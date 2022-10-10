Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct 12-18, 2022

It’s the third week of our weekly previews and things are ramping up. This week there are once again a mix of fall invites and dual meets.

We will get our first look of the season at Stanford as the team swims its first meet against Utah on Thursday. It will be our first time seeing Claire Curzan in the Cardinal red. We’ve already seen her swim a 50 fly with fins in practice, but now we can see her in a meet. Overall, the incoming freshmen group for the Stanford women was our top-ranked class.

Also highlighting this week’s schedule is the dual meet between Tennessee and NC State. Both women’s teams recently were previewed as they finished in the top 12 at NCAAs last year. The NC State men were fourth as a team at NCAAs, and Tennessee was 18th.

Below, find all of the Division I meets on the schedule this week that we’ll be covering at SwimSwam. If we’re missing any, please kindly leave a note in the comments.

Meet Date Men Women
Utah vs. Cal 10/12 X X
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 10/12 X X
Utah vs. Stanford 10/13 X X
BYU vs. TCU 10/13 – 10/14 X X
USC Invite (USC, Auburn 10/14 – 10/15 X X
UCLA Blue vs. Gold Intrasquad 10/14 – 10/15 X
Tennesee vs. NC State 10/14 – 10/15 X X
Boston College Invitational (Boston College, UMass Amherst, Providence, Bryant) 10/14 – 10/15 X X
West Virginia State Games 10/14 – 10/15 X X
Liberty Blue Red Intrasquad 10/14 – 10/15 X
NJIT Invitational 10/14 – 10/15 X
Purdue vs. Mizzou 10/14 – 10/15 X X
War Eagle Invite (Auburn 10/14 – 10/16 X X
Oakland vs. Toledo 10/14 X X
Missouri State vs. Drury 10/14 X X
Valparaiso vs. Evansville 10/14 X X
Iowa State vs. Nebraska 10/14 X
South Dakota State vs Augustana 10/14 X X
Illinois vs. Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State 10/14 X
Fordham vs Manhattan 10/14 X X
Cal vs. Washington State 10/15 X
Arizona vs. Grand Canyon 10/15 X X
Vanderbilt vs. North Florida 10/15 X
Southern Illinois Alumni Meet 10/15 X X
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Southern 10/15 X
LSU vs. Denver vs. Air Force 10/15 X X
Alabama vs. South Carolina 10/15 X X
Nebraska vs. Minnesota vs. South Dakota 10/15 X
South Dakota State vs Iowa Central / Northern State (women) 10/15 X X
W&M vs. Johns Hopkins 10/15 X X
American v. Georgetown 10/14 X X
BU v. Bucknell v. Loyola Maryland 10/15 X X
Northeast Catholic Invitational (BC, Holy Cross, 10/15 X X
St. Bonaventure vs Cleveland State/Kenyon 10/15 X X
Rhode Island vs Assumption/Siena 10/15 X
Rice Fall Splash (Houston, Rice, Incarnate Word) 10/14-10/15 X
Houston Diving Invitational (Houston, North Texas 10/14 – 10/15 X
Butler vs IUPUI 10/14 X
Georgetown vs. American 10/14 X X
Army vs. Seton Hall 10/14 X X
Xavier Alumni Meet 10/15 X X
New Mexico vs. Wyoming 10/13-10/14 X
Air Force vs. Nebraska Omaha vs. Colorado School of Mines 10/14 X X
Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State 10/14 X
New Mexico State vs. Colorado Mines vs. Colorado State 10/15 X
CSUB Sprint Invite (CSUB, Cal Baptist, UC Santa Barbara, Cal Poly, UC Davis 10/14 X X
Roadrunner Invite (CSUB, Cal Baptist, UC Davis, San Jose State 10/15 X X
West Chester v Bloomsburg v Lehigh 10/15 X X
Eastern Illinois vs. Ball State 10/15 X X
Cal State East Bay vs. Pepperdine 10/14-10/15 X
San Diego Alumni Meet 10/15 X
Canisius vs. Marist 10/14 X X
Canisius v. Binghamton 10/15 X X
Farfield v. Monmouth 10/15 X X
Iona v. Wagner v. Sacred Heart 10/15 X X
Campbell vs FGCU Canceled X
Siena v. University of Rhode Island v. Assumption 10/14 X
Virginia Military Institute v. Gardner Webb 10/15 X X
Ohio v. Wingate v. Findlay v. Bellarmine 10/14 – 10/15 X X
FAU Alumni Meet 10/15 X X
Milwaukee vs. UIC 10/15 X X
IUPUI v. Denison (D3) 10/14 X X
Villanova Blue-White Intrasquad 10/15 X X
Lancer Diving Invite (CBU, UCSD 10/15 X X
Seattle vs Simon Fraser 10/14-10/15 X X

