has since moved into the S6 class.

Last year, Italy topped the medals table with both the most gold medals (27) and total medals (64). The United States was 2nd with 24 gold and 40 total, while Brazil was 3rd with 19 gold and 53 total.

How to Watch

The Manchester 2023 Allianz Para Swimming World Championships will be streamed live on the World Para Swimming website and Facebook page, and also on the Paralympics YouTube channel with geo-blocking restrictions in some territories.

The World Championships will also be broadcast in over 40 territories across all continents.

To find out where coverage may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

Full list of broadcasters of the Manchester 2023 Allianz Para Swimming World Championships:

*Geo-blocked in countries marked with asterisks (*)

Territory Broadcaster Australia Paralympics Australia Brazil Globo Canada CBC Caribbean Territories SportsMax Czechia Czech Paralympic Committee Germany ARD/ZDF Italy RAI Japan NHK New Zealand TVNZ Spain Spain Paralympic Committee Sub-Saharan African Territories SuperSport Ukraine Ukrainian Paralympic Committee United Kingdom Channel 4* United States NBCUS*

Over 500 swimmers from 67 nations will be competing 6 August at the Manchester Aquatics Centre. Complete schedule and results will be available here.

Stories to Watch

With more than 500 medals to be awarded across a week of competition, there is a lot to take in at the Para Swimming World Championships.

World Para-Swimming has assembled some of the top names to watch here:

Session Schedule

Prelims start daily at 9:05AM local time and finals start at 5:35PM (17:35) local time. There are no semi-finals at the Para Swimming World Championships.

Start times in other time zones: