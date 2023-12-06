Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch, All The Links You Need For Speedo Winter Juniors – East

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

The 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships will begin this evening, with the East meet being hosted at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion and the West taking place at the FMC Natatorium.

The four-day long competition will be hosted in short course yards with a long course time trial available on Sunday for those who may be chasing Olympic Trials cuts for next summer.

This evening’s session will kick off at 6pm (ET), while finals the following three days start at 5pm (ET) with prelims sessions at 9am.

All sessions of both meets will be available for live stream via the USA Swimming Network.

Important Links

SCHEDULE

Girls Events Day 1 – Wednesday, December 6 Boys Events
1 200 Medley Relay 2
3 800 Freestyle Relay 4
Day 2 – Thursday, December 7
5 500 Freestyle 6
7 200 IM 8
9 50 Freestyle 10
11 400 Medley Relay 12
Day 3 – Friday, December 8
13 400 IM 14
15 100 Butterfly 16
17 200 Freestyle 18
19 100 Breaststroke 20
21 100 Backstroke 22
23 200 Freestyle Relay 24
Day 4 – Saturday, December 9
25 1650 Freestyle 26
27 200 Backstroke 28
29 100 Freestyle 30
31 200 Breaststroke 32
33 200 Butterfly 34
35 400 Freestyle Relay 36

 

