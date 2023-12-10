17-Year-Old Nikolett Padar Clocks European Junior Record in 200 Free Semifinals (1:53.51)

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nikolett Padar became the first female swimmer to officially own the European junior record in the SCM 200 freestyle, posting a personal-best 1:53.51 to sneak under the target time (1:53.77) in Saturday’s semifinals at the 2023 European Short Course Championships.

When junior records started becoming officially recognized, target times were implemented to establish an initial mark, usually mirroring the fastest-ever junior time prior to the records coming into play.

Padar, a 17-year-old from Hungary, shaved more than half a second off her previous-best 1:54.10 from last month. She qualified 2nd for Sunday’s final behind England’s Freya Anderson (1:53.10). Anderson has been as fast as 1:51.87 back in November of 2020 while Czech standout Barbora Seemanova could also threaten for the title with a lifetime best of 1:52.66.

Padar is now within a second of the world junior record (1:52.59) set by Bella Sims at the World Cup Series in Indianapolis last November.

A two-time world junior champion in the 100 free (55.11) and 200 free (1:58.19) last August, Padar committed this August to join Bob Bowman‘s squad at Arizona State in the fall of 2025.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Siobhan Haughey (HGK) – 1:50.31 (2021)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:50.43 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:51.17 (2009)

Sofia Morini (ITA), SS Jorunnardottir (ISL), Guilia D’Innocenzo (ITA), Freya Colbert (GBR), and Valentine Dumont (BEL) will all feature in tomorrow’s final, too.