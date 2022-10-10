Drew Hitchcock, #4 In Class of 2024, Announces Commitment To Georgia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Drew Hitchcock, the #4 ranked recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2024, has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Hitchcock announced the news on Instagram Monday, specifically thanking UGA coach Neil Versfeld, who took over the men’s program this season following the retirement of Jack Bauerle.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia! I would like to thank Coach Neil Versfeld for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank Coaches Flack, Pittman, and Jolley along with my family, friends and teammates for supporting me along the way. I could not be more excited to be a Bulldawg! Go Dawgs🐶🔴⚫️!!!!”

Hitchcock is arguably the best medley swimmer in the class, owning the top time in the 200 IM (1:46.30) and the second-fastest in the 400 IM (3:47.29). That fits right into a UGA program that has consistently churned out world-class IMers, including the reigning Olympic gold and silver medalists in the 400 IM, Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland.

He’s also strong in the 200 fly, owning a best time of 1:44.81 which is three-tenths shy of the top time in the class, belonging to Cooper Lucas. Lucas, the #2 recruit in the class, announced his commitment to Texas on Sunday, and #5 Lucca Battaglini is headed to Cal, meaning three of the top five have already committed as of early October (and seven of the top 12).

Hitchcock is a product of Baylor Swim Club and the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

His best times in all of his primary events stem from the 2022 NCSA Spring Championships this past March, where he won the 400 IM (3:47.29), placed second in the 200 fly (1:44.81) and then topped the ‘B’ final of the 200 IM (1:46.30) in a time that would’ve been fourth in the championship heat.

As a high school sophomore last season, Hitchcock won the 200 IM at the TISCA State Championships in February (1:48.03) and was the runner-up in the 100 fly (47.82).

Best Times (SCY):

400 IM: 3:47.29

200 IM: 1:46.30 (best in class)

200 fly: 1:44.81

100 fly: 47.61

200 back: 1:45.41

200 free: 1:39.36

100 back: 51.65

In the long course pool, Hitchcock had a real breakout summer in 2022 as he notched monstrous best times at the U.S. Junior National Championships in early August. The 17-year-old placed second in the 400 IM (4:22.29), fifth in the 200 IM (2:03.12), 15th in the 200 fly (2:01.57) and 30th in the 100 fly (55.15).

In addition to Lucas and Battaglini, #7 Carter Lancaster (Cal), #10 Chase Swearingen (Kentucky), #11 Nolan Dunkel (NC State) and #12 Matt Marsteiner (NC State) are the other highly-ranked recruits who have already announced their collegiate commitments for 2024.

Georgia has picked up one top 20 recruit in each of the two previous classes, #18 (re-rank) Sam Powe is joining the Bulldogs this season (class of ’22), and #19 in the class of ’23 Tristan DenBrok is committed for next year.

