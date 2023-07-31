Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Audrey Derivaux Swims 2:11.54 200 Fly; #1 US 13 Year Old Ever

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS’ 200 METER BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

  • Jr World: 2:04.70 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 2:04.06)
  • Meet: 2:09.02 – Olivia Carter (2017)
  • Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:07.01 – Mary Meagher (1979)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.96 – Mary Meagher (1981)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:06.39 – Regan Smith (2020)

Finals qualifiers:

  1. Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:07.56M
  2. Bailey Hartman (CROW), 2:11.33
  3. Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:11.54
  4. Hannah Bellard (CW), 2:11.71
  5. Caroline Bricker (PPA), 2:11.92
  6. Katie Walker (MAC), 2:12.42
  7. Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:12.58
  8. Lilly Derivaux (BULL), 2:13.26

Audrey Derivaux swam the fastest 200 butterfly for 13 year old girls ever this morning as she touched in a 2:11.54.

That was a best time for Derivaux as her previous best was a 2:12.26 which she swam to finish 26th at US Nationals in Indinapolis last month.

JNats-Irvine Nationals-Indy
50 29.35 29.34
100 33.18 33.21
150 34.25 34.84
200 34.76 34.87
2:11.54 2:12.26

Derivaux’s third 50 was over half a second faster today than she was in Indianapolis. She will be the third seed heading into finals tonight.

All-Time US Top 13-year-old LCM 200 fly

  1. Audrey Derivaux, 2:11.54
  2. Kalyn Keller, 2:12.76
  3. Maddie Wright, 2:13.33

Derivaux now is the 10th fastest 13-14 in the age group of all-time. She has dropped almost five seconds in the race over the last year as her best time last season was a 2:16.23.

Leave a Reply

Tyson Huynh
1 hour ago

Bruh I went 3:03 200 fly LCM at 13yr☠️☠️☠️☠️

Kalyn
1 hour ago

Wow, so impressive! Go get em’ tonight, Audrey! Fight On!

