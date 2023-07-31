Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tess Howley Swims 2:07.56 200 Fly Breaking US Summer Jr Meet Record; #5 All-Time 17-18

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS’ 200 METER BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

  • Jr World: 2:04.70 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 2:04.06)
  • Meet: 2:09.02 – Olivia Carter (2017)
  • Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:07.01 – Mary Meagher (1979)
  • Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.96 – Mary Meagher (1981)
  • Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:06.39 – Regan Smith (2020)

Finals qualifiers:

  1. Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:07.56M
  2. Bailey Hartman (CROW), 2:11.33
  3. Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:11.54
  4. Hannah Bellard (CW), 2:11.71
  5. Caroline Bricker (PPA), 2:11.92
  6. Katie Walker (MAC), 2:12.42
  7. Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:12.58
  8. Lilly Derivaux (BULL), 2:13.26

18 year old Tess Howley broke the girls 200 butterfly meet record in prelims, swimming to a final time of 2:07.56. That time crushed Olivia Carter‘s old record that stood at a 2:09.02 which she set back in 2019. Today’s swim also makes Howley the #5 fastest in the age group all-time.

Today’s swim was also a personal best for Howley as her previous best stood at a 2:08.07 which she swam last summer at US Nationals to finish third.

Split Comparison:

Howley 2023 Howley 2022
50 28.73 28.79
100 32.38 32.69
150 33.15 32.82
200 33.4 33.77
2:07.56 2:08.07

Howley was a little slower today on her third 50, but notably came back stronger on her final 50. She is the top seed heading into the event tonight.

All-Time Girls 200 fly Top 6 Age Group

  1. Regan Smith, 2:06.39
  2. Katie McLaughlin, 2:06.95
  3. Kathleen Hersey, 2:06.96
  4. Mary Meagher, 2:07.14
  5. Tess Howley, 2:07.56

Howley has been strong in the 200 fly for a few years now. In 2021, she got down to a 2:10.13 in the event at Summer Championships- East. Back in 2021, she was a Wave II Olympic Trials semifinalist. Last year at INternational Team Trials, she won the ‘B’ final to finish ninth.

A month ago, Howley finished eighth in the event at US Nationals as she swam a 2:08.86. Her time from this morning would have placed third, only 0.21 seconds off of second place Lindsay Looney, who qualified to swim the event for the US at 2023 Worlds.

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
4 minutes ago

The time of 2:07.56 is faster than Lindsay Looney swam in the final of the W 200 FL at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

Moving Mark
5 minutes ago

Why did I think this was Townley Hass from Texas hahah

Chris
9 minutes ago

Where she going to college?

Vaswammer
Reply to  Chris
2 minutes ago

Virginia. She’s already on their roster.

NCSwimFan
10 minutes ago

Amazing swim. Going to be a dogfight next year at Trials but Howley’s on a good trajectory to contend. Really could come down to who is able to manage prelims-semis-finals the best.

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
11 minutes ago

Isn’t Tess Howley an University of Virginia recruit? If so,

DeSorbo >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Meehan

