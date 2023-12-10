Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

17-Year-Old Nikolett Padar Clocks European Junior Record in 200 Free Semifinals (1:53.51)

by Riley Overend 0

December 09th, 2023 Europe, International, News, Records

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nikolett Padar became the first female swimmer to officially own the European junior record in the SCM 200 freestyle, posting a personal-best 1:53.51 to sneak under the target time (1:53.77) in Saturday’s semifinals at the 2023 European Short Course Championships.

When junior records started becoming officially recognized, target times were implemented to establish an initial mark, usually mirroring the fastest-ever junior time prior to the records coming into play.

Padar, a 17-year-old from Hungary, shaved more than half a second off her previous-best 1:54.10 from last month. She qualified 2nd for Sunday’s final behind England’s Freya Anderson (1:53.10). Anderson has been as fast as 1:51.87 back in November of 2020 while Czech standout Barbora Seemanova could also threaten for the title with a lifetime best of 1:52.66.

Padar is now within a second of the world junior record (1:52.59) set by Bella Sims at the World Cup Series in Indianapolis last November.

A two-time world junior champion in the 100 free (55.11) and 200 free (1:58.19) last August, Padar committed this August to join Bob Bowman‘s squad at Arizona State in the fall of 2025.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: Siobhan Haughey (HGK) – 1:50.31 (2021)
  • European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:50.43 (2017)
  • SC Euros Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:51.17 (2009)

Top 8:

  1. Freya Anderson (GBR) – 1:53.10
  2. Nikolett Padar (HUN) – 1:53.51 EJ
  3. Barbora Seemanova (CZE) – 1:54.05
  4. Sofia Morini (ITA) – 1:54.20
  5. SS Jorunnardottir (ISL) – 1:54.23
  6. Giulia D’Innocenzo (ITA) – 1:54.32
  7. Freya Colbert (GBR) – 1:54.47
  8. Valentine Dumont (BEL) – 1:55.14.

Sofia Morini (ITA), SS Jorunnardottir (ISL), Guilia D’Innocenzo (ITA), Freya Colbert (GBR), and Valentine Dumont (BEL) will all feature in tomorrow’s final, too.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!