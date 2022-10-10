College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct 12-18, 2022

It’s the third week of our weekly previews and things are ramping up. This week there are once again a mix of fall invites and dual meets.
We will get our first look of the season at Stanford as the team swims its first meet against Utah on Thursday. It will be our first time seeing Claire Curzan in the Cardinal red. We’ve already seen her swim a 50 fly with fins in practice, but now we can see her in a meet. Overall, the incoming freshmen group for the Stanford women was our top-ranked class.
Also highlighting this week’s schedule is the dual meet between Tennessee and NC State. Both women’s teams recently were previewed as they finished in the top 12 at NCAAs last year. The NC State men were fourth as a team at NCAAs, and Tennessee was 18th.
Below, find all of the Division I meets on the schedule this week that we’ll be covering at SwimSwam. If we’re missing any, please kindly leave a note in the comments.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Utah vs. Cal
|10/12
|X
|X
|Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
|10/12
|X
|X
|Utah vs. Stanford
|10/13
|X
|X
|BYU vs. TCU
|10/13 – 10/14
|X
|X
|USC Invite (USC, Auburn
|10/14 – 10/15
|X
|X
|UCLA Blue vs. Gold Intrasquad
|10/14 – 10/15
|X
|Tennesee vs. NC State
|10/14 – 10/15
|X
|X
|Boston College Invitational (Boston College, UMass Amherst, Providence, Bryant)
|10/14 – 10/15
|X
|X
|West Virginia State Games
|10/14 – 10/15
|X
|X
|Liberty Blue Red Intrasquad
|10/14 – 10/15
|X
|NJIT Invitational
|10/14 – 10/15
|X
|Purdue vs. Mizzou
|10/14 – 10/15
|X
|X
|War Eagle Invite (Auburn
|10/14 – 10/16
|X
|X
|Oakland vs. Toledo
|10/14
|X
|X
|Missouri State vs. Drury
|10/14
|X
|X
|Valparaiso vs. Evansville
|10/14
|X
|X
|Iowa State vs. Nebraska
|10/14
|X
|South Dakota State vs Augustana
|10/14
|X
|X
|Illinois vs. Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State
|10/14
|X
|Fordham vs Manhattan
|10/14
|X
|X
|Cal vs. Washington State
|10/15
|X
|Arizona vs. Grand Canyon
|10/15
|X
|X
|Vanderbilt vs. North Florida
|10/15
|X
|Southern Illinois Alumni Meet
|10/15
|X
|X
|Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Southern
|10/15
|X
|LSU vs. Denver vs. Air Force
|10/15
|X
|X
|Alabama vs. South Carolina
|10/15
|X
|X
|Nebraska vs. Minnesota vs. South Dakota
|10/15
|X
|South Dakota State vs Iowa Central / Northern State (women)
|10/15
|X
|X
|W&M vs. Johns Hopkins
|10/15
|X
|X
|American v. Georgetown
|10/14
|X
|X
|BU v. Bucknell v. Loyola Maryland
|10/15
|X
|X
|Northeast Catholic Invitational (BC, Holy Cross,
|10/15
|X
|X
|St. Bonaventure vs Cleveland State/Kenyon
|10/15
|X
|X
|Rhode Island vs Assumption/Siena
|10/15
|X
|Rice Fall Splash (Houston, Rice, Incarnate Word)
|10/14-10/15
|X
|Houston Diving Invitational (Houston, North Texas
|10/14 – 10/15
|X
|Butler vs IUPUI
|10/14
|X
|Georgetown vs. American
|10/14
|X
|X
|Army vs. Seton Hall
|10/14
|X
|X
|Xavier Alumni Meet
|10/15
|X
|X
|New Mexico vs. Wyoming
|10/13-10/14
|X
|Air Force vs. Nebraska Omaha vs. Colorado School of Mines
|10/14
|X
|X
|Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State
|10/14
|X
|New Mexico State vs. Colorado Mines vs. Colorado State
|10/15
|X
|CSUB Sprint Invite (CSUB, Cal Baptist, UC Santa Barbara, Cal Poly, UC Davis
|10/14
|X
|X
|Roadrunner Invite (CSUB, Cal Baptist, UC Davis, San Jose State
|10/15
|X
|X
|West Chester v Bloomsburg v Lehigh
|10/15
|X
|X
|Eastern Illinois vs. Ball State
|10/15
|X
|X
|Cal State East Bay vs. Pepperdine
|10/14-10/15
|X
|San Diego Alumni Meet
|10/15
|X
|Canisius vs. Marist
|10/14
|X
|X
|Canisius v. Binghamton
|10/15
|X
|X
|Farfield v. Monmouth
|10/15
|X
|X
|Iona v. Wagner v. Sacred Heart
|10/15
|X
|X
|Campbell vs FGCU
|Canceled
|X
|Siena v. University of Rhode Island v. Assumption
|10/14
|X
|Virginia Military Institute v. Gardner Webb
|10/15
|X
|X
|Ohio v. Wingate v. Findlay v. Bellarmine
|10/14 – 10/15
|X
|X
|FAU Alumni Meet
|10/15
|X
|X
|Milwaukee vs. UIC
|10/15
|X
|X
|IUPUI v. Denison (D3)
|10/14
|X
|X
|Villanova Blue-White Intrasquad
|10/15
|X
|X
|Lancer Diving Invite (CBU, UCSD
|10/15
|X
|X
|Seattle vs Simon Fraser
|10/14-10/15
|X
|X