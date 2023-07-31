Tess Howley Swims 2:07.56 200 Fly Breaking US Summer Jr Meet Record; #5 All-Time 17-18

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS’ 200 METER BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Jr World: 2:04.70 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 2:04.06)

Meet: 2:09.02 – Olivia Carter (2017)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:07.01 – Mary Meagher (1979)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.96 – Mary Meagher (1981)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:06.39 – Regan Smith (2020)

Finals qualifiers:

Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:07.56M Bailey Hartman (CROW), 2:11.33 Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:11.54 Hannah Bellard (CW), 2:11.71 Caroline Bricker (PPA), 2:11.92 Katie Walker (MAC), 2:12.42 Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:12.58 Lilly Derivaux (BULL), 2:13.26

18 year old Tess Howley broke the girls 200 butterfly meet record in prelims, swimming to a final time of 2:07.56. That time crushed Olivia Carter‘s old record that stood at a 2:09.02 which she set back in 2019. Today’s swim also makes Howley the #5 fastest in the age group all-time.

Today’s swim was also a personal best for Howley as her previous best stood at a 2:08.07 which she swam last summer at US Nationals to finish third.

Split Comparison:

Howley 2023 Howley 2022 50 28.73 28.79 100 32.38 32.69 150 33.15 32.82 200 33.4 33.77 2:07.56 2:08.07

Howley was a little slower today on her third 50, but notably came back stronger on her final 50. She is the top seed heading into the event tonight.

All-Time Girls 200 fly Top 6 Age Group

Regan Smith, 2:06.39 Katie McLaughlin, 2:06.95 Kathleen Hersey, 2:06.96 Mary Meagher, 2:07.14 Tess Howley, 2:07.56

Howley has been strong in the 200 fly for a few years now. In 2021, she got down to a 2:10.13 in the event at Summer Championships- East. Back in 2021, she was a Wave II Olympic Trials semifinalist. Last year at INternational Team Trials, she won the ‘B’ final to finish ninth.

A month ago, Howley finished eighth in the event at US Nationals as she swam a 2:08.86. Her time from this morning would have placed third, only 0.21 seconds off of second place Lindsay Looney, who qualified to swim the event for the US at 2023 Worlds.