Olympic Trials Qualifier Lillie Nesty Commits to Texas, Sets Up Family Showdown in SEC

Recent Olympic Trials qualifier Lillie Nesty verbally committed to the University of Texas last week with plans to join the Longhorns in 2024.

Nesty, the daughter of Olympic gold medalist and current University of Florida head coach Anthony Nesty, will arrive at Texas as the university makes the move from the Big 12 to the SEC, setting her up for what should be some exciting family showdowns in the future.

“I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for the endless support through this process,” Nesty wrote. “Another big thank you to Coach Carol and Coach Mitch for giving me this incredible opportunity! I couldn’t be more excited! Hook ‘em 🤘”

A “Best of the Rest” sprint freestyler on SwimSwam’s way-too-early class of 2024 recruit rankings, Nesty has been on a roll the past few months. At last November’s FHSAA 1A State Championships, the P.K. Yonge junior won the first state title of her career in the 200 free with a time of 1:46.65, breaking the school record and earning All-American honors in the process.

At last month’s TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, Nesty kicked off 2023 with a huge new personal best in the 400-meter freestyle. Her time of 4:19.43 shaved nearly six seconds off her previous best from last July. Less than a month later, at last weekend’s Orlando Sectionals, the 16-year-old Gator Swim Club standout dropped almost another five seconds off her lifetime best, clocking a 4:14.50 in the 400 free.

Nesty also triumphed in the 200 free with a time of 1:59.37, shaving nearly four seconds off her previous best from last July and earning her first Olympic Trials cut under the standard of 2:00.89.

Nesty is also a strong backstroker, winning the FHSAA 1A Region 1 title in the 100 back (53.82) before placing fourth at the state meet (54.97), which was delayed by Hurricane Nicole.

Top Times

SCY

50 free – 22.52

100 free – 49.38

200 free – 1:45.28

500 free – 4:49.27

100 back – 53.82

200 back – 1:59.26

LCM

200 free – 1:59.37

400 free – 4:19.43

100 back – 1:03.36

200 back – 2:17.21

100 fly – 1:02.49

Nesty joins No. 8 recruit Piper Enge and No. 18 recruit Campbell Chase in the Longhorns’ class of 2028.

