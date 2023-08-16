2x World Junior Champion Nikolett Pádár Announces Verbal Commitment to ASU for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nikolett Padar, who hails from Szeged, Hungary, has kicked off Class of 2025 recruiting with a verbal commitment to Arizona State University. She wrote on social media:

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic career and studies at Arizona State University! A huge thanks to @coach_bowman , my family, coaches, teammates and friends for supporting and helping me through this journey! Can’t wait to be a Sun Devil, Forks Up!😈🔱 #sundevils #forksup”

Padar is a freestyle specialist who trains with the club team Szegedi Úszó Egylet and represents Hungary in international competition. She had an outstanding summer, winning the 200 free (1:57.59) and 400 free (4:08.06) and placing 5th in the 100 free (55.76) at Euro Juniors in July before going on to World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, and breaking the European Junior Record in the 200 free with 1:56.55.

Last summer, she won the 100 free (55.11) and 200 free (1:58.19) at World Junior Championships in August, a month after winning the same events (54.69/1:58.43) at 2022 Euro Juniors. In addition, she snagged three more gold medals in Lima at Junior Worlds in the girls’ 4×100 and 4×200 free relays and the mixed 4×100 free relay.

Padar is a national record-holder as a member of Hungary’s 4×100 free relay from the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Padar is the first public verbal commitment from the high school class of 2025. She will join the Sun Devils in their second year with the Big 12. Her converted 200 free time would have won the 2023 NCAA Division I title. She would have been an A-finalist in the 500 free and a B-finalist in the 100 free. In addition, she would have been an invaluable member of ASU’s relays.

Best LCM times (converted):

100 free – 54.69 (47.82)

200 free – 1:56.55 (1:42.11)

400 free – 4:08.06 (4:37.93)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.