College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct 12-18, 2022

It’s the third week of our weekly previews and things are ramping up. This week there are once again a mix of fall invites and dual meets.

We will get our first look of the season at Stanford as the team swims its first meet against Utah on Thursday. It will be our first time seeing Claire Curzan in the Cardinal red. We’ve already seen her swim a 50 fly with fins in practice, but now we can see her in a meet. Overall, the incoming freshmen group for the Stanford women was our top-ranked class.

Also highlighting this week’s schedule is the dual meet between Tennessee and NC State. Both women’s teams recently were previewed as they finished in the top 12 at NCAAs last year. The NC State men were fourth as a team at NCAAs, and Tennessee was 18th.

Below, find all of the Division I meets on the schedule this week that we’ll be covering at SwimSwam. If we’re missing any, please kindly leave a note in the comments.