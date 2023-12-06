How To Watch, All The Links You Need For Speedo Winter Juniors – East

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- December 6-9, 2023
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- SCY (25 yards)
- Event Page
- Meet Central (USA Swimming)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Also available on MeetMobile)
The 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships will begin this evening, with the East meet being hosted at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion and the West taking place at the FMC Natatorium.
The four-day long competition will be hosted in short course yards with a long course time trial available on Sunday for those who may be chasing Olympic Trials cuts for next summer.
This evening’s session will kick off at 6pm (ET), while finals the following three days start at 5pm (ET) with prelims sessions at 9am.
All sessions of both meets will be available for live stream via the USA Swimming Network.
SCHEDULE
|Girls Events
|Day 1 – Wednesday, December 6
|Boys Events
|1
|200 Medley Relay
|2
|3
|800 Freestyle Relay
|4
|Day 2 – Thursday, December 7
|5
|500 Freestyle
|6
|7
|200 IM
|8
|9
|50 Freestyle
|10
|11
|400 Medley Relay
|12
|Day 3 – Friday, December 8
|13
|400 IM
|14
|15
|100 Butterfly
|16
|17
|200 Freestyle
|18
|19
|100 Breaststroke
|20
|21
|100 Backstroke
|22
|23
|200 Freestyle Relay
|24
|Day 4 – Saturday, December 9
|25
|1650 Freestyle
|26
|27
|200 Backstroke
|28
|29
|100 Freestyle
|30
|31
|200 Breaststroke
|32
|33
|200 Butterfly
|34
|35
|400 Freestyle Relay
|36