Texas Picks Up Commitment From Cooper Lucas, #2 in Class of 2024

Cooper Lucas, the No. 2 recruit in the high school class of 2024, announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas on Sunday.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas!” Lucas wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way! I can’t wait to join the Longhorn tradition! Hook ‘em 🤘”

Lucas is a versatile junior at Keller High School in Texas, where he’s a two-time defending 6A State champion in the 200-yard freestyle. Last season, he won that event by nearly two seconds with a time of 1:35.29 before cruising to another victory in the 500 free by more than three seconds.

His winning mark of 4:18.65 in the 500 free is one of three times that rank first in his recruiting class along with his 200 butterfly (1:44.51) and 400 IM (3:46.21). He earned the most All-American honors in Keller history last season with selections in the 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 free relay.

Lucas also trains with Lakeside Aquatic Club (LAC) just outside of Dallas. LAC is a Gold Medal Club that was ranked 19th in the nation last year.

As a freshman, Lucas qualified for Olympic Trials in the 200-meter fly with a time of 2:01.05. At Junior Pan Pacs in August, he placed sixth in the 400 IM finals in 4:19.77 behind teammate Maximus Williamson (4:17.58). Lucas was also recently named to the U.S. National Junior Team.

Lucas is the top-ranked class of 2024 swimmer to commit so far as No. 1 recruit Daniel Diehl remains uncommitted. Lucas appears to be the Longhorns’ first commitment among the high school class of 2024.

Best Times:

400 IM: 3:46.21 (best in class)

500 free: 4:18.65 (best in class)

1000 free: 9:04.39

1650 free: 15:16.22

200 fly: 1:44.51 (best in class)

100 fly: 48.69

200 free: 1:35.29

100 free: 44.29

200 back: 1:47.21

200 breast: 1:58.46

200 IM: 1:47.28

SwimSwam’s Jared Anderson projected that Lucas will likely swim the 400 IM and 200 fly as his main collegiate events. The 500 free, 200 IM, and mile could all be options for a third event.

