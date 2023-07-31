Audrey Derivaux Swims 2:11.54 200 Fly; #1 US 13 Year Old Ever

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
GIRLS’ 200 METER BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS
- Jr World: 2:04.70 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 2:04.06)
Meet: 2:09.02 – Olivia Carter (2017)
- Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:07.01 – Mary Meagher (1979)
- Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.96 – Mary Meagher (1981)
- Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:06.39 – Regan Smith (2020)
Finals qualifiers:
- Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:07.56M
- Bailey Hartman (CROW), 2:11.33
- Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:11.54
- Hannah Bellard (CW), 2:11.71
- Caroline Bricker (PPA), 2:11.92
- Katie Walker (MAC), 2:12.42
- Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:12.58
- Lilly Derivaux (BULL), 2:13.26
Audrey Derivaux swam the fastest 200 butterfly for 13 year old girls ever this morning as she touched in a 2:11.54.
That was a best time for Derivaux as her previous best was a 2:12.26 which she swam to finish 26th at US Nationals in Indinapolis last month.
|JNats-Irvine
|Nationals-Indy
|50
|29.35
|29.34
|100
|33.18
|33.21
|150
|34.25
|34.84
|200
|34.76
|34.87
|2:11.54
|2:12.26
Derivaux’s third 50 was over half a second faster today than she was in Indianapolis. She will be the third seed heading into finals tonight.
All-Time US Top 13-year-old LCM 200 fly
- Audrey Derivaux, 2:11.54
- Kalyn Keller, 2:12.76
- Maddie Wright, 2:13.33
Derivaux now is the 10th fastest 13-14 in the age group of all-time. She has dropped almost five seconds in the race over the last year as her best time last season was a 2:16.23.
