Audrey Derivaux Swims 2:11.54 200 Fly; #1 US 13 Year Old Ever

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS’ 200 METER BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Jr World: 2:04.70 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 2:04.06)

Meet: 2:09.02 – Olivia Carter (2017)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:07.01 – Mary Meagher (1979)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.96 – Mary Meagher (1981)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:06.39 – Regan Smith (2020)

Finals qualifiers:

Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:07.56M Bailey Hartman (CROW), 2:11.33 Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:11.54 Hannah Bellard (CW), 2:11.71 Caroline Bricker (PPA), 2:11.92 Katie Walker (MAC), 2:12.42 Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:12.58 Lilly Derivaux (BULL), 2:13.26

Audrey Derivaux swam the fastest 200 butterfly for 13 year old girls ever this morning as she touched in a 2:11.54.

That was a best time for Derivaux as her previous best was a 2:12.26 which she swam to finish 26th at US Nationals in Indinapolis last month.

JNats-Irvine Nationals-Indy 50 29.35 29.34 100 33.18 33.21 150 34.25 34.84 200 34.76 34.87 2:11.54 2:12.26

Derivaux’s third 50 was over half a second faster today than she was in Indianapolis. She will be the third seed heading into finals tonight.

All-Time US Top 13-year-old LCM 200 fly

Audrey Derivaux, 2:11.54 Kalyn Keller, 2:12.76 Maddie Wright, 2:13.33

Derivaux now is the 10th fastest 13-14 in the age group of all-time. She has dropped almost five seconds in the race over the last year as her best time last season was a 2:16.23.